Roundup of Saturday's action includes Section V track and field championsips, boys lacrosse wins for CA, Victor and Pal-Mac

The waiting really is the hardest part. Especially when you’re ready to roll, but the weather has other ideas.

That’s the position the athletes for the Section V Class AA and CC track and field championships were in Saturday morning. First, a lightning sighting was followed by a heavy downpour. And about 10 minutes after the athletes returned for warmups, a thunder delay kept the athletes on hold yet again.

The meets finally got underway for good around 11:30 and by 3:30 p.m., the sweltering humidity at track level made for an entirely new meet in different conditions.

But that probably didn’t factor into the thinking for Marcus Whitman’s Hailey Rossi. The senior was competing in her final Section V meet for the Wildcats and the reality was starting to sink in for the runner who’s been with the varsity Wildcats since eighth grade.

"It’s definitely sad … and I’ll miss all the coaches," she said. "But I do like running and I like to win. I love that track is such an individual sport but also a team sport. It’s the best of both worlds."

Rossi finished sixth in the Class CC girls steeplechase, a grueling race that tests endurance and strength. Along with comfort levels.

"Oh, it’s tough," said Rossi, who finished in 8:40.76. "It takes all you have just to jump that last hurdle into the water and you almost have to crawl out. And your shoes are all weighted down, too."

Victor’s Shane Urban knows the feeling. The senior finished sixth in the Class AA boys race in 10:48.34.

"Oh, it’s rough," he said through heavy breaths after his race. "By the time you come up to that last hurdle, you’re like ‘how the heck am I going to get over this?’"

And while the water splashes certainly were welcome relief during the muggy race, the ending remains the best part of it.

"A huge relief," he said.

In the Class CC girls 400, Honeoye senior Lydia Hall finished fifth with a personal best time of 63.2. It beat her previous best by 3 tenths, so she was pleased to end her high school track career on such a positive note.

"I like having people to chase so that’s why I like the inside lane," said Hall. "I knew I had a faster race … and once I got in the infield, I was telling myself I was glad I didn’t have to run that race again, so it was a good way to finish."

A recap of the rest of the local athletes at Avon:

Class AA girls

Victor’s Anessa Pigula finished third in the 1,500 (5:15.63) and teammate Logan Brasacchio was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:14.30).

In the high jump, Victor’s Kassidy Burrows finished fourth (4-8) and Maddie Pitts was fourth in the long jump (16-5).

Rush-Henrietta won the team title with 139 points and Victor was 10th with 19.

Class AA boys

Victor senior Michael Bayley won the 110 hurdles (14.36) and the 400 hurdles (57.37) and Connor Preston won the 800 (1:55.79).

Also for Victor, Greg Cole-Allen won the shot put (53-7) and the discus (133-11).

Victor’s Gabe Lind finished second in the pentathlon with 2,534 points and Cole-Allen was fourth with 2,408.

Rush-Henrietta won the team title with 153.5 points and Victor finished third with 72.

Class CC girls

Jaclyn Bell of Bloomfield/Honeoye won the pentathlon with 2,470 points, winning the hurdles and high jump while finishing second in the long jump and 800.

Addie Kirk of Bloomfield/Honeoye was fifth in the 1,500 (5:38.36)

Marcus Whitman finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (10:31.66) and Emma MacDowell was fourth in the 800 (2:37.40).

Also for Whitman, Aurora Woodworth was second in the 3,000 (11:50.32) in a race where the top four finishers were all eighth-graders.

Canisteo-Greenwood won the team title with 110 points. Marcus Whitman finished in 10th (17) and Bloomfield/Honeoye was 11th (15).

Class CC boys

Jacob Nemitz of Marcus Whitman was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.03) and the Wildcats also finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:50.29).

Liam Prendergast was third in the steeplechase (11:01.33) and third in the 3,200 (10:59.20) while teammate Aiden Royston was second in the 1,500 (4:41.82).

