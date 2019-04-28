The newest installment of outdoors idiots will leave you shaking your head, laughing and maybe even cringing just a bit

It never ceases to amaze me how dumb some people are. And wildlife criminals are, or at least can be, among the dumbest.

Stupidity due to youth is very common. Who can forget the two teenagers that shot a bald eagle in the Town of Galen in Seneca County a few years ago? Their excuse? They had never seen an eagle, and they were just shooting at a large bird.

Now, is that dumb or what?

Picture this. A toll taker at a toll bridge along the Hudson River in New York sees a flock of turkeys feeding nearby. So he retrieves a gun from his car and shoots two of them. Like no one is likely to witness such a blatant crime on a busy toll road?

He was caught almost immediately after the Department of Environmental Conservation received about 10 complaints from cell-phone callers. He paid his fines that evening in the local court, and lost his job the same evening.

A speeding car was stopped by state police. The trooper who requested the driver’s license and registration noticed a strange but all-to-familiar odor, and ordered the occupants out of the car. His subsequent inspection turned up a quantity of marijuana and two dead wild turkeys in the trunk.

Now, common sense would seem to dictate that if you are going to smoke dope and poach turkeys you do not want to do anything stupid, like speeding, to draw the attention of the local constabulary, right? But dummies never think that they might bet caught.

Baiting an area for deer and turkey is very illegal, so anyone who would contemplate conducting such activities would probably select a very remote area that he either owned or had permission to hunt on, right? Nope, at least for one dummy.

He trespassed on posted property and put out several hundred pounds of cracked corn, then began his "hunting" by sitting just 30 feet away from the bait. The landowner noticed the activity, blew him in to the DEC, and the responding officers found him still sitting 30 feet from the evidence.

If a person sets out to hunt deer in an illegal manner or area you might think he would not want to leave any evidence of his illegal hunting activity behind, right? Like an arrow sticking in the side of an anti-hunter’s house?

But that's just what one dummy did. And his arrows were custom crested, which means that they were painted in a manner unique only to him. And the arrows remaining in his bow quiver matched the one he left sticking in the house. The judge was not amused when he dropped the hammer on this dummy.

One landowner was tending his lawn (very much in plain view) when he noticed a pickup truck driving slowly along his country lane just a 250 feet from where he was standing. Just imagine his surprise when the passenger rolled down his window, stuck a rifle barrel out, and shot a large tom turkey feeding in a nearby field.

So he got in his own truck, followed the poachers, and got their license plate number. Then he blew them in to the DEC. The judge in that case was not amused, either.

Witnesses are a rare commodity with many wildlife related crimes. These types of crime most often occur in remote areas, and often under the cover of darkness. So imagine the surprise of two deputy sheriffs who were watching two eight-point bucks and some other deer feeding on discarded apples near an apple storage warehouse when they suddenly heard a rifle shot and watched as the largest buck fell dead on the bait pile.

To say these two officers quickly apprehended the responsible poacher would be a gross understatement.

It seems like common sense that, if I were going to nightlight a deer, I would not do it in a field located next door to the home of a deputy sheriff. And if that were the only available field, I would surely check to see that the deputy was not home when I was doing my poaching.

But three guys from Keesville, NY did exactly that, and could not understand how the law arrived so soon after they killed their illegal doe.

Some criminals are so dumb they get caught when they just happen to be dressed like a hunter. Like the guy standing by his pickup truck near a popular bow hunting area while dressed in full camouflage.

Since the open bow season was still a week away, the passing conservation officer decided to check to see if this guy was opening his own season a little early. While they were talking the officer noticed some rather unique greenery sticking out from under a tarp in the bed of the truck. And the guy was subsequently charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. Dumb luck, or just plain dumb?

A game warden in a nearby state (Pennsylvania) decided he wanted to learn how to fly small airplanes, so he signed up for lessons. On his first flight, as the airplane was rising after clearing the end of the runway, he noticed a hidden pile of used tires stored illegally at the back edge of a nearby farm.

His ensuing investigation led to the arrest of eight individuals for illegally dumping or storing used tired at an unauthorized location. And the officer is now a licensed pilot.

If a hunter wants to go bow hunting he must first take a 10-hour course on bow safety. But one would-be bowhunter decided to short-circuit the system. He "borrowed" a previous year’s bow stamp from a friend, erased the signature, signed his own name, and presented it to a Walmart clerk at the sporting goods section as proof he had already taken the bow course.

Unfortunately, the clerk he approached was a retired New York state trooper who immediately recognized the attempted fraud. The ensuing investigation by DEC officers resulted in the would-be hunter being charged with a Class D felony for forgery 2d and making a false statement on the license application.

And here is the best of the lot, at least in my opinion. A New York conservation officer passed a motorcycle with Vermont plates parked near a popular trout stream. He soon located an individual holding a baited and fully rigged fishing pole.

When the officer inquired if the angler was "having any luck," the angler replied that he wasn’t really fishing. He was going to, he said, but realized that he didn’t have a license.

The officer then asked him why his worm was still dripping wet.

His reply was that, as a biology teacher, he was just trying to obtain some samples of resident fish in that stream. The judge was not amused by that response, either.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.