Blue Devils use late rally to defeat Orchard Park, 3-1, and move on to South Glens Falls

BROCKPORT — This isn’t anything new for the Victor Blue Devils softball team, really.

With Saturday’s 3-1 win over Orchard Park in the Class AA Far West Regional, Victor punched its ticket to the state championship semifinal for a third straight year.

Like they did in the Section V Class AA title game last weekend, the Blue Devils leaned on junior pitcher Katie Sidare, who pitched a complete game in both contests. On Saturday, Sidare tallied six strikeouts and only allowed two hits to Orchard Park batters in seven innings.

Sidare’s only run allowed came in the top of the first inning, as she walked the leadoff batter and gave up a hit a couple batters later to Jaden Swiatek, who drove in Sydney Bielicki on an RBI single to give Orchard Park an early 1-0 lead.

From there, it was dominance from Sidare in the circle.

"Like I said last week, she’s just unflappable. Nothing flusters her," Victor coach Shelly Collins said about Sidare. "She had that leadoff walk and then gave up a hit and then she was just like ‘no’ from there on out. I feel like it’s a big advantage for us.

"She also knows that we have players behind her that can make plays. It’s a good thing."

Victor went on to trail for a few innings, but finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning thanks to an error from Orchard Park and some impressive hustling from Chloe Whittier. Kyra Grooms hit a ground ball to shortstop and the throw sailed over first base. Whittier turned on the jets to make it from first to home to tie the game at 1-1.

The next runs for the Blue Devils didn’t require any errors. It was simply a strong display of hitting.

Victor’s next two runs, which sealed the game, came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Grooms got things started with a line drive that made its way to the wall to score Alli Haugh from first base, who forced a walk the at-bat prior. Senior Erin Wong was due up next and she delivered with an RBI double to score Grooms, pushing the lead to 3-1.

"Yeah, that was some very clutch hitting," said Collins. "I feel like we battled a lot better in the batter’s box in this game than we did last week. That was a good improvement."

Victor’s focus now shifts to its meeting against Cicero-North Syracuse in the state semifinal on Saturday in Glen Falls. The Blue Devils are two wins away from becoming back-to-back state champions.

The question is, what does Victor have to do to keep advancing?

"I think the same thing," Collins said. "We have to have quality pitching, make routine plays, and clutch hitting. I think that’s the name of the game."