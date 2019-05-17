The Bulldogs defeated the Indians, 18-0, which leads off our roundup of Friday’s local sports

With the combination of strong hitting and pitching, the Honeoye Bulldogs baseball team pulled off an 18-0 win over the Red Jacket Indians on Friday.

Jacob Thomas was a force on the mound for Honeoye to pick up the win. Thomas tossed a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

The Bulldogs received some solid contributions at the plate as well from Charlie Farrell, Brett Higley, Tyler Rudolph, and Dom Trippi.

Farrell went 4-for-5 with two doubles, Higley went 4-for-4 with a triple, Rudolph went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Trippi went 3-for-4 with a double.

Honeoye will look to stay hot in its next game at South Seneca on Saturday. Red Jacket is back in action on Saturday as well but at home against Dundee.

Softball

Red Jacket 3, Honeoye 1

Meghan Coyne went 2-for-4 to lead Red Jacket at the plate and Della Dorgan was the winning pitcher to lead the team from the mound.

Dorgan, Brookelyn Hanley, and Olivia Hotchkiss scored the three runs for Red Jacket.

For Honeoye, Amber Gerringer struck out 13 batters but ultimately took the loss. Emma Helling scored the lone run for the Bulldogs.

Lyons 14, Midlakes 13

Kenzie Alexanian of Lyons went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, Jenna Stone went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Taylor Watson went 1-for-3 with a home run.

Kate Bennett went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Midlakes, Emma DePew went 3-for-6 with five RBI, and Alandra Jones went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

Ella Lester picked up the win on the mound for Lyons.

Tennis

Canandaigua 7, Greece Athena-Odyssey 0

Griffin Bond (6-0, 6-0), John DeVito (6-0, 6-0), Ryan Kurowski (6-0, 6-0), and August Obenauer (6-1, 6-1) all won convincingly in their singles matches for Canandaigua.

All three of CA’s doubles teams won as well. That includes the first team of Jon Tran and Nik Woodworth (6-4, 4-6, 15-13), the second team of Tyler Marsh and Gabe Vit (6-0, 6-2), and the third team of Nicholas Fordham and Jaxon Marsh (6-0, 6-0).

Harley-Allendale Columbia 4, Honeoye 1

Jonathan Gambill (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) and Ryan Hilton (6-0, 6-0) both won their singles matches for H-AC.

In doubles for the Wolves, the first team of Thomas Neumaier and Daniel Wishengrad won 6-2, 6-2 and the second team of Tristan Nicosia and Andrew Ragan won 6-0, 6-1.

For Honeoye, Quinn Olsen came out on top 6-0, 6-2 in his singles match to pick up the team’s lone victory.

Penfield 6, Victor 1

Nathan Allen (6-3, 6-1), Nathan Hart (6-2, 6-1), Trey Kernan (6-1, 6-0), and Jackson Vogt (6-2, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-2)) all won their singles matches for Penfield. In addition, both of the doubles teams for the Patriots won as well.

For Victor, the third doubles team of Michael Dumas and Nathan Saur won 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3.

Geneva 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Ryan Fishback (6-0, 6-0), Collin FitzGerald (6-0, 6-0), and Abe Porschet (6-1, 6-1) all won their singles matches for Geneva.

In doubles for the Panthers, the first team of Jeff FitzGerald and Brian Nardone won 6-0, 6-0 and the second team of Nate Hesler and Faddy Kafrawi won 6-1, 6-3.

Mynderse 4, Midlakes-Newark 1

Meredith Perine (7-5, 6-0) and Cody VanEchaute (6-4, 6-0) both won in singles and both of Mynderse’s doubles teams came out victorious as well.

Casey Fox was the bright spot for Midlakes-Newark, winning his singles match 6-0, 6-4.

Thursday

Softball

Bloomfield 13-12, Clyde-Savannah 2-1

The Bombers swept the Golden Eagles in the doubleheaders, winning Game 1 with pitcher Maddie Connell striking out eight batters.

Sam Ulmer, Lauryn Scott and Jordan Golisano each had two RBI and Sarah Barker singled for the Bombers. Golisano also stole two bases.

In Game 2, Scott had three hits and three RBI, Golisano had two hits and three steals, Barker hit a three-run triple and Connell had a double and a single.

Boys lacrosse

Bloomfield/Honeoye 11, Newark 5

Devin Campbell scored five goals and Dom Pezzimenti scored two for the Pride.

Trevor Farrell also scored twice, Max Willix and George Willix each scored one goal and Alex Roach had three assists. Owen Saxby made 22 saves.

Brandon McNeil scored two goals for Newark and Matt Card had a goal and an assist while Talyn Pierce made nine saves.

Palmyra-Macedon 11, Geneva 10 (OT)

Grady Arnold had five goals and two assists, Jake Gallina had three goals and an assist and Shaun Murpy made 13 saves for Pal-Mac.

Quinn Nolan and Bennett Medyn each scored a goal and Zach Baker had one goal and four assists.

Corning 9, Victor 5

Alec Russell, Patrick Carrozzi, Cam Hay, Jack LaRue and TJ Brei all scored one goal for the Blue Devils.

Liam Haller made nine saves and Regan Endres won 15 of 18 faceoffs.