The passing of a buddy sparks a stroll down memory lane with sights of pheasant, a Brittany Spaniel, an airport and an interesting phone conversation

Two weeks ago I lost a friend. Samuel Cooper, 94, long time manager at the Rochester airport, passed to his reward. And I had no idea that, during WWII, he courageously logged over 1,000 flight hours through a collection of reconnaissance, patrol and bomb runs as a Navy Pilot.

Sam was the quintessential essence of a war hero. He would have said that he was just doing his duty as an American, giving his part in the larger effort to crush the evilness of Hitler’s efforts. I never heard him mention his personal contribution to that war effort. But there can be no doubt that it was his personal effort, combined with countless other soldiers and sailors, that won the day for freedom.

I did know that he was an outdoor enthusiast enjoying summer fishing trips to Alex Bay in the Thousand Islands. And I also knew that he took his job at the airport very seriously. So when he called me one day to ask if I could help him with a very serious problem, I was in my car and headed for the airport in less than five minutes.

When I arrived he filled me in. He had a serious safety problem, and he was being stone-walled by New York State bureaucrats. He was wondering if I could help.

It seems his problem was pheasants. Wild Chinese ringneck pheasants, to be exact. There were hundreds of them inhabiting the weedy areas and grassy ditches along both sides of every major runway on the airport. Two had already been engulfed by jet engines, causing the total destruction of those rather expensive machines and endangering the lives of the passengers and crews on board in both cases.

Fortunately the pilots in both incidents had managed to avoid tragedy and land their airliners safely.

For some unknown reason, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials would not issue a special purpose permit to allow the airport’s employees to remove the pheasants. In fact, those same bureaucrats denied there was even a real problem, despite the two engines that had already been destroyed.

Well, I was always one to cut to the chase, and politics be damned. It was obvious there was a serious wildlife problem at the airport, and it had to be addressed immediately.

So I asked Sam if any of his employees also happened to be pheasant hunters. He said some were, so I told him to get every one of them, complete with shotguns, ammunition and brush pants, at the airport the next morning at sunrise. We would take care of his problem.

Now I happened to have a dog, a Brittany Spaniel, named Freckles. He and I arrived at the airport early the next morning, and Sam introduced me to around 35 men. He then turned the meeting over to me. I explained that we would be walking abreast of each other, and this was not going to be a sport hunt. Any pheasant that was flushed would be shot at by any nearby hunters.

I also cautioned them that my dog would be casting in front of the line flushing birds, and for them not to shoot in his direction.

Then the hunt, er, I mean shoot, was on. A pheasant went up, a half-dozen or more shotguns roared, and that pheasant came down. Freckles was in his element, pointing some birds and flushing others. It was almost as if he understood that speed was essential.

Gone was his normal cautious approach toward a sitting bird. Instead, he would rush in, flush the birds, and then he’d be off in search of more pheasants to repeat his performance.

It took two of those hunts, er, shoots to substantially reduce the pheasant population on the airport property. But, it was reduced, and very substantially. I won’t bore you with numbers, but we killed a bunch of pheasants. Freckles flushed, pointed and/or retrieved pheasants by the dozen.

The birds we killed were donated to some poor families in the area. And to this day there were no more reports of pheasants getting sucked into jet engines at the airport, either.

As a side note, one New York State official, the (then) captain of law enforcement for Region 8, did take exception to those pheasant shoots. He sent a young conservation officer to arrest all the "hunters" for violating state law as we were finishing the second shoot. But before the officer began writing uniform appearance tickets, I suggested he allow me to call his bureaucratic boss and chat with him for a while.

Our phone call went something like this.:

"Hello, Frank?"

"Yes, this is Captain E."

"Frank, er, Captain, I think you should reconsider your orders to your conservation officer."

"Not a chance in the world of me doing that."

"Well, if you don’t I’ll be forced to contact the news media and tell them how you consider the lives of a bunch of pheasants to be more valuable than the lives of hundreds of airline passengers. I don’t think they will take too kindly to that, and it could prove extremely embarrassing to you and your agency."

A minute later, after the captain had talked with his officer, the young game warden got into his car and drove away. Nothing more was ever said on the subject of the airport pheasant hunt, er, shoot. And Freckles became a legend there, too.

Oh, and one other thing. That dog slept all the way home from those particular hunts, and I swear that, when I glanced at him on the seat next to me, it appeared that he actually had a gentle smile on his face.

I got the distinct impression that he looked like he had just visited Heaven, and he liked what he had found there very, very much indeed.

Of course I still miss Freckles. He was the kind of dog that just naturally builds memories, and he sure left me with plenty of those. He was my dedicated partner for more than a dozen years, and his antics still bring tears to my tired old eyes.

And I will miss Sam Cooper, too. Memories of watching him walking in the middle of that line of hunters and doing his share and more of the work we had to do for the safety of many others also brings a tear or two with the memories. I will miss you too, Sam Cooper.

