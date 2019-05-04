Athletes maintain a friendship that started in kindergarten and continues with varsity lacrosse at different high schools

It’s not all that common to see high school best friends who attend different schools.

But when a bond is so strong, a little distance doesn’t matter. And there is no better example of this than the friendship between Andra Savage and LaRen Blakesley, who attend schools separated by just 12 miles.

Blakesley is a junior at Canandaigua Academy. Savage is a junior at Palmyra-Macedon.

The common denominator? They’re both star lacrosse players at their respective schools.

And they’re not just lacrosse players, they’re very good lacrosse players who are committed to major NCAA Division 1 women’s lacrosse programs.

Blakesley is University of Maryland bound and Savage is committed to Towson University. Maryland is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the most recent Division 1 rankings and Towson isn’t too far outside of the top 20. That puts them both among the top players in the country in their class.

In her third season at the varsity level, Blakesley has tallied a total of 106 goals and 31 assists for 137 points. That’s coming against some solid competition in Monroe County. Clearly, it’s enough to intrigue the top college team in the country.

Savage is in the midst of her fourth varsity season and she’s piled on some overwhelming stats along the way. She’s recorded 236 goals and 106 assists for 342 points with the Red Raiders. It’s safe to say she’s terrorized the Finger Lakes for some time.

Where it all began for the two was as kindergarteners at St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua. They’ve been best friends for most of their lives thanks in large part to the game of lacrosse.

The odd thing is, they didn’t exactly see eye to eye when they first met.

"I met her in kindergarten, but when I first met her we didn’t get along," said Blakesley. "We would always fight because we were jealous of another friend we had who spent more time with the other person.

"But then we started being really close in second grade and all up until fifth grade when she left (for Pal-Mac). We were together every day."

Although Savage left St. Mary’s for Pal-Mac before middle school, and Blakesley left for Canandaigua in sixth grade, the two have remained best friends since. That’s likely because they started playing club lacrosse together around the same time that they started attending different schools.

"I started in fifth grade, but she was playing before me," Blakesley said. "We started on the same club team, Lady Roc. We played with them up until seventh grade, I believe. Then we transferred completely to Monster Elite. There was a year in between where we were playing both."

Club lacrosse has occupied summers for Blakesley and Savage throughout their teenage years so as you’d imagine, they’ve built some chemistry on the field over the years. But this past summer brought an unexpected twist, as Blakesley was without her go-to teammate in Savage.

"I completely love playing with her," Blakesley said. "Every time we’re on the field together we look for each other. We help each other with opportunities.

"But last year she tore her ACL, so this past summer it was kind of challenging finding someone else to completely depend on."

Savage’s injury, which an MRI confirmed was a torn ACL, occurred on May 9, 2018 in a varsity game for the Pal-Mac Red Raiders. That matchup was against, you guessed it, Blakesley and the Canandaigua Braves.

"I heard it," Savage recalled. "I’ve seen other people go down and I kind of just knew. I had hopes that it wasn’t torn until I got the MRI back.

"I dodged from left to right and then when I turned back to my right hand my foot got stuck in the turf and I just went down."

For a parent, sitting in the bleachers and seeing one of your kids down on the field in pain is one of the worst sights imaginable. That’s what Jeanna Savage, Andra’s mother, had to take in on that May night.

Being around the game of lacrosse for years, Jeanna knew right away that the injury was significant. It wasn’t her first time witnessing a torn ACL. It was, however, the first time witnessing it with one of her daughters.

"She’s never, in any sport she’s ever played, she’s never fallen down and not gotten back up," said Jeanna. "And you know what, I don’t think LaRen has either. I’ve never seen one of them fall and not get back up. So, I think that was concerning.

"I also saw her knee buckle. It’s not my first rodeo in watching girls tear their ACL. My older daughter plays lacrosse. I’ve seen some of her friends do it."

It was equally as painful to watch for Blakesley. She’s used to watching her best friend be nothing but dominant on the lacrosse field. Savage had 64 goals and 37 assists for 101 points that season prior to her injury. So for Blakesley, it wasn’t easy seeing Savage in that state.

"I was there on offense when it happened. I was watching her with the ball," Blakesley explained. "When she fell, I’ve never seen her respond like that. So, I knew right away what happened. I just froze up. I couldn’t even look at it."

Savage and her family wasted no time seeking medical attention. Clarke Brown, who specializes in physical therapy and is the owner of BrownStone PT, was generous enough to see her late that night.

"We took her right to him. He came out of his home to come see her," Jeanna Savage said. "What was good is I think she had an MRI the next afternoon. Dr. Chris Brown from Finger Lakes Bone and Joint or Rochester Regional Health, he got her right in to get an MRI."

From there, the road to rehabilitation was in full swing. A year filled with rehab to strengthen the knee was in the works to ensure she could return to her old self as a lacrosse player. Some tough obstacles came along the way, like missing the entirety of tennis and basketball season.

But the fall and winter seasons are in the past, and Savage has made her return to the lacrosse field. She’s racked up 46 goals and 30 assists for 76 points so far this year, so it’s safe to say she looks close to old form. There are a lot of people to thank for that.

One of them is Alyssa Murray, who Savage met this past summer in a lacrosse camp in Lake Placid while she was recovering. Murray is a member of the U.S. women’s lacrosse team and is the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in Syracuse history. Murray’s an icon to many in the world of women’s lacrosse.

"I definitely had a lot of role models that helped me get through it, because I wanted to be able to get back and be stronger than I was," Savage said. "One of them was Alyssa Murray, she played on Syracuse. She coached my team at one of the camps I went to.

"I just didn’t want to feel what I felt when I fell down. I just never want to hear that sound again. So, that really helped me work through it and do the physical therapy as hard as I could."

Savage has returned to play this whole season, but her next game with Pal-Mac is undoubtedly the most meaningful of the year. That comes on Monday against Blakesley and the Canandaigua Braves, almost a year after tearing her ACL.

They’ll square off at Braves Field, which is the same field the injury occurred on. It has the makings of being a close contest, with Canandaigua sitting at 9-3 on the season and Pal-Mac holding strong at 10-2.

For Blakesley, she’s a little uncertain of the idea of facing her best friend on Canandaigua’s turf after last year’s accident.

"Before last year, I was always excited to play against her," said Blakesley. "But this year I kind of don’t want to, just because of what happened and what I’ve seen. I’m just scared to watch her on our field."

And for Savage, her mindset is the exact opposite. She’s looking to prove a point when she steps onto Braves Field on Monday.

"As the season has gone on, I feel like I’m back to my regular self," Savage said. "I just want to go to Canandaigua and play on that field and show everybody that I’m not scared of what happened and that I came back stronger."