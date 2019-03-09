Screaming Eagles erase halftime deficit to beat East Aurora in overtime, 57-51, in Saturday's Class B Far West Regional

BUFFALO — It wasn’t their best half of basketball. Really, it might have been the worst of the season for the Midlakes girls basketball team.

But it’s not how you start that counts, and the final result is what made it easier for the Screaming Eagles to talk about their sluggish start. Saturday’s 57-51 overtime win at Buffalo State over East Aurora of Section VI is about as satisfying as a win can be, given the hurdles the Screaming Eagles had to overcome as well as keeping them on course on the mission that’s been in place ever since their loss in last year’s Class B state semifinals.

"That wasn’t easy," Midlakes coach Nate Rich said after his team erased a 28-19 halftime deficit.

The result sends Midlakes (22-3) back to the Class B state semifinals with an 8 p.m. game on Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. East Aurora ends it season at 21-4.

On Saturday, the early difficulties for Midlakes were twofold. The first was Sarah Tully, a 6-foot-1 senior for the Blue Devils who came in averaging 21 points. And as good as she is, she was even better against a Midlakes defense that struggled out of the gate.

Part of that was the efficient motion of the East Aurora offensive sets. The other part of that was a lack of communication on the Midlakes end. The combination allowed the Blue Devils to score six points before Midlakes got its first basket nearly 3 minutes into the game.

And after Macy Kisner’s third basket of the game made it a 14-6 East Aurora lead, the Blue Devils did well to keep the Screaming Eagles at bay and took an 18-9 lead into quarter two. Tully scored eight of those points and even though she scored just two in the second quarter, the Blue Devils opened shots for others to extend the lead and make it a nine-point advantage at halftime.

"We did not play defense well at all in the first half," Midlakes senior Alaina Forbes said. "We couldn’t handle what they were giving us … at times, we didn’t know who we were guarding."

Of course, that issue was addressed at halftime.

"We just didn’t do a good job communicating in our man-to-man defense," said Rich. "We switched to a zone and I thought did a much better job of communicating. We got the stops that got our transition going."

Indeed, Midlakes held East Aurora to just two field goals in the first half of the third while finding the offensive touch it lacked in the first half. And when Sydney Passalacqua hit the second of her two straight field goals with 2:03 left in the quarter, the East Aurora lead was down to 36-30.

The teams traded 3-pointers in the final minute of the third and Midlakes opened the fourth with the Forbes Show. She converted an and-1, then drained a 3-pointer and hit a field goal with 4:38 left to put Midlakes ahead, 41-38.

"No lead is safe here," said East Aurora coach Gary Schutrum. "We had an 11-point lead and then I looked up and it was six. They just keep coming and coming."

The Blue Devils gathered themselves enough to retake the lead, 46-41, with 1:32 left but Midlakes got an and-1 from Cara Walker with 1:18 left and Forbes calmly sank a pair of free throws with 38 seconds to go to tie the game, 46-46.

"I just thought ‘Don’t miss these!’" said Forbes of the free throws. "I just took a deep breath and let them go."

In overtime, Midlakes built a 50-47 lead, then led 53-49 after baskets from Kisner and Passalacqua. The Blue Devils had just one field goal in overtime and free throws by Forbes, Passalacqua and Walker down the stretch sealed it.

"That was a tough loss," said Schutrum. "I thought we gave them everything they could handle … You have to score against this team because if you miss, they’re coming down the court at you."

While Midlakes got 21 points from Forbes and 15 from Kisner, it also got 11 from Passalacqua. But it also got a solid presence on defense and the boards from the senior, who grabbed clutch rebounds late in the fourth and in overtime to keep the Midlakes rally rolling.

"She was exceptional on defense," said Rich. "Her second half was phenomenal and she’s a huge reason we’re going back to Troy."

Even as Midlakes played through the deficit early, Passalacqua was a presence that helped Midlakes keep its composure so the game didn’t get out of hand. But once the momentum got rolling for Midlakes, she said it was a great ride.

"We definitely started a little slow," she said. "But I definitely felt it and once we get that taste, we use it to our advantage."