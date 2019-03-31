Of all the tales our columnist has provided, these may qualify for the Dummy Hall of Fame

As almost everyone knows, a game warden's life can be dangerous at times. There is always the chance of coming upon an outdoor outlaw who cares little about anything, including the value of any human life except (of course) his own.

But, fortunately, even the most dedicated poachers are generally respectful once they have been apprehended.

There is another large group of environmental outlaws that all game wardens look forward to meeting up with. These are the real dummies. They often do things most of us would only shudder at. It's almost as if they wanted to get caught so the rest of us could see just how dumb they really were.

Like the two yahoos who wanted to poach some endangered timber rattlesnakes. One of these snakes will fetch upwards of $100 at almost any pet store in New York City. So they headed for the Taconic State Park, which happens to contain the only designated special timber rattlesnake habitat in the state. It is also the only patch of excellent rattlesnake habitat in all of New York, where any snake poachers are likely to be noticed and reported.

And that's exactly what happened.

Scientists working on legitimate snake research observed these two jerks walking into the restricted area and carrying burlap bags and snake-catching sticks. Two NYS conservation officers and a federal wildlife agent (who happened to be working a separate case nearby) were summoned to the area, and they soon found the two would-be poachers.

The officers quickly located the burlap bags (containing two endangered rattlesnakes and several other species of snakes) and the sticks. They ended up going to jail because neither could pay the $400 fine each was given.

By the way, the total time involved in this case was less than four hours.

That's dumb, but not as dumb as the three would-be fish poachers who left 11 fishing poles with their lines in the water of a well-known creek during the spring walleye run. They, in the meantime, were snuggled in the warmth of a nearby camp trailer and imbibing copious quantities of some adult beverage.

But not to worry, because they had tied little "cow" bells to most of the lines to signal if they hooked a fish.

That is what a conservation officer observed as he walked along the shores of the creek. He also knew that, besides the violation of leaving fishing poles unattended, the walleye season had not yet opened. So wondering what would happen if a bell began to ring, he tugged on one of the lines and rang the bell.

And all hell broke loose. Those three poachers came running out of the trailer, breaking the door off its hinges. As they started down the bank they saw the ECO waiting patiently at stream side.

So they tried to reverse their direction of travel, which actually served the purpose of causing them to lose their footing. All three tumbled head over heels down the hillside and into the stream in a tangle of arms and legs. Despite being wet, dirty and somewhat bruised they paid their fines.

Another game warden was patrolling a beautiful fishing stream before the opening of trout season when he observed a tank truck parked along the bank. He stopped to investigate and observed a man sitting on his haunches while a nearby hose pumped out septic waste.

There was a large pool of semi-liquid, foul-smelling affluent in front of him. So the game warden did what any self-respecting game warden would do under the circumstances.

He walked up (unnoticed) behind the guy and announced (in a rather loud voice) that the guy was under arrest for polluting the stream. The guy jumped away from the officer, landing flat out and face down in his recently dumped affluent.

The unlicensed septic waste hauler was convicted, fined and ordered to serve three months in jail. And according to the officer as he emerged from that courtroom, justice had been served. After all, the hauler got the "stuff" scared out of him, he ended up face down in the "stuff," and then he got "stuffed" on by that court.

If you are a convicted wildlife poacher who has had his hunting license revoked, it isn't too smart to go turkey poaching near the home of the conservation officer who had arrested you several times in the past and was responsible for that hunting license revocation.

But that is exactly what one dumb poacher did in Lewis County. And when the officer observed this guy's truck and finally located him in the woods, he claimed he was only calling turkeys "just for fun," not actually hunting them.

But the officer in question happened to be one of the DEC's K-9 officers. And just for fun he and his partner Barney took a walk back where the guy had come from. Barney's nose would not be denied, and he soon found a turkey decoy and a shotgun. And that would-be poacher got two tickets "just for fun."

Another loser, who by the way kept copious notes on virtually everything he did, wanted to participate in the sport of falconry in the worst way. He thought it would be cool to walk around with a trained hawk on his arm.

But when he found out how hard it would be to qualify for a falconry license he decided to take a shortcut of his own design.

Well, he heard that some hawks nesting on a bridge in New York City had hatched out three eggs, so he decided to pay that nest a visit and make an unauthorized withdrawal of one of the chicks.

He managed to locate the nest site. And, he managed to wiggle down under the superstructure of the bridge. But, unfortunately for him, he never heard of safety lines. He slipped on the steel supports, fell 180 feet, and didn't survive his rather sudden impact with the East River.

And then there is the one about a dumb (and somewhat inebriated) wildlife crook who decided he wanted a midnight venison barbeque. The only problem was, he didn't have any of the main ingredient.

But not to worry, he would simply go out and shoot a deer. That was his first mistake.

So he headed out to a nearby beef farm where he had observed a lot of deer feeding recently. And he drove through a closed gate and into a pasture. But after shining his spotlight around and not seeing any deer, he decided to step out of his car and relieve himself. That was definitely mistake number two (or three or maybe even four, but who’s counting.

The very nasty hereford bull who called that particular pasture home did not take kindly to this intrusion. And, according to the drunken poacher, he never saw the bull coming. But come it did.

And that bull proceeded to do a dance on every part of that guy's body. The only thing that saved him was that the bull pushed him (literally jammed him) under the auto.

And that's where the farmer, and the game warden, and the rescue team found him the next morning. I guess he should have stuck with hotdogs.

By the way, that bull’s name is "Dancer." How appropriate.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet. net.