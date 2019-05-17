Dylan Crunick led by example and his memory is never far from the mind, or heart, of Canandaigua Academy senior Cooper Crunick

The reminders are constant. Some bring smiles, some a light chuckle. Others come with a pause and heavy heart. Maybe some tears.

But almost everywhere Cooper Crunick turns, they are there. Baseball, school work, video games. Maybe it’s the unmistakable crack of a baseball bat or the familiar bounce of a basketball on asphalt. Even the rest of his family brings reminders, which includes mom, dad and a younger brother.

All of them, reminders. But here’s the thing: He’s not complaining. No matter how happy or painful the reminders may be, he doesn’t mind in the least. Really, he’s grateful.

"My mom told me one of the things Dylan talked about in his final weeks was that he never wanted to be forgotten," said Crunick, a Canandaigua Academy senior who plays for the baseball team. "He didn’t want this to ruin me or (13-year-old brother Aaron). He didn’t want his death to have a negative impact."

That death for Dylan Crunick, from a form of soft tissue cancer called embryanol rhabdomyosarcoma, came on Jan. 26, 2014. Dylan was 15 years old when he died at home in Bellefonte, Pa., just northeast of State College.

Five years later, Cooper says the memory of his older brother is a continual motivation for just about everything he does. His work at school, his play on the diamond, and his pursuit of peace.

The news for the Crunick family came in November of 2012 and of course, it was a stunner. Dylan was 14 when he was diagnosed, Cooper 11. And the last thing on anyone’s mind at that age is health.

But that changed rather suddenly.

"They came home from the doctor and we weren’t really worried about it," said Cooper. "Then they told us and it was pretty emotional."

By this time in Bellefonte, a borough of just more than 6,000, Dylan was a bit of a baseball legend. Through youth and Little League, he established himself as a batter who drew intentional walks with the bases loaded and dominated on the mound. He had a passion for baseball and excelled, especially in the face of the game's greatest challenges.

And once cancer became the opponent, the mindset was the same. When he started chemotherapy, he requested his appointment be the first of the day so he could still attend school that day.

"His work ethic was incredible," said Cooper. "He’d (vomit) in a bucket and get right back to the video games we were playing."

On his better days, Dylan would be outside with neighborhood children playing. All the while, he was undergoing treatment with support from those friends and his family and if anything, he was determined to beat the cancer. At one point, it appeared that victory did belong to Dylan. There was a point where the family thought Dylan was in remission. A party was thrown, but the celebration didn’t last long.

"He went for a checkup a few weeks later and it had returned," said Cooper. "It had spread all over."

The prognosis was not good. But the attitude didn’t change.

"I don’t think my dad ever used the term ‘terminal’ because we didn’t want it to define us," said Cooper. "We wanted to keep fighting.

"I remember going to school and just going through the motions physically. I wanted to be at home but at the same time, I didn’t want to see my brother going through that. It was hard to find a place."

David Crunick, Dylan’s father, said the struggles were at times beyond comprehension. Children do not come with instruction manuals, especially the first born. Navigating life with a new human being in your charge is challenging as it is, but adding serious health issues to the mix makes for some exasperating moments.

"Dylan and I were super close," he said. "He was my first kid. We did everything together. But when you go through something like this, you start to question yourself and maybe not understand things.

"Lots of anger, sorrow. All kinds of emotions."

By now, the Crunick family faced choices for Dylan. They knew the prognosis was not good, so alternatives were sought. Doctors in Philadelphia and New York City were consulted and at one point, a drastic surgery that would dramatically impact Dylan’s lower body was suggested.

"But how much torture do you want to put someone through?" said David.

Also by now, Dylan had anger. And it was heartbreaking for David and his family to witness the manifestation of this anger, however justifiable it was.

"We would be driving around and he’d see people doing nothing," said David. "And he’d say ‘if you’re healthy, why aren’t you out doing something? Because I’m not.’"

As courageous as Dylan was in his battle, it ended on Jan. 26, 2014, a day before Aaron’s 8th birthday. The sadness and pain were real and continue to be. But in the face of that, there is a sliver of a silver lining.

"He’s in a better place," said Cooper.

The support from the people in Bellefonte was incredible, said Cooper. And in a way, it wasn’t surprising because of all the close friends made through sports. But what did surprise the Crunicks was how friends were talking about more than simply missing Dylan. They were talking about the impact a young life was able to make.

"He was better than I could ever dream of being," said Cooper. "A lot of what I learned from him I learned by watching."

Three years ago, David Crunick’s professional life took a turn with a change in company ownership. He was presented with options to move and that's how the family arrived in Canandaigua in June of 2016. Cooper started at CA as a sophomore and quickly found his groove with the baseball team. He's been a leader on offense and defense, playing a prominent role in the three straight Section V titles the Braves have won.

And through it all, the memory of Dylan is never far away.

"There are mornings I don’t want to get out of bed and I think of him and other kids who don’t have the chance to go to school," said Cooper. "Even in the last few weeks of his life, my brother and I wouldn’t be at school so we could be at home with him, but he’d ask us why we were there. He told us we can’t fall behind."

Cooper is candid in talking about the ups and downs of daily life, knowing he’d much rather have his older brother around to share it with. He has friends and family to lean on, but when he is alone with his thoughts, it can be a roller coaster.

"Holidays have been very hard," he said. "I try not to show it. I don’t know if it’s right or wrong that I don’t like to show it, but I break down every now and then. I never do it in front of other people, but as a family, we’ve always got each other.

"Every time I get emotional, I think about others who are in worse situations. There are different types of sadness but I’d rather try to channel that energy and be there for everyone else."

Throughout the battle, Dylan and the family spent time in many hospitals. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is one of those places and Cooper came away impressed with the staff there. It’s that, along with Dylan’s courage, that’s inspired Cooper to consider a career in medicine.

After graduating CA next month, he’ll head to Binghamton University to play baseball. He’s not sure of an exact major, but the oncology field or something similar is appealing.

"It was incredible to see what those people (in Philadelphia) did for the children," said Cooper. "So I’m looking into oncology or something in the medical field. I want to do something in life that validates."

So if you’re at at CA baseball game this season and you see Cooper Crunick scratching a "DC8" in the back of the pitcher's mound, you’ll see just one way he honors the memory of Dylan, who wore jersey No. 8. It’s a tribute not lost on David of the rest of the family.

"They were close in age and I don’t know if he plays for Dylan," said David. "I don’t know if that’s the right way of putting it. Cooper plays because he has Dylan’s blood. He’s playing because Dylan couldn’t."