The differences between mature woodlands and young grasslands often dictate survival for animals based on suitable cover and food

Spring is here, entering our little corner of New York with more of a whimper than a growl. And with it came a letter (yes, the old fashioned kind on paper) asking a question about grouse.

It seems the reader lives up on a hill near Naples, and he has only heard a single grouse drumming so far this year. He was wondering where all of the grouse he has heard in past years have gone? And what about the populations of other small game species?

Grouse, according to several of my local grouse hunter friends, have been on the downswing portion of their roughly 10-year cycle. Their population may continue to decrease for the next few years according to their normal 10-year cycle.

But there is another big problem when it comes to these majestic game birds. Our local habitat is generally growing older, or more "mature." and grouse need an intermediate woodland for their increased population.

New York’s general, overall wildlife habitat is changing, which is to be expected. Nothing ever remains the same for very long in nature. Old, abandoned farmlands are now becoming older and more mature forests while just a few decades ago they were primarily weed/grass/brush areas. Those types of changes spell trouble for some species and new, prime habitat for others.

Habitat is the key for every wildlife species, regardless of whether or not they happen to be a game species. Survival in nature is always dependant on the species having suitable cover and food for all of the four seasons. And while there are certain habitat conditions that many different species can successfully utilize, each species often has one or a few very specific conditions that must be present before that species can thrive and multiply.

Right now rabbits are abundant in certain locations. They, too, are recovering from a severe population decline. Only two years ago it was difficult for a pack of beagles to locate and run two rabbits in a single day. But now they are popping out of brush piles and hedgerows everywhere that still contains good habitat.

I believe that the rabbits suffered major losses due to the influx of coyotes. And while I am expecting another major influx of ‘yotes’ in the next year or two, for now their populations seem to be hanging close to their individual home ranges. The juvenile coyotes that do attempt to find home territories of their own often fall victim to mature coyotes already established in surrounding areas.

Wild turkeys need mature forest areas to supply them with shelter and mast during the late fall, winter and early spring. Mast such as acorns, beechnuts and hickory nuts will only grow on mature trees. Since most of New York’s woodlands are becoming more mature, the turkey and squirrel populations are increasing.

But rabbits and grouse, which require grasslands and brush lots, are showing a general decline as their prime habitat also matures.

Fall turkey hunting should begin to become a bigger draw for hunters as more and more turkeys find suitable habitat in this state. Unfortunately, many hunters don’t know the "right" way to hunt turkeys in the fall. So here is one tip that always seems to work. Carefully search for a flock of birds using binoculars and high points in the terrain. Once a flock is sighted, carefully approach it as closely as possible.

Then, run in as fast as possible and bust it up, sending birds in all directions. Do not attempt to shoot at any birds because they will all be well out of shotgun range for any running human. If the flock were large or consisted of several different size turkeys, it is a hen/young flock. Find a suitable hiding place right where the flock flushed and sit down. Those birds will regroup there in short order.

If, however, the flock consisted of just a few (up to 10 or 12) turkeys and all appeared large and dark, it was a bachelor flock of males. Once it is busted up, find the nearest high point of ground in the immediate area from where the flock was flushed and find a hiding place there. More than likely that is where a flock of males will regroup.

Spring turkey hunting is, of course, for toms only. And there are darn few rules to follow because the hens are already breaking up to find suitable nesting cover and the (still) lovelorn toms want to locate any unbred hens that still might be available.

Therefore the only advice I can offer is to get into good, mature woodland timber, find a good spot with lots of cover, sit down and begin calling. Use your most lovelorn yelps and chirps and pause for several minutes between calls. Listen carefully for sounds of a tom coming in silently because that is one of their survival traits.

* * *

There was great concern for salmon and trout populations in Lake Ontario several years ago. Experts predicted that the bait fish population, which consists of alewives and smelt, would "crash" because of over-predation by the bigger game fish.

This threat prompted the Department of Environmental Conservation to greatly reduce the number of salmonids, and especially the number of chinooks, normally stocked in that big lake.

Recent studies indicate that the threat of a crash has dissipated, and more salmonids will be stocked in the future. But anglers don’t have to wait two to four years to enjoy really great fishing for big trout and salmon. It’s happening right now, and getting started is easy.

A boat makes this fishing easier and more productive, but it isn’t necessary for catching fish during the spring and early summer. Many of the trout and salmon species are "schooled up" in the warmer water off the mouths of various tributary creeks such as Maxwell Creek in Wayne County (just west of Sodus Point).

Fishing the creeks from shore will yield steelhead and brown trout for a few weeks more.

But a boat puts the angler in the midst of the entire school just a little off-shore, allowing him the opportunity to catch many more fish, including all three species of salmon.

As for the best bait to use, always check with local bait and tackle shops to see which particular lure is hot. These shops are in the business of selling lures and bait, but they will rarely mislead an angler just to sell him a few unproductive lures. Checking with two or more bait shops will almost guarantee that the information is correct.

Spring fishing often takes a back seat to turkey hunting, and that is a shame. Spring fishing is, without any doubt, the very best of the entire year because the fish are feeding heavily as they come out of cold winter. Why not get out and try your luck for some of the big ones?

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.