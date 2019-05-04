The Braves defeated the Quakers, 15-4, which leads off our roundup of Saturday’s local sports

The Canandaigua Academy Braves (9-4) boys lacrosse team scored six goals in both the second and third quarter to fuel Saturday’s 15-4 win over the Orchard Park Quakers.

Mark Belles of Canandaigua was the game’s high scorer with six points on three goals and three assists. Mitch Pfeiffer tallied five points on one goal and four assists, Tyler Goode had four goals, and Aaron D’Agostino had three goals.

Colin Greene, Casey Herod, Cam Tallman, and Joe Urlacher each added one goal for the Braves.

Tallman also went 1-for-1 at faceoffs and Matt Vierhile did the bulk of the work going 15-for-23. Aiden Kenyon made one save in net for CA and only allowed three goals.

Canandaigua takes the field next on Monday with a road game against the Hilton Cadets.

Victor 13, Fayetteville-Manlius 4

Cam Hay and Joey Pezzimenti were unstoppable for Victor in Saturday’s lopsided win. Hay had five points on four goals and one assist and Pezzimenti had seven points on four goals and three assists.

At faceoffs for the Blue Devils, Regan Endres went 12-for-17 and Rich Pierpont went 2-for-4. In net, Liam Haller played just over 40 minutes with 10 saves and only one goal allowed.

Greece Storm 15, Marcus Whitman 4

Paul Forte of Greece put up six points on four goals and two assists and Trevor Gilliard had four goals of his own with one assist.

Seth Benedict had two goals and two assists for Whitman, Ryan Herod had one goal and three assists, and Kyle Murphy had three goals.

Baseball

Canandaigua 6, Webster Schroeder 5

Dylan Mackenzie did it all for the Braves in Saturday’s win over the Warriors. At the plate, Mackenzie went 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs. On the mound, he picked up the win with four innings of work and six strikeouts along the way.

Joe Brinza added a pair of hits for Canandaigua.

Jake Dunn had a solid game for Webster Schroder going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and three RBIs.

Honeoye 9, Alfred-Almond 1

Dom Trippi picked up the win on the mound for Honeoye with six strong innings pitched. Trippi struck out 11 batters, allowed two hits, and only one run. Tyler Rudolph closed out the game and struck out two batters.

At the plate for the Bulldogs, brothers Cam and Clay Allison hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning.

Friday

Baseball

Canandaigua 7, Gates Chili 2

Joe Brinza threw a complete game to earn the win for the Braves (8-3). In seven innings, Brinza struck out eight batters and allowed two runs.

Canandaigua collected nine hits in the game. Brinza, Caden Lefave, and Michael Sculli all had multi-hit games.

Brian Georgetti, Devin Georgetti, and Darren Peace all had multiple hits for Gates Chili.