The market for rare animals, and plants, is intense and the pursuit to halt the illegal activities keeps officials busier than ever

Wildlife law enforcement at all levels has never been more intense. More violations are discovered and prosecuted now by the small but dedicated cadre of federal and state officers then at any time in the past.

And many judges are responding with fines and penalties appropriate for the crimes committed.

Actually, it isn't just wildlife (including mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, fish and lower animals) that are being "attacked." Rare plants are also being targeted by poachers, and there is a ready market world-wide for them, too. Everything from lilies to orchids are being grabbed, and detection can be extremely difficult.

Why are so many people still violating the laws designed to protect our plant and wildlife resources? It isn’t just the local poachers anymore. International criminals dealing primarily in illegal wildlife items are more numerous than ever before, despite the fact there is now a special bureau of the United Nations and a section in Interpol dedicated to stopping them.

Could it be the tremendous profits involved? Or the generally modest penalties they face should they get caught?

The chances are that both figure into their schemes.

India was one of the first nations to set up "reserves" specifically designed to protect endangered species. The Dudhwa National Park in northern India was home to 45 tigers. And according to the park’s director in a statement, there was no known poaching activities occurring anywhere within the park’s boundaries.

Until recently, that is. That’s when 12 people were charged with poaching inside the park. Authorities seized two tiger skins, three leopard skins, two elephant tusks, one muck deer pod and 15 kilos of tiger bone. All of those seized items were destined for the Middle or Far East markets, where they would have fetched very high prices. And experts now estimate there are no more than 20 tigers still alive in Dudhwa National Park.

Taiwan has some strange laws. It is against that country’s constitution for the government to seize any personal property. All rhino horn must be registered with the government, and cannot be sold or used. A total of 3,130 pounds of rhino horn was registered and held by private citizens.

However, a routine inspection recently conducted by the government revealed a net drop in the actual weight of horns. Inspectors could only find 1,325 pounds. The government ordered an investigation, and warned that any individual with missing rhino horn was subject to a small fine and possibly a short stay in jail. However, with rhino horn selling for $2,500 or more an ounce, I doubt the threat of a fine will bring much fear. The 1,805 pounds of missing horn would have sold for no less than $43,320,000!

Tropical orchids are in great demand by orchid fanciers in America and Europe. They can sell for more than $2,000 each, with the rarest bring several times that amount. One Indonesian smuggler recently pled guilty to illegally bringing in 216 tropical lady slippers in his suitcase through the Los Angeles Port-of-Entry.

Australian Customs officials recently apprehended an individual who was trying to smuggle 29 rare bird eggs out of that country in a "body vest," a close-fitting garment designed specifically for smuggling eggs and keeping them warm in the process. A search of his residence revealed 62 more rare eggs. Sixty-two of the eggs were extremely endangered red-tailed or white-tailed cockatoo and Major Mitchell varieties. The total value of all the eggs was estimated at $1.5 million.

The list of international poachers and smugglers is very long. Butterflies poached on the Kaibab Plateau in Arizona are smuggled to Europe. Sea turtle eggs are smuggled from Nicaragua to a gourmet restaurant in Miami. A Hong Kong jeweler is caught with undeclared ivory in her luggage at the Edmonton, Alberta airport. And these are just a tiny fraction of the real international problem we are facing.

Big money isn’t the only reason people deal in illegal wildlife. Prestige and the desire to be famous within a particular peer group is another reason for violating wildlife laws.

Noel Feather, a world famous bow hunter who lived in Michigan, pled guilty to killing more than his limit of whitetail deer in Texas and Missouri. He would kill a large trophy deer, then keep hunting and try to kill a bigger one. But federal authorities put a stop to his activities, seizing 10 trophy deer heads and video tapes. Feather also withdrew all of his six entries in the Pope and Young record book.

Wildlife poachers will be active here and elsewhere around the world for as long as there are ready markets for their ill-gotten goods and the penalties, for those rare times when the smuggler gets caught, remain low.

The world economy, like nature, hates a void. If a demand exists, some supplier will step in and fill it, regardless of the laws against his or her activities. It’s as much a part of human nature (for a few people) as the desire to survive and better our lives is for most of us. All we can do is keep trying to catch them, one at a time.

As a sort of side note to this discussion, the eastern Indigo snake is listed as either endangered or threatened on various state and federal lists. It is beautiful, and is also considered to be our longest native snake (up to 15 feet long in some lists, but more likely to top out at nine feet). And it it is sought after by reptile dealers and customers in the world-wide reptile trade.

A research group in Florida recently made headlines when it announced that 15 Indigo snakes had been reared in its facilities and were recently released back into its natural habitat. That is a wonderful thing.

However, as a natural cynic I have to be concerned. These snakes bring extremely high price tags for collectors. The known dealers are already covering northern Florida, and I have no doubt whatever that they are looking for these snakes. The chances of these reptiles making it two years in the wild are somewhere between slim and none. Oh well.

And here is a tip for would-be snake collectors. Never, ever try to kiss your "pet" water moccasin on the mouth. A Florida man kept the deadly wild snake in his bedroom as a pet. He used a pillow case to keep it in. And he bragged to his buddies about how many times he’d kissed it.

Well, he tried to kiss it again in front of friends. And you can guess what happened. Yep, he was bitten. Oops!

But he was rushed to a hospital and received the proper treatment, and he survived. He also got a $500 ticket for illegally keeping wildlife in captivity. Nuff said!

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.