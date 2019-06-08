Braves pop Kenmore West in Class A, Honeoye's season ends in Class D and RJ's Van Aken wins state penthathlon title

The boys of CA are back.

Michael Sculli pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 15, and the Canandaigua Academy baseball team rolled to an 11-0 win over Kenmore West of Section VI in the Class A Far West Regional to clinch a return trip to the state semifinals on Saturday.

The senior left-hander, who allowed just two hits and walked one, had plenty of offensive support, much of it coming in the fifth inning when the Braves scored four runs. Sculli, Joe Brinza and Luke Pawlicki each had RBI singles in the fifth.

Dylan Mackenzie and Brinza each had two hits for CA, including a bases-loaded double for Brinza. Seth Vigneri hit a two-run triple and Sculli hit a two-run single for the Braves, who had 10 hits in the game.

Seth Vigneri beats the left fielder and @cabravebaseball advances to the NYS Semis with an 11-0 win. Mercy rule used in state tournament pic.twitter.com/qsERJ95xyW

— Paul Gotham (@PickinSplinters) June 8, 2019

Canandaigua will play its Class A semifinal on Friday at 2 p.m. at Union-Endicott High.

Class D

Brocton 6, Honeoye 4

Honeoye had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but a line drive ended the threat.

The Bulldogs pulled to within 5-4 after five innings. Dom Trippi, Jared Walden and Brett Higley had the key hits in that inning, but Brocton scored an insurance run in the top of the sixth.

A hard line drive but the second baseman grabs it. Congratulations to the Brocton Bulldogs. Far West Regional Champions #GreatSeasonHoneoyeBulldpgs #ProudOfYou pic.twitter.com/os5MpKxFkQ

— BulldogAthleticDept (@HoneoyeSports) June 8, 2019

Honeoye led 2-1 in the fifth, but Brocton scored four in its half of the fifth inning.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 23-2 record and their first Section V championship since 2008.

Track and field

State championships

Girls

Sara Van Aken won the Division 2 pentathlon title with 3,169 points, finishing fifth overall.

Congratulations Sara on being a 2109 State Champion! #RJPride pic.twitter.com/k2u1RyfIGO

— RJathletics (@RJathletics) June 8, 2019

The senior won the hurdles event (15.41), the long jump (17-2), the high jump (5-3.25), was eighth in the shot put (25-6.25) and fifth in the 800 (2:35.43).

Also in Division 2, Palmyra-Macedon’s Katelyn Burger was 10th in the 400 hurdles (1:07.29).

In Division 1, Katie Cobos of Canandaigua finished 12th in the steeplechase with a school record time of 7:05.69.

Boys

Victor’s Michael Bayley finished sixth in the 400 hurdles (54.83) in Division 1.

In Division 2, Red Jacket’s Matt Record cleared 6 feet in the high jump to finish 30th. Jacob Liberti finished sixth in the long jump finals (21-8.75).