More laws to keep predators safe means there are more predatores, which in turn means more food is needed so keep an eye on your small pets

I’m convinced that we are living in strange times, at least from "wildlife’s" point of view. After all, there are fewer hunters and more wild animals and birds then ever before.

And strangest of all is that wildlife seems to be winning this race as hunter’s ranks continue to thin and more and more wild critters seem to be raising their potentially dangerous heads.

Here is the basis for my thought process.

I’m well aware of the Canadian mother’s recent forceful attack on what was probably a sub-adult mountain lion’s own attack on her 7-year-old son. I say probably because most adult lions would not flinch at humans screaming while younger animals might feel intimidated.

Regardless, the boy was injured but will survive, and the cat ran off to hunt quieter game.

But there are many more attacks being promulgated on humans and their pets, and some of those altercations are coming from unusual sources. For instance, a great horned owl saw some puppies playing in a back yard of a home and decided to have lunch. It grabbed one, a female named Latte, and carried her off, but only far enough to drop her onto a nearby golf course.

But not to worry because that little 12-week-old pup will survive her sudden and rather unexpected trip, not to mention the sudden drop at the end, with little more than talon punctures and nightmares.

This sort of transgression on the part of predators is actually quite common. However, it is becoming more so because both predators and large mammals are gaining more protection and suffering less depredation themselves.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Bald Eagle Protection Act have done wonders when it comes to better protection for migratory birds. That protection has resulted in more nesting success.

The down side of that success is that more predatory birds need more food. A stray house cat, small puppies and countless other small animal pets are becoming more vulnerable to this kind of danger.

Toss in predatory mammals such as coyotes, fox, mink, weasels and similar small killers and the chances of anyone who has any small animal pets being killed increases dramatically.

I have mentioned the dangers from an increasing population of coyotes in this space in the past. But as the above lists of potential predators clearly shows, "yotes" are just one of many dangers that pet owners must consider.

Little Latte was very lucky. She did not suffer any broken bones, and she is now healing quite well.

But how many other lovable small dogs and tabbies will succumb to death by owl? Or eagle? Or predatory mammal? It sure is something to think about, isn’t it?

* * *

I am somewhat hesitant to bring up the next subject. It seems that an Alaskan father and son team was caught poaching and killing a hibernating mother black bear and her two cubs in their den on Esther Island in Prince William Sound last April.

Andrew and Owen Renner, both from Alaska, were fined and sentenced to three months in jail. These two thought they had committed another "perfect crime." In the rural part of Alaska where they went poaching, that was definitely a possibility.

However, they did not escape punishment because, purely by chance, their actions were caught on a surveillance camera with both video and audio. It seems that the mother bear and her cubs were being filmed as part of a study by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service.

That video clip which has since been viewed over 150,000 times on Facebook shows Owen, 18, and Andrew, 41, shooting into the den at the base of a tree, killing the mother bear and cubs.

Later in court, in addition to the jail sentence, each was ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution, with the elder Renner being required to pay an additional $9,000 in fines.

The elder Renner was convicted of eight counts related to the illegal killing and transporting of the bears, and the falsifying of the sealing certificate. His hunting license has been revoked for 10 years, while his son's license has been suspended for two years.

* * *

And finally here is a story that makes me smile. It seems that Keith Olbermann, a noted liberal television anchor, recently tweeted an article published by Clarion-Ledger outdoor editor Brian Broom, titled "Hunter bags bizarre white turkey."

The article chronicled Hunter Waltman's recent catch. Waltman, 22, of Kiln, Miss., told the Clarion-Ledger that the rare white turkey (probably an albino color phase) was "one of the hardest turkeys I’ve ever killed."

Olbermann tweeted, "It be rare and beautiful so me kill it. This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell. And the nitwit clown who wrote this fawning piece should be fired."

Well, it seems a lot of people read Olbermann’s tweet. And they took strong exception to what he wrote. ‘Strong’ might just be too weak because a tremendous number of people wrote the newspaper to complain.

The Clarion-Ledger responded to Olbermann’s criticism and wrote a follow-up titled, "Keith Olbermann: Make this Mississippi hunter’s life hell for killing white turkey.

Who can forget former MSNBC political commentator Keith Olbermann's 'Worst Person in the World' segment during his 2003-2011 show, ‘Countdown with Keith Olbermann?’" the Ledger’s Steven Ward wrote. "But today, perhaps Olbermann earned that title himself. Why?" the article continued, explaining that "hunting is very popular in the South," which may not be Olbermann’s cup of tea. But calling for firings and lives in hell? That seems a little far," the piece continued.

The Clarion-Ledger’s Executive Editor Sam R. Hall commented on the article and Olbermann’s disapproval. "Keith Olbermann says Brian Broom should be fired for writing this story," he wrote. "What was I thinking? I guess I should have fired our outdoors writer for writing about a hunter killing an unusual turkey during turkey hunting season."

So, two days later, Olbermann said he was sorry after criticizing the Mississippi newspaper and its story about a hunter killing a rare white turkey. The TV commentator and ESPN personality, 60, also tweeted that while he is against trophy hunting, "nobody should feel threatened. This was anything but my intent, so I unreservedly apologize to Mr. Waltman for this tweet."

Maybe Keith Olbermann should be picked up by an owl and dropped on a golf course, possibly one with a nice water hazard.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.