Chances are good the baby animal you found isn't abandoned and beyond that, it's illegal in most cases to care for wildlife

The folks over at the DEC office came up with a somewhat catchy phrase, and it is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It is also the very best advice anyone can get and adhere to if they really love wildlife: If you care, you’ll leave them there.

It’s that time of year once again. Wild birds and animals are busy nesting, rearing young, and procreating their species. And just like in past years, soft-hearted humans are finding young birds and animals and, thinking them to be abandoned, take them home to be cared for.

Most of those "found" babies are not abandoned by their mother or parents. They have simply been discovered by a human. Mamma probably knows exactly were junior is, and may even be watching from nearby cover as the human picks it up and takes it away with them. Humans, in their desire to help the helpless, may actually be destroying an animal "family."

The foundling will probably face more danger in the hands of humans than if it were left where it was discovered. It doesn’t matter that most humans are prohibited from caring for many wild animals and birds by state and federal laws. And with good reason. In fact, there are many good reasons for such laws.

First of all, no human can give a wild animal better care than its natural parents. There is no substitute for mother’s milk, which often contains unique nutrients and antibodies for that species. And the parent animals can spend all of the time necessary to teach it how to survive. Humans rarely can devote 24 hours a day to the care and feeding of a wildlife baby.

Disease is another important factor to consider. Wild animals can be exposed to all sorts of diseases and parasites, including Lyme disease and the one virus that is more deadly than Ebola -- Rabies.

Rabies, while less noticeable now than two years ago, is still very common throughout the entire Finger Lakes region. And any mammal can be exposed to it. To my knowledge, only one human who was infected with rabies and not received immediate treatment with vaccines has survived the infection. It is almost always fatal, and can easily be spread to family members along the way.

The disease problem is so acute that New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has mandated that all baby raccoons brought to licensed wildlife rehabilitators must be immediately and humanely killed. That mandate applies to other species such as fox and coyotes as well. Those babies, which might have survived if left alone, will definitely not survive if brought in for help.

Wild baby animals that are raised by humans can rarely be released to the wild. They often think they are human, and approach any humans they might see. At the same time they probably don’t know how to live in the wild -- how to feed, and how to avoid predators. And all too often these wildlife babies end up as family pets, which is also probably in violation of existing state law.

All bird species, with four exceptions, are completely protected by federal and/or state laws. No individuals can possess them unless they first have a federal and state license permitting them to do so.

Fines for illegal possession can range up to $2,500 per bird, although a fine of $100 per bird is more common. There is also a possible jail sentence of six months for such possession.

By the way, the four unprotected birds are the English sparrow, European starling, feral pigeon and monk parakeet. All of the "gallinaceous" or chicken-like game birds (turkey, grouse, pheasant, etc.) are protected by state laws. All others are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The only humane thing to do when wild baby mammals or birds are observed is to leave them alone. They probably are not abandoned. The parents are almost always nearby. Baby birds that have fallen from the nest can be placed back into the nest if it is safe to do so, but that isn’t always necessary since the parent birds will find and feed any baby on the ground. Human scent on baby birds isn’t a deterrent or repellent for other birds since few birds have a well-developed sense of smell.

If you should find a wild baby animal and you are absolutely sure it has been abandoned, you can render aid. The safest thing you can do is notify your local conservation officer. These dedicated individuals have been trained in how to safely handle wildlife of all species and sizes.

Do not, under any circumstances, touch any wild animal, regardless of its age. If the mother animal is dead, how did she die? If she was hit by a car, was she infected with some terrible disease before being killed? If she died of unknown causes, the danger flag should be raised even higher.

The chances are pretty good that any disease or parasite she had was passed on to her off-spring. If you touch them you could be bringing tragedy not only to yourself but also to your own family and friends.

Any baby animals that appear to be orphaned or abandoned can be reported by calling the DEC at 585-226-2466 and speaking to someone in the Wildlife bureau. They can tell you what to do or who to contact that can respond and render aid.

Remember, if you really care, you’ll leave them there.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.