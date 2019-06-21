Coaches and officials from the Monroe County and Finger Lakes leagues unveil season honors

Here are the 2019 boys lacrosse All-Stars for Monroe County and the Finger Lakes League, as determined by coaches and league officials.

Monroe County

Division 2

Coach of the Year: Deven York (Canandaigua)

US Lacrosse Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Stanney (Canandaigua)

First team

Attack

Mark Belles (Canandaigua), Eli Chalmers (Churchville-Chili), Camden Hay (Victor), Joey Pezzimenti (Victor).

Midfield

Casey Herod (Canandaigua), Patrick Mitchell (Churchville-Chili), Mitch Pfeiffer (Canandaigua), Regan Endres, faceoff (Victor), Joey Urlacher, long-stick (Canandaigua), Blake Palozzi, short-stick defense, (Gates Chili).

Defense

Sutton Boland (Victor), Brian Jantz (Webster Thomas), Stevie Katz (Webster Thomas).

Goalie

Liam Haller (Victor), Ethan Ruller (Webster Thomas).

Second team

Attack

Cole Bollin (Webster Schroeder), Tyler Goode (Canandaigua), Josh Hauman (Webster Schroeder).

Midfield

Matt Vierhile, faceoff (Canandaigua), Riley Hauf, long-stick (Victor), Colin Greene, short-stick defense (Canandaigua), Reed Currie (Webster Thomas), Nick Hauman (Webster Schroeder), Jack LaRue (Victor).

Defense

Michael Chichetti (Canandaigua), Stephen Kay (Webster Schroeder), Jackson Nieman (Canandaigua), Ben Yacavonis (Victor).

Goalie

Aiden Kenyon (Canandaigua), Evan Alfano (Webster Schroeder).

Honorable mention

Attack

Patrick Carrozzi (Victor), Aaron D’Agostino (Canandaigua), Connor Hamilton (Gates Chili), Kyle Krystan (Gates Chili), Andrew Nicolella (Victor), Evan Pashalidis (Webster Thomas), David Petz (Webster Thomas), Joe Russo (Webster Thomas), Zane Tuller (Gates Chili).

Midfield

Sam Bennett (Canandaigua), Dom Comella (Canandaigua), Travis Dear (Webster Schroeder), Kyle Fingar (Gates Chili), Noah Germano (Webster Schroeder), Dante Giunta (Gates Chili), Shea Newell (Victor), Braeden Schmidt (Churchville-Chili), Eli Adams (Webster Thomas), Brandon Clark (Churchville-Chili), Jeremiah Maichuk (Webster Schroeder), Kordell Jackson (Victor).

Defense

Ricky Allen (Churchville-Chili), Eric Platten (Canandaigua), Liam Podszebka (Churchville-Chili), PJ Rheude (Canandaigua), Austin Riesenberger (Webster Schroeder), Dylan Rippe (Churchville-Chili), John Talen (Webster Thomas), Joe Visconte (Webster Schroeder), Cam Yost (Victor).

Finger Lakes League

Player of the Year: Joe Camp (Wayne)

Attackman of the Year: Zach Baker (Palmyra-Macedon)

Midfielder of the Year: Jake Gallina (Palmyra-Macedon)

Defenseman of the Year: Jagger Kerr (Geneva)

Goalie of the Year: Talyn Pierce (Newark)

Coach of the Year: Ben Clement (Midlakes)

Assistant Coach of the Year: John Hanss (Newark)

Man of the Year: Kirby Hill (Palmyra-Macedon)

First team

Attack

Dugan Doeblin (Geneva), Owen Lorenzetti (Mynderse), John Regan (Wayne).

Midfield

Grady Arnold (Palmyra-Macedon), Brandon Macdonnell (Midlakes), Sam Miller (Geneva), Billy Thomson (Wayne), Joel Kraft, long-stick (Joel Kraft), Quinn Nolan, faceoff (Palmyra-Macedon).

Defense

Parker Bossard (Geneva), Logan Chasey (Gananda), Mike DeSain (Palmyra-Macedon).

Goalie

Shaun Murphy (Palmyra-Macedon).

Second team

Attack

Ryan Cahill (Wayne), Gavin Lathrop (Midlakes), Bennett Medyn (Palmyra-Macedon).

Midfield

Nick Askin (Geneva), Seth Benedict (Marcus Whitman), Devin Campbell (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Jakob Day, long-stick (Palmyra-Macedon), Wyatt Smith, faceoff (Midlakes).

Defense

Tyler Catalano (Wayne), Nate Skellie (Midlakes), Tanner Thompson (Palmyra-Macedon).

Goalie

Jacob Borrelli (Midlakes), Kyle Russell (Wayne).

Third team

Attack

Curtis Denison (Geneva), Ryan Herod (Marcus Whitman), Trevor VanNostrand (Midlakes).

Midfield

Andy Hamel (Wayne), Matt Mattoon (Midlakes), Jake Rapp (Gananda), Ethan Spinner (Mynderse), Brady Lannon, long-stick (Midlakes), Joel Bean, faceoff (Gananda).

Defense

Mitch Bliss (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Sal Franzone (Mynderse), Reid Patchett (Geneva).

Goalie

Owen Saxby (Bloomfield/Honeoye).

Honorable mention

Attack

DeCouteau Blueye (Marcus Whitman), Brodie Buckert (Palmyra-Macedon), Dylan DeLucia (Waterloo), Aiden Eighmey (Geneva), Noah Eighmey (Geneva), Dillon McCann (Waterloo), Colby Reese (Mynderse), Will Reese (Mynderse), Kyle Russell (Wayne), George Willix (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Max Willis (Bloomfield/Honeoye).

Midfield

Nate Askin, faceoff (Geneva), Joel Bean (Gananda), Alex Bolt (Wayne), Steve Brown (Newark), Matt Card (Newark), Trevor Farrell (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Evan Hurbutt (Palmyra-Macedon), Toby Loucks (Waterloo), Max McDermott (Mynderse), Darren Miller (Mynderse), Travontay Murray (Newark), Sam Quick (Palmyra-Macedon), Alex Roach (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Jordan Lahue, long-stick (Marcus Whitman), Aaron Rodney-Spencer, long-stick (Newark).

Defense

Mitchell Burrall (Geneva), Cal Burroughs (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Alex Callaghan (Palmyra-Macedon), Cole Dickson (Mynderse), Matt Gabbard (Gananda), Jonathan Graziose (Wayne), Zack Lovejoy (Marcus Whitman), Dylon Moskal (Gananda), Joshua Pitcher (Wayne), Peyton Stevers (Mynderse), Grayson Zenelovic (Wayne).

Goalie

Jack Acker (Wayne), Gavin Britton (Gananda), Robert Craine (Marcus Whitman), Brandon Wayne (Geneva).