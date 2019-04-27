The Braves defeated the Blue Devils, 12-5, which leads off our roundup of Saturday’s local sports

A bitter cold, snowy day couldn’t prevent a rivalry game between the Canandaigua Academy Braves girls lacrosse team and the Victor Blue Devils.

On home turf, the Braves jumped out to a 9-2 halftime lead and that proved to be plenty of a cushion to earn the win. In the end, Canandaigua won 12-5 over rival Victor.

The Braves were led offensively by junior Lexi Braniecki, freshman Abbey Herod, and senior Clancy Rheude. Braniecki had a team-high four goals, Herod had three goals, and Rheude had four points on two goals and two assists.

Quynn Tallman recorded the win in goal for Canandaigua. Tallman made a total of eight saves on the day.

Canandaigua will get one day off before its next game on Monday. That matchup will be against a very solid Webster Schroeder team.

Pal-Mac 19, Wayne 3

As they often do, Emma Arnold, Andra Savage, and Jamie Walker led the Red Raiders to victory.

Savage was the game’s high scorer with seven points on five goals and two assists. Arnold and Walker each had six points on four goals and two assists.

Heather Weaver made eight saves in net for the Red Raiders to record the win.

Paige Knowles, Casey Jurcsak, and Gaby Zenelovic all scored one goal for Wayne.

Boys lacrosse

Wayne 11, Pal-Mac 10

Joe Camp led Wayne (8-1) with three goals and two assists in Saturday’s one-goal win over Pal-Mac (7-3). John Reagan added three goals for the Eagles and Billy Thomson had one goal and three assists.

Grady Arnold, Jake Gallina, Evan Hurlbutt, and Bennett Medyn all had strong games for the Red Raiders despite the loss. Arnold had four assists, Gallina had two goals and three assists, Hurlbutt had one goal and one assist, and Medyn had a hat trick.

Friday

Girls lacrosse

Pal-Mac 15, Newark-Midlakes 2

Andra Savage and Jamie Walker were all over the place for Pal-Mac with five points apiece. Savage scored two goals and had three assists and Walker netted four goals with one assist.

In net for the Red Raiders, Heather Weaver earned the win and made five saves along the way.

For Newark-Midlakes, Alycia Divelbliss and Grace Gajan scored one goal each.

Softball

Mynderse 6, Pal-Mac 2

Hannah Capacci hit a home run in the win for Mynderse and Maddie Pupillo drove in two runners.

For Pal-Mac, Annie Wootton struck out three batters and Bre Morrisey drilled a home run.

Thursday

Boys lacrosse

Brighton 12, Victor 8

Casey McDermott had two goals and two assists and Lukas Stanat scored four goals for the Barons (7-2).

Olin Stanat also scored two goals and Alexander Butcher made 11 saves.

Geneva 10, Palmyra-Macedon 6

Bennett Medyn scored three goals and Jake Gallina had one goal and one assist for Pal-Mac.

Evan Hurlbutt scored a goal, Grady Arnold had a goal and two assists and Shaun Murphy made three saves for the Red Raiders.

For Geneva, Curtis Denison had three goals and two assists and Nick Askin had three goals and an assist. Brandon Wayne made 17 saves.

Mynderse 15, Marcus Whitman 11

Seth Benedict scored his 100th career goal for Whitman and finished with four goals and three assists. Ryan Herod had two goals and two assists.

DeCouteau Blueye had a goal and two assists and Luke McCrobie scored two goals while Robert Craine made six saves.

For Mynderse, Owen Lorenzetti had six goals and four assists and Will Reese had four goals and an assist.