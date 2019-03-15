Severl indivduals win state titles in Buffalo while two teams compete at Lucky Stars Invitational in Jamestown

Gymnasts from Eagle Gymnastics competed in different competitions last weekend.

Several individuals competed at the Level 7 and 8 state championships in Buffalo. Sophia Damico of Victor won a state title in the uneven bars, Addison Randolph of Newark won a title in the beam and Mollie Haus of Canandaigua won a beam state championship while Belle McKee of Canandaigua won a state title in the floor exercise.

Also from Eagle, several teams competed at the Lucky Stars Invitational in Jamestown.

The Level 3 team won its division while the Level 5 team finished in second place.

State Championships

Level 7

Senior B Age group

Sophia Damico (Victor) State Uneven Bar Champion (9.3), 2nd place AA (36.625) and Vault (9.1), 5th place Beam (9.175)

Senior F Age group

Katherine Ergil (Geneva) 8th place Vault (8.825)

Level 8

Child C Age group

Chloe Miller (Bloomfield) 2nd place Beam (9.175), 8th place Bars (8.725)

Child E Age group

Addison Randolph (Newark) 4th place AA (36.4) Regional Championship qualifier!, State Beam Champion (9.275), 7th place Floor (9.275), 8th place Bars (8.875)

Rose Kendrick (Geneva) 8h place Beam (9.0)

Junior C Age group

Mollie Haus (Canandaigua) State Beam Champion (9.375)

Junior D Age group

Belle McKee (Canandaigua) State Floor Champion (9.4), 3rd place Bars (9.3), 8th place AA (36.05)

Lucky Stars Results for Eagle Gymnastics

Level 3

Child age group

Grace Rachunok (Farmington) 1st place AA (38.525), Floor (9.725) and Beam (9.75), 2nd place Bars (9.4) and Vault (9.65)

Amelia Merz (Stanley) 2nd place Floor (9.7), 3rd place AA (37.825), Beam (9.525) and Bars (9.15), 6th place Vault (9.45)

Junior A age group

Isabella Seeley (Bloomfield) 1st place AA (38.075), Beam (9.35) and Bars (9.55), 2nd place Vault (9.625), 3rd place Floor (9.55)

Senior age group

Vanessa Ludwig (Canandaigua) 1st place AA (37.875), Bars (9.45), Beam (9.25) and Floor (9.6), 2nd place Vault (9.575)

Claire Duggan (Canandaigua) 2nd place Bars (9.325), 4th place AA (36.7) and Beam (8.925), 6th place Floor (9.2)

Level 5

7-10 Age group

Alex DiSanto (Savannah) 2nd place Beam (9.45), 3rd place Bars (9.05), 4th place AA (35.925), 5th place Floor (9.05)

11-12 Age group

Kate Schrader (Victor) 8th place Floor (9.15), 9th place AA (35.775), 10th place vault (9.05), 11th place Beam (8.875)

Ava Fratto (Canandaigua) 12th place AA (35.1) and Vault (9.0)

13+ Age group

Jordan Biery (Farmington) 1st place Beam (9.425), 5th place AA (36.225) and Vault (9.05), 6th place Bars (8.75) and Floor (9.0)

Hayley Smith (Canandaigua) 7th place floor (9.0), 8th place AA (34.875) and Beam (8.875)

Level 6

11-12 Age group

Morgan Clements (Victor) 2nd place Bars (9.15), 3rd place AA (36.275), 4th place Vault (8.7), 5th place Beam (9.15)