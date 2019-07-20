The emotions we go through are what makes games great, but they can also cloud our judgement to the point of embarrassment

I’m no expert in behavior, but when you’re a human being for 50 years, you get a pretty solid handle on things.

Like, how to behave at your kid’s game.

If you’re the parent of an athlete, you know where this is going. It’s something addressed here before and without trying to overdo it, the issue is important enough to discuss every now and then.

So, with zero basis in science or scholarship, here’s a checklist I came up with to help us all be good sports parents.

- Know that you know the rules before you open your mouth at officials.

You may think you know them but more often than not, you don’t.

Finding a rulebook is easy enough, so get one and read it. Because rules often vary between professional, college and high school levels.

- Don’t coach from the sideline.

Trust me, your kid took the field with instructions from the coach. And unless you were in that huddle yourself, you really don’t know what the coach wants.

Don’t put your kid in the awkward position of having to take directions from a coach, and you.

- Don’t make coaching suggestions to the coach.

Most coaches are there because they love the game they’re coaching. And for the most part, they know what they’re doing. Unless you’re open to a coach coming to your house to make parenting or meal suggestions, stay in your lane.

- Don’t complain about playing time for your kid.

Coaches want to win as much as the athletes they’re coaching, so the starting lineup will include the players who give that team the best chance to win regardless of class.

And remember, starting roles and playing time generally are determined by the effort and work at practice, when most parents aren’t around. If playing time becomes an issue for you, find out what’s going on at practice.

- When it comes to conversations with your child about the game, less can be more.

Win or lose, your kid is well aware of how he or she played. If it was a good game, there’s no need to lay on the praise. After all, a good game or at least good effort is what’s expected. Do you thank your child after the chores at home are done?

If the game went poorly, there is no need to rehash much. Again, they know. And even if the car ride home is mostly silent, the kind of silence is important. Even if you say no more than a few words, a soft or encouraging nod will go much farther than any sort of criticism. There is a big difference between a "disappointed" silence and an "I’m-here-for-you" silence.

- Don’t believe travel sports success translates to varsity success.

Simply put, it doesn’t. These are two different worlds, with different objectives. Recognize them for what they are.

Because we’re all wired differently, most of this is easier said than done. But when it comes down to it, we’re the adults so we should be acting like it.

I’ve had coaches tell me that 90% of the problems they have come from 10% of the parents. That means that 90% of the parents account for just 10% of the problems.

Which percentile are you in, and are you proud of it?

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez