Lacrosse teams from Palmyra-Macedon and Wayne will play four games to raise funds for Camp Good Days

Saturday’s games between Palmyra-Macedon and Wayne are about more than lacrosse.

The BraveHearts Battle Cancer event is a fundraiser for Camp Good Days and will feature four consecutive games between the Red Raiders and Eagles at Palmyra-Macedon.

At 11 a.m., the junior varsity boys play, followed by the JV girls at 1 p.m. The varsity girls play at 3 p.m. and the varsity boys play at 5.

Raffle baskets donated by the teams will be awarded during the day and food from Fairport Hots will be available.