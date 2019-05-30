Blue Devils win sixth straight Section V title, 7-6, with two goals in final minute of championship game

PITTSFORD — The running joke is that it’s just Victor doing Victor things.

But if you were at Wednesday’s Section V Class B boys lacrosse championship game at St. John Fisher College, you understand now. It’s no joke.

The Blue Devils scored two goals 13 seconds apart in the final minute to turn what looked like might be the end of an era into an sixth straight Section V championship. The 7-6 win over rival Canandaigua Academy (14-5) was no sure thing and while the goals from Alec Russell and Shea Newell will get their deserved praise, a tip of the cap certainly needs to go to the defense.

Specifically, senior goalie Liam Haller. He made plenty of key saves among his 14, but none were bigger than the doorstep stops on CA’s Mark Belles. The first came with 3:15 left, with CA nursing a 6-5 lead. The next game with just 9 seconds left and Victor (14-5) protecting a 7-6 lead.

So yeah, there’s that.

"To be honest, I don’t really remember that last minute," said Haller. "I’ve played with Mark the last three or four summers and he’s a great player … Tonight was a great battle, but that last minute was just a blur."

He certainly will remember lifting the Section V Class B trophy, just as five Victor teams before him have. And to be sure, this one was earned.

The Braves had leads of 2-0 and 6-4, the final lead coming with 6:55 left after Aaron D’Agostino cashed in on a blown defensive assignment by Victor.

On a restart in CA’s end, the ball moved around before Mitch Pfeiffer launched what appeared to be a long pass that had more hope than purpose. But it was actually on point, because D’Agostino was all alone in front of the crease and his low shot beat Haller to give the Braves a two-goal lead.

And in a game as tight as this had been all evening, two goals was quite a cushion. But just more than a minute later, the Blue Devils pulled to within 6-5 with Russell’s first goal of the game.

After that, the stout Braves defense that had been a source of frustration for Victor maintained its fire.

"Their 10-man ride gave us fits the whole game," said Victor coach Jim Andre. "We couldn’t clear the ball and they were taking away what we were trying to accomplish. We had to go to Plan B and then Plan C."

And Plan C would be …

"Unsettled situation," said Andre. "Draw it up in the dirt and take advantage of a fast break opportunity."

That plan actually worked to perfection after Russell’s goal tied the game at 6-6 with just 41 seconds left. Because after that, Regan Endres won the faceoff and wingman Shea Newell knew it was his job to get out of the way.

But the next thing he knew, the ball was in his stick. So he ran down the middle, but no slide came his way.

"I always look for the pass first, but when (the slide) didn’t come, I knew I had to take it. So I took it."

It was the very definition of Victor doing Victor things.

"Victor made a play and that’s what sectionals are all about," said CA coach Deven York. "It’s interesting because the last time we were here, in 2017, we played not to lose. It was a rookie mistake as a coach, we played tentatively, and we got destroyed. So tonight, we made a vow that we were going to play to win, we weren’t going to stop punching. We decided we were going down in a blaze of glory and we were going to keep firing shots.

"They all hurt," York said of the loss. "I hurt most for the seniors, though. This is a group that stayed together and played together … The first time we played Victor (this season) we had 11 shots the entire game. Tonight, we had 11 in the first quarter. We thought that maybe this was our year … but we did it the right way."