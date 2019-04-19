Junior attacker leads the No. 5 Orange in scoring, which kicks off our weekly recap of local athletes in college

Emily Hawryschuk led the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team in scoring last spring. But as is the case with success, you often want more.

And this spring, the junior attacker is doing just that.

Hawryschuk has scored no fewer than 3 goals in 14 of SU’s 17 games this season, giving her a team-high 57 goals and 16 assists, which also gives her a team-leading 73 points.

But that’s not all. The Daily Messenger’s girls lacrosse Player of the Year in 2016 leads the Orange with 44 draw controls and also has 17 ground balls and 5 caused turnovers. Almost all of those numbers are better than her 2018 season, when she finished with 61 points (53-8), 34 draw controls, 20 ground balls and 2 caused turnovers.

Hawryshuck’s 57 goals is tied for seventh-most in the nation and her 73 points is No. 10.

Hawryschuk and the No. 5-ranked Orange (14-3) closed their regular season on Tuesday with a 16-13 win over Cornell and she scored 3 goals. SU opens play in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Elsewhere …

Freshman distance runner Olivia Spencer (Red Jacket) won the 1,500 for the RIT women’s track team at the University of Rochester Alumni Invitational on Sunday. Spencer finished in 5:21.21, three seconds faster than the runner-up … Junior defenseman Jack Callahan (Victor) had 4 ground balls and 2 caused turnovers for the Bryan University men’s lacrosse team (3-9) in last Saturday’s road loss to Hobart College … Freshman goalie Chayse Ierlan (Victor) was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week after making 17 saves in each of two games last week for the Cornell University men’s lacrosse team. Ierlan’s first game with 17 saves, a career-best, came in Tuesday’s loss to Syracuse. On Sunday, he made 17 in a win over Notre Dame. Ierlan won the starting job at Cornell for the March 10 game against Towson and has started 8 straight games for the Big Red (8-4) … Senior attackman Kyle Landrigan (Canandaigua) had 3 goals and 5 assists for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team in last Saturday’s win over Elmira. For the season, Landrigan has 23 points on 11 goals and 12 assists. Also at Alfred, senior midfielder Zach Landrigan had a goal, 5 ground balls and 3 caused turnovers in the win over Elmira …

Senior infielder Liz Caggiano (Victor) is batting .340 for the Clarkson University softball team (20-12) with 8 doubles and 4 home runs, which is tied for the team lead, and a team-high 31 RBI … Sophomore defenseman/longstick midfielder Roger Panara (Canandaigua) had 1 goal, 3 ground balls and a caused turnover for the St. John Fisher College men’s lacrosse team in last Saturday’s win over Hartwick. Also for Fisher (12-1) against Hartwick, sophomore midfielder Joe Post (Canandaigua) won 31 of 32 faceoffs and scooped a game-high 27 ground balls (yes, 27), junior midfielder Austin Jobson (Victor) had a goal and an assist and junior defenseman Kyle O’Dea (Victor) had 1 caused turnover … Junior attack Allison Rupp (Victor) had 2 goals and an assist along with a caused turnover for the St. John Fisher College women’s lacrosse team in last Saturday’s win over Hartwick. For the season, Rupp has 19 points (11-8) as a starter in 12 of 13 games for the Cardinals (12-1). Also at Fisher, freshman midfielder Emily Thompson (Marcus Whitman) has 21 points on 18 goals and 3 assists, 7 caused turnovers and 10 draw controls …

Sophomore midfielder Kasey Gallina (Palmyra-Macedon) scored the winner in the third overtime for the Keuka College men’s lacrosse team in last Saturday’s game against SUNY Poly. It was Gallina’s fourth goal of the game to go with 1 assist and a ground ball. Also for Keuka in that game, junior midfielder Ethan Marchitell (Canandaigua) had a ground ball for the Wolves (7-3) … Sophomore defenseman David Lucas (Canandaigua) had 1 ground ball for the Finger Lakes CC men’s lacrosse team in Monday’s loss to Monroe CC. Also for the Lakers (4-10), sophomore defenseman Anthony DeVito (Canandaigua) had 2 ground balls, sophomore midfielder Sam Johnson (Canandaigua) had 2 goals, 6 ground balls and 2 caused turnovers, and freshman attackman Dan VanNostrand (Midlakes) had 1 goal, 2 assists, a ground ball and 1 caused turnover. Freshman goalie Michael Dhondt (Marcus Whitman) made 13 saves … Sophomore outfielder Hannah Ceravolo (Canandaigua) went 1-for-2 with 2 runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for the Finger Lakes CC softball team in an April 13 loss to Cayuga CC. Also at FLCC, sophomore utility Linda Coleman (Canandaigua) is batting .308 and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI for the Lakers (0-20) in the April 13 loss to Cayuga CC … Sophomore pitcher/infielder Tanner Cooper (Canandaigua) got the pitching win for the Finger Lakes CC baseball team in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader split with Tompkins Cortland CC. Cooper worked 7 innings, striking out 11 and walking 1 while giving up 2 hits and 1 earned run. For the season, Cooper is 5-1 with a 1.41 earned-run average in 38.1 innings with 72 strikeouts and just 8 walks. At the plate, Cooper is batting .345 with 11 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs and 25 RBI …

Senior goalkeeper Harmony Moore (Canandaigua) made 12 saves for the Lake Erie College women’s lacrosse team in Tuesday’s loss to Edinboro. For the season, Moore has started all 12 games for the Storm (6-6) and has a 12.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of 46.9% … Senior attackman/midfielder Patrick Bay (Canandaigua) had 3 goals, 1 assist and a caused turnover for the Lake Erie men’s lacrosse team in Tuesday’s win over Alderson Broaddus. Also for Lake Erie, senior attackman/midfield Tim Bay (Canandaigua) had a goal and 3 assists in the win over Alerson Broaddus. For the season, the Bays are 1-2 in team scoring for the Storm (3-9) with Tim Bay at 46 points (17-27) and Patrick at 39 (15-24) … Sophomore midfielder Zack Estabrooks (Victor) had a goal and a ground ball for the Seton Hill men’s lacrosse team in Tuesday’s win over Walsh. In 13 games this season, Estabrook has 25 points (21-4) for the Griffins (10-3) …

Junior attack Baylee Ojeda (Canandaigua) scored 3 goals and assisted on another for the SUNY Cortland women’s lacrosse team in Wednesday’s win over New Paltz. In last Saturday’s win over Buffalo State, she had 2 goals, giving her 5 goals, 1 assist, 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover in her last 2 games for the Red Dragons, who are 9-4 and ranked No. 18 in the country … Senior outfielder Dan Woodward (Honeoye) went 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Alfred State baseball team in Wednesday’s loss to the University of Rochester. For the season, Woodward is batting .250 with 11 RBI and 21 RBI and 3 stolen bases for the Pioneers (15-15) … Junior attackman Drew Collins (Victor) had 2 goals and 2 assists, including the helper on the winning overtime goal for the Lycoming men’s lacrosse team in last Saturday’s win over Arcadia. Also in that game, sophomore longstick midfielder Jake Davis (Honeoye) had 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover.