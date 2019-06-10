Veteran hold off late challenge in Big-Block Modified race while Guererri, Pruchnik and Bay also visit winner's circle at Land of Legends

The six-feature fanfest at Land Of Legends Raceway was certainly a "Saturday Spectacular" with as many twists and turns as the speedway itself.

Third-generation standout Erick Rudolph stopped Matt Sheppard's Pepsi Big-Block Modified feature win streak at three while Adam DePuy remained unbeaten with his fifth straight Smith Bros. Drywall Street Stock triumph.

Paul Guererri and nephew Nick Guererri posted their first Canandaigua Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Sportsman Modified victories of 2019 while Jesse Pruchnik and Alysha Bay captured their first checkered flags in the Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Car A-Mains.

And for the first time all season, rain was never a factor as a full house of eager race fans took in the action-packed program on Geneva Club Beverage Night at the slick Ontario County Fairgrounds oval.

"I was as good as I needed to be tonight," stated Rudolph, 27, after staving off a late race challenge from veteran Alan Johnson while Sheppard settled for third in the 35-lap Big-Block finale. The reigning track points king from Ransomville scored two wins en route to the coveted title while Saturday's victory was the fifth of his career at Canandaigua.

"On a slippery track like this you never really feel great. We were just OK, thought we could've been even a little better but nevertheless the team came out strong and made my job easy. The car was just hooked up tonight for whatever reason," saidRudolph, whose father Charlie also raced against Johnson, registering 17 Big-Block wins in Canandaigua from 1983-88.

Johnson had yet to crack the top-five when Rudolph moved to the point yet the all-time LOLR feature winner ducked under Billy Dunn for second on lap 23. Fifteenth-starting Sheppard cracked the front-four with a dozen laps to go and nosed by Dunn for third on lap 31 but that's when time ran out.

James Sweeting and Dillon Groover tangled in turn two to bring out the sixth and final caution flag on lap 26, providing A.J. Slideways with a final opportunity to reach victory lane. The potent no. 25 reVive Spine Center-Blue Cross Blue Shield/Bicknell ride was up to the challenge as it carried Rudolph to a five car-length victory and $2,000 payoff, his second win of the weekend after Friday night's Small-Block victory at his hometown Ransomville Speedway.

A pair of make-up features kicked off the show during daylight hours with Paul Guererri and Pruchnik claiming trophies in the races rain-delayed from May 25.Nick Guererri took advantage of a lap 10 restart to drive around Jeff Davoli while younger brother Matt Guererri stormed into second before the halfway mark. Fourteenth-starting Paul Guererri from Geneva moved into third in time for a lap 20 restart, and when his nephews diced high and low for the top spot, his #7 Proctor Enterprises-Canandaigua Window Cleaning/Bicknell machine filled the vacancy in between to come across the line first with a handful of laps still remaining.

While Paul pulled away from his nearest chasers in the closing stages, current points leader Kevin Root made sure to spoil the Guererri clan finishing in the top-3 slots. Root passed Matt for third on lap 22 and disposed of Nick the following circuit on a restart yet trailed Paul by five car-lengths at the stripe. Eric Giguere rounded out the final top-5.

Leading a race-best 10 laps in the early evening outing, fourth starting Nick Guererri stayed out front all 25 laps in the caution-free nightcap to finally crack the winner's circle steering his no. 25G Pampered Parents-Phelps Cement Products/Bicknell entry.

"Uncle Paul got us on the last one," said Guererri, 34, after becoming the fifth winner in five races in the hold-over event from June 1. After going winless last summer with seven top-5s, the Seneca Falls speedster now has nine career victories at his Saturday night hangout.

Pruchnik traveled more than five hours to Canandaigua from his home in New Milford, Conn. then needed to go just 10 miles more to claim his first 20-lap MEM 305 A-Main.

"Can't believe it," said the 15 year-old Pruchnik. "Was going pretty good in one and two, and good in turn three too, just pedaling it there at the end. Really couldn't believe it, the car stuck amazing."

On the brink of completing his sophomore year of high school, Pruchnik filed in fourth on the 13-car starting grid and moved in to shadow early leader Bay with three laps scored. He made what proved to be the winning move on a lap seven restart and pulled away from Bay and her dad Darryl Ruggles by the halfway point.

Once more starting on the outside front row to begin the second 20-lap Sprint feature rolled over from last Saturday, Bay bolted ahead under starter Scott Hixson's opening green flag to secure an early advantage. Seventh starting Ruggles charged from fourth to second on a lap nine restart, then rounding turn four out-dragged his daughter for the top spot the next time around.

Undaunted by giving up the point for the second time on the same night, Bay ducked under her father exiting turn two on lap 16 to forge the final lead change. Ruggles never backed off as traffic blocked Bay's preferred inside line on the final circuit, with a mere half car-length separating the dirt duo as they crossed the finish line nearly side-by-side. Griffin, Erik Karlsen and Dan Bennett closed out the front-five finishing positions.

"The track was in my favor tonight, I drive best on a dry slick race surface," said Bay, 25, after emerging as the fifth winner in five Sprint races aboard her Mike Mastin-powered pink no. 48a Danny Willmes Enterprises-VanBortel Trucking/Eagle. "Came up a little bit short in the first feature but I had the car for the second one. I seen dad on the outside so I'm like 'alright, gotta race a little harder' and fortunately we had enough to get it done."

With new winners surfacing in the Land of Legends' open-wheel ranks, DePuy remained the one constant following his fifth consecutive victory in the full-fender Street Stock finale. In search of a third successive track points crown, the Macedon ace made it 42 career wins steering his unstoppable no. 99 IFreeze Storage & Distribution Center-A.E.Y. Enterprises-Fox's Auto/Chevrolet Camaro.

Finishing in third behind Mike Welch, who grabbed six consecutive Street Stock feature wins in 2013, was Jimmy Grant followed by 2018 points runner-up Marc Minutolo and C.J. Guererri.

Fulton Speedway transfer Wesley Hayes from North Rose took the final checkered flag of the night in the 15-lap Sportsman B-Feature. Hayes, who ran out of fuel on the final circuit and coasted to the pitside scales for the customary post-race weight check, held off Tony Velez the entire way en route to a narrow three car-length victory at the wire.

Runner-up Velez was later disqualified after coming up light on the scales, moving Doug Smith into second ahead of Keith Stevenson, Timmy Borden Jr. and Dan Gardner.