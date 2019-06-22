Seven-horse field for New York-breds will run six furlongs as the eighth race on Monday's card

A field of seven 3-year-old New York-breds will do battle in the 35th renewal of the $50,000 Ontario County Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) on Monday. The six furlong sprint will be run as the eighth race on the nine race card.

Freudnme is the morning line favorite for the annual dash. The 7-5 program choice is undefeated in three lifetime starts.

The chestnut colt’s most recent effort was a four and one-quarter length triumph at FLGR on June 10. The successful performance was in a preparation event for the feature event. He covered the five and one-half furlong distance of the allowance test in a final time of 1:05.09.

The Chris Englehart-trainee has amassed a sum of $82,760 in lifetime purse earnings. He will be under the direction of jockey John Davila, Jr. in Monday’s eighth race. Englehart and Davila teamed up to win the $50,000 Niagara Stakes with Miss Lilly B at FLGR on June 17.

The Ontario County Stakes is run annually as a preparation race for the New York Derby. 3-year-old New York-breds will again take center stage at FLGR in the $150,000 New York Derby and the $75,000 New York Oaks. The co-features on the July 20 card will each be run at a distance of one mile and one-sixteenth.

Post time for the first race on Monday is scheduled for 1:10 pm.