Bryan Best of Whitman was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.71) and Memphis Lohnes was second in the pole vault (11-9).

LeRoy won the team title with 90 points. Marcus Whitman was seventh with 42 and Bloomfield/Honeoye was 16th (2).

Class B

at Campbell-Savona

Boys

Jacob Liberati won the triple jump (44 feet) and the long jump (21-4.75) for Midlakes and teammate Ryan Spingler won the 800 (2:04.27).

Also for Midlakes, Isaiah Martin finished fourth the pentathlon with 2,247 points.

Palmyra-Macedon’s Nate Mayou was third in the shot put (45-8.25) and second in the discus (138-6).

Honeoye Falls-Lima won the Class B team title with 115 points. Midlakes finished seventh (35) and Pal-Mac was ninth (16).

Girls

Ashley Jones of Palmyra-Macedon finished third in the 100 hurdles (17.56) and the 4x800 relay team finished second (10:10.40).

Katelyn Burger was second in the 400 hurdles (1:06.77) and Lauren Case was second in the high jump (5-0).

Alaina Forbes of Midlakes was fifth in the 100 (13.04) and the 400 relay team finished fifth (53.77). Forbes also finished second in the long jump (15-7) and teammate Olivia Tufano was fourth (14-8.5).

Also for Midlakes, Rachel McFadden was fifth in the triple jump (31-7).

Honeoye Falls-Lima won the Class B team title with 131 points. Pal-Mac finished seventh (32) and Midlakes was 11th (18).

Boys lacrosse

Section V Tournament

Class B semifinals

No. 1 Canandaigua 7, No. 5 Webster Thomas 2

The Canandaigua defense held Thomas to one goal in each half.

Aaron D’Agostino and Mark Belles each scored two goals for the Braves (14-4) and Casey Herod and Mitch Pfeiffer each scored one while Aiden Kenyon had to make just three saves.

The Braves advance to Wednesday’s Class B championship game, where they will play Victor. Faceoff is 7:30 p.m. at St. John Fisher College.

No. 2 Victor 10, No. 3 Brighton 9

Sutton Boland’s takeaway on defense in the final moments preserved the win and a berth in a Section V championship for Victor (13-5) for a seventh straight season.

The Barons scored three goals in the final 1:24 and had possession with 15 seconds remaining before Boland forced the turnover.

Joey Pezzimenti had two goals and two assists for the Blue Devils and Cam Hay had a goal and two assists. Alec Russell and Jack LaRue also had two goals each and Andrew Nicolella, TJ Brei and Liam Haller, the goalie, scored one goal each.

Regan Endres won 17 of 22 faceoffs for the Blue Devils, who last played Canandaigua in a Section V championship game in 2017.

Class D semifinals

No. 1 Palmyra-Macedon 22, No. 4 Marcus Whitman 8

Seth Benedict had a goal and two assists and DeCouteau Blueye had one goal and one assist for Whitman. Ryan Herod added three goals and an assist and Connor Tomion scored twice.

Luke McCrobie scored one goal and Robert Craine made 10 saves.

The Red Raiders advance to the Class D final, where they will play Penn Yan at 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. John Fisher College.

No. 2 Penn Yan 11, No. 3 Midlakes 1

Ayden Mowry scored three goals and Conner Fingar had three goals and four assists for Penn Yan.

Softball

Section V Tournament

Class C2

No. 2 Red Jacket 8, No. 7 Geneseo 5

Myah Booth hit a double and a triple for the Indians, and Ashley Reed had two hits.

Izzy Piermarini also tripled for Red Jacket, which will play No. 6 Letchworth in the semifinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Class C3

No. 2 South Seneca 15, No. 7 Naples 0

Class D1

No. 6 Alfred-Almond 18, No. 3 Honeoye 5

Baseball

Section V Tournament

Class C2

No. 3 Geneseo 18, No. 14 Naples 7