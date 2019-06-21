When your dad is around for the first 50 years of your life, you learn a thing or two but no lesson is more valuable than being there for your children

My father died on June 13 and it’s been one long week.

Because let’s face it: When you have dad around for the first 50 years of your life, you kind of get used to having him there.

But he is gone, mercifully free of the pain and discomfort he endured in recent years. That recurring thought has been the biggest point of comfort for my family and I as we make plans to celebrate his life.

But while his pain is gone, mine is not. I should be happy for my father because he suffers no more, but his departure is more than a hole in my heart. It’s a void in my life, and it’s a void that can never be repaired because there is only one dad for me.

Selfish thoughts? Probably. But those of you who have walked this road know it’s not easy. Because if you’re like me, you didn’t just lose a father. You lost so much more.

He was my baseball man. He taught me to throw and catch, yes, but he also taught me how to break in a new baseball glove. Oil it with a rag, put a ball right where you want the pocket to be, then tie it closed with a string and put it under your mattress for a day or two.

And, of course, the umpiring. He worked high school games for nearly 30 years in this area. We admired great plays in the field, which a lot of fathers and sons do. But not many sons have their fathers explaining umpire mechanics and whether or not the ump was in the correct position to make the call.

He was my driver when we moved from California to New York in 1980. At the wheel of the moving truck for the seven-day trip, we had just two cassette tapes for the entire ride and we never listened to the Oak Ridge Boys again after that.

He was my lumberjack when we cut down trees together in East Palmyra for firewood. And together, we held our breath in horror when a miscalculation brought a felled tree down to the ground with a thud, narrowly missing our truck.

Coincidentally, that also was the day I learned to keep my mouth closed when mom asked how our day in the woods went.

He was my cook. Sunday pancakes before church, queso quesadillas, pico de gallo and whole chickens on the BBQ, where his seat of choice was two stacked milk crates.

He was my mechanic, tasking me to hold the flashlight steady as we replaced thermostats or radiator hoses. Teaching me tricks, the best of which included a soup can and some hose clamps to patch the hole that rust created in a tailpipe.

He was my cowboy movie buddy. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, John Wayne, Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Robert Duvall, John Wayne, Ben Johnson, John Wayne and Randolph Scott. Loved them all.

Of course, there’s much more. He was my leader, my tough man who rarely wore a winter coat. He was my critic and fan as a sportswriter, and he was my informant, letting me know when the Dodgers were on television.

Was he perfect? Hardly, but none of us are. I learned by watching, but there were times I learned what not to do.

Ultimately, he was my teacher and those lessons became even more apparent once I became a father myself. And whether I learned right or wrong from his examples, the biggest lesson I take from him is to be there for my own children. Because he was for me.

It’s that simple. Whether it’s to answer a question, repair a toy, watch a video, read a book, tell a story, go for a walk. Anything and (almost) everything.

It’s been a driving force for me as a father and while there is always room for improvement, my only hope is that I can make him proud. I know he was proud of my career as a sportswriter, but I know too he was equally if not more proud of my career as a father.

It’s not easy, but few things worth it are. And really, that’s what keeps me going each and every day. Because in his own way, he taught me that shaping better people means shaping a better world.

And whether you are my father or not, that’s something we should all be working for.

