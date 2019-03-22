Victor graduate on a scoring tear for Griffins, which leads off our weekly recap of local athletes in college

Lacrosse is played at a pace, often dictated by team systems on offense and defense.

And then there is the Zack Estabrooks pace.

The Victor graduate and sophomore midfielder at Seton Hill University has been on fire for the Griffins this season. He scored 4 goals as a freshman last year with no more than 1 in a single game. But this spring is a bit different.

Estabrooks has 13 goals in 7 games for the Griffins and his last 4 games have seen him score 3, 2, 3 and 3 goals. Overall, he has 16 points and is shooting an impressive 45 percent. His point total ranks him fourth in scoring on the team and the 13 goals are second-most.

The Griffins are scheduled to play at Roberts Wesleyan on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Elsewhere …

Sophomore outfielder Sean Sheets (Red Jacket) is batting .429 (9-for-21) in 7 games for the Keuka College baseball team with 1 double and 2 stolen bases. Also at Keuka, junior pitcher Wyatt Conklin (Bloomfield) has started 2 games and is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA in 11.1 innings. He’s struck out 8 and walked 8, allowing 8 earned runs … Freshman outfielder/first baseman Samantha Cook (Canandaigua) had 1 hit for the Keuka College softball team’s March 9 loss to Johnson & Wales … Sophomore midfielder Jamie DeBoover (Midlakes) has 1 ground ball and a caused turnover through 3 games for the Keuka College women’s lacrosse team … Freshman midfielder Andrew Russell (Victor) was 2-for-8 on faceoffs for the University of Michigan men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s loss to Marquette. In Tuesday’s loss to Notre Dame, Russell took 4 draws …

Freshman midfielder Alexander Mabbett (Victor) played in his fourth game this season for the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse team and registered his first shot on goal in Saturday’s win over Delaware … Freshman midfielder Mitch Cain (Victor) saw his first action of the season for the Loyola men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s win over Navy. Cain was credited with a shot on goal … Sophomore attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua) scored his first goal of the season for the LeMoyne men’s lacrosse team in a March 13 win over Bentley, then had 3 goals and an assist in Sunday’s win over NYITM. Also at LeMoyne, sophomore defenseman Nate Arnold (Palmyra-Macedon) scored a goal and had 1 ground ball against Bentley, then had 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover against NYITM … Junior attackman Drew Collins (Victor) scored 5 goals and assisted on another while causing 1 turnover for the Lycoming men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s win over UMass-Boston. Also for Lycoming, sophomore long-stick midfielder Jake Davis (Honeoye) caused 2 turnovers and freshman midfielder Jon Marble (Honeoye) won the only faceoff he took. Marble also registered his first shot on goal for the Warriors …

Sophomore goalie Sophia Leva (Palmyra-Macedon) of the Marquette University women’s lacrosse team made 1 save and allowed 5 goals in just over 15 minutes of Sunday’s win over Niagara. The win came against a Niagara University team that includes former Pal-Mac teammate Cierra Scheik (Palmyra-Macedon), a sophomore defender for the Purple Eagles. Scheik had 2 ground balls in the game against Marquette. For the season, Leva has a 3-0 record for Marquette with a save percentage of .417 and a goals-against average of 11.85 in just more than 177 minutes of action … Sophomore midfielder Kaci Messier (Victor) has played in all 8 games this season for the Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team, recording 1 assist in the team’s Feb. 24 win over Kent State. The Irish are 8-0 this season and play at Syracuse on Sunday … Freshman midfielder Emily Thompson (Marcus Whitman) scored 5 goals with 3 ground balls and 1 draw control for the St. John Fisher College women’s lacrosse team in Wednesday’s win over Buffalo State. For the season, Thompson has 8 goals, 10 ground balls and 3 draw controls. Also at Fisher, junior attack Allison Rupp (Victor) had 1 assist and 1 draw control …

Sophomore midfielder Joe Post (Canandaigua) won 13 of 19 faceoffs and had 10 ground balls for the St. John Fisher College men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s win over SUNY Oswego. Also for Fisher, sophomore long-stick midfielder Roger Panara (Canandaigua) had 6 ground balls, junior defenseman Kyle O’Dea (Victor) had a ground ball and 2 caused turnovers and sophomore goalie Brandon Moore (Canandaigua) made 8 saves in one half of action. In Wednesday’s loss to RIT, Panara had 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover, Post won 6 of 20 draws … Sophomore midfielder Kasey Gallina (Palmyra-Macedon) had 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover for the Keuka College men’s lacrosse team in Wednesday’s loss to Utica … Freshman Eric Riddle (Canandaigua) notched his first collegiate win for the Grove City College men’s tennis team, a 6-1, 6-0 decision at fifth singles against Muskingum on March 16 … Junior attack Bridget Flynn (Victor) scored her first goal of the season for the Harvard women’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s win over Binghamton. She also had an assist and a ground ball in the game, then had 1 assist in Tuesday’s loss to Syracuse … Senior midfielder Nicolas Johnson (Canandaigua) won 20 of 31 faceoffs for the College of Saint Rose men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s loss to Merrimack. For the season, Johnson has won 97 of 143 draws and leads the Saints with 62 ground balls …

Freshman midfielder Megan Hoffman (Canandaigua) scored her first collegiate goal for the Canisius College women’s lacrosse team in Wednesday’s loss to Bryant University. It was the first career start for Hoffman, who played in her first game for the Griffins in last Friday’s loss to Marquette … Junior attack Baylee Ojeda (Canandaigua) has started 4 of 5 games for the SUNY Cortland women’s lacrosse team this season and has 3 goals and 1 assist along with a ground ball and 2 draw controls for the Red Dragons (2-3) … Freshman pitcher/infielder Max Yale (Honeoye) made his debut for the Allegheny College baseball team as a pinch-runner and scored a run in Thursday’s win over Grinnell … Junior defenseman Jack Callahan (Victor) had 3 ground balls for the Bryant University men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s loss to Mount St. Mary’s … Junior midfielder TD Ierlan (Victor) won 24 of 30 faceoffs and scooped a game-high 17 ground balls for the Yale men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s win over Cornell. For the Big Red in that game, freshman goalie Chayse Ierlan (Victor) played the entire game and made 15 saves on 31 shots faced.