Area lacrosse teams move on to state semifinals after winning quarterfinal games on Saturday against Section VI opponents

Onward and upward.

The Canandaigua Academy girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class B state semifinals with a 13-3 win on Saturday over Frontier of Section VI.

The Braves (17-3) scored the first six goals of the game at Williamsville-North High with goals from five different players in the first 10 minutes.

Four unanswered goals in the second half extended the 8-2 lead for CA.

Senior Kenzie Lupton and junior LaRen Blakesley each scored three goals for the Braves and Emma O’Neill, Emily York and Koehler Nieman each scored two. Quynn Tallman had to make just two saves and Abbey Herod and Lexi Braniecki combined to win 16 of 18 draws.

The Braves will play Eastport-South Manor (19-1), the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in the Class B semifinals at SUNY Cortland on Friday at 1 p.m.

The semifinal winners play in the championship game at SUNY Cortland on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class D

Palmyra-Macedon 19, Eden 5

Andra Savage had six goals and four assists and Jamie Walker had five goals and two assists for the Red Raiders.

Emma Arnold had four goals and three assists while Alea Javorowsky and Sophia Lyko each scored two and Abie LaRocca had one assist.

Heather Weaver made eight saves for Pal-Mac.

The Red Raiders advance to the Class D state semifinals to play Mattituck at SUNY Cortland on Friday at 9 a.m.

The semifinal winners play in Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship at SUNY Cortland.

Boys lacrosse

Class B

Victor 8, Hamburg 4

The Blue Devils rallied with five goals in the fourth quarter to overcome a 4-3 deficit after three quarters.

Joey Pezzimenti had three goals and one assist and Alec Russell had two goals and one assist for Victor. Patrick Carrozzi, Jack LaRue and TJ Brei all had one goal and Liam Haller finished with 10 saves.

Regan Endres won 13 of 16 faceoffs for Victor (15-5), which advances to the Class B state semifinals. The Blue Devils play Vestal of Section III on Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 p.m.