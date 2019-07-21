Whether it's Lake Ontario or Canandaigua Lake, area anglers have plenty of options

The warmer temperatures of mid-July are sending more and more anglers off in search of their favorite piscatorial adversaries.

For some, this means the local farm pond and panfish of all varieties. Fly fishermen may be trying to present a small dry fly or nymph for some unwary brown trout in a cold spring creek. Some will seek salmon on Lake Ontario. Others hook up their boats and head for the Finger Lakes. And many of those anglers will be attempting to catch deep-water lake trout.

The lake trout is one of the most common salmonids found in our Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario. And most anglers either love or greatly dislike catching them. The reason for this wide-ranging opinion probably lies with this species’ ability, or lack of ability, to fight once it is hooked. It is generally an easy fish to catch, and anglers can catch a limit of them in a relatively short time period. But, as fighting fish go, the laker is way down on the list.

While a few lake trout put up a respectable struggle after they are hooked, most often there is very little "fight." The fish is simply reeled in. It often feels like a lead sinker being retrieved.

Several times I have been trolling for salmon on Lake Ontario and instead hooked small lake trout but didn’t really know it until I reeled in the lure to check for snagged weeds. Even many of the larger specimens often feel more like waterlogged boots than live fish.

Lake trout are unusual in many ways. They are unlike almost any other salmonids native to North America. First of all, they are very slow growers. In the far north it might take them 10 or more years just to tip the scales at two pounds. In warmer waters such as those found in Lake Ontario, a two-pound lake trout may be three to five years old. A 10-year old Canandaigua Lake laker probably will not tip the scales much past seven or eight pounds.

Lakers are very longed-lived fish. While most salmonids live four or five years and a few such as the brown trout and Atlantic salmon do not live much beyond 10, the laker is can be an old timer. Some of these fish live more than 50 years, and one documented laker lived for 72 years in a semi-controlled environment.

Lake trout, like all salmonids, continue to grow throughout their lifetimes. Because they live so long, this combination allows them to reach impressive if not incredible proportions. The current world record stands at just over 66 pounds. It was caught in 1991 from Great Bear Lake in Northwest Territory, Canada. That fish was found to be 52 years old. And there are undocumented accounts of 100-pound lake trout being caught in Lake Ontario during the late 19th century.

Lake trout prefer cooler water temperatures than other trout. While chinook and coho salmon are most active in Lake Ontario when the water temperature hovers between 54 and 60 degrees, lakers are fully active when the water temperature climbs above 44 degrees. And since these cooler waters are most often found near the bottom of deeper lakes, the lake trout has become known as a bottom feeder, even though it is anything but.

Lakers are accomplished predators. Their primary prey species includes alewives, smelt and several species of sculpins. They also feed on young lake trout and the young of other salmonids. Their ability to capture prey is tremendous. While they are always on the lookout for any type of small injured fish they are extremely capable of catching and eating any small fish that swims within their particular hunting zone.

Lake trout and the landlocked subspecies of Atlantic salmon were, at one time, the two most predominant predatory fish species in Lake Ontario. The largest commercial fishery this side of the Atlantic Coast was established around this great lake from around 1840 until both species of fish were all but wiped out around 1880. The salmon were sent to extinction, but a remnant population of lakers managed to survive and even recover to some degree early in this century.

The crippling blow to Lake Ontario lake trout was actually a combination of predation and pollution. The sea lamprey became established in the lake, and its primary target was the slow moving lake trout. And, the unrestricted dumping of industrial waste products made this lake a giant cesspool rather than the pristine inland ocean it had once been. By 1970, the lake trout in these waters was fast approaching the abyss of extinction.

Something had to be done if the lake trout was to be saved. That "something" was a teaming up of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A plan that included tough anti-pollution laws and the increased stocking of hatchery fish by the feds led to a wonderful recovery of this species. And today the laker is again one of the most common and most caught fish in that big lake.

Lake trout are also caught in impressive numbers in both Canandaigua and Seneca lakes. And while trolling with small spoons is by far the most popular fishing method on Lake Ontario, live minnows fished on snelled hooks with slip sinkers on the bottom are the overwhelming choice on Canandaigua Lake. Anglers on Seneca Lake are split about even on their choice of trolling versus drift fishing with live bait.

The lake trout is a tasty fish for the table if it is prepared properly. I am often reminded of fresh haddock when I bite into a broiled fillet with a little melted butter on top.

But these fish can be poached, smoked or fried with equally good results. And because it has a naturally high content of fish oil, the laker is a very healthy choice for any dinner table. Just keep in mind that New York State’s Department of Health has issued a warning regarding the eating of several species of fish including lake trout caught in Lake Ontario. Because they are long-lived they are able to accumulate more toxins then most other salmonid species. It is recommended by the DEC that people do not eat more than one fish per month for any lake trout over 25 inches long.

* * *

A friend of mine recently asked me who was the strangest person I ever ran into while on the job as a Federal game warden.

Now that was a most difficult question because, during my career, I met a great number of really strange "characters." But after due consideration I made my choice.

ELT (I am using initials because this person may still be alive) was a waterfowl guide in New Jersey. He apparently had two passions in life: killing diver ducks over bait and flaunting his illegal waterfowl hunting activities under the noses of Federal Game Wardens.

So my bosses put together a detail to take him down, and five agents responded to the area where he hunted. In the middle of a Monday night we set up observation points that covered all of the shore blinds he used. We already knew that every blind was baited. And when he and his party arrived just before sunrise, we all converged on pre-assigned observation points to watch the hunt.

An hour into that hunt his "sports" had killed their legal limit plus a few ducks. An hour later they were still hunting and killing ducks when our leader radioed for everyone to close in. There were four sports with 35 ducks, and we wrote all of them citations. But as for ELT, he was handcuffed and transported to Federal Court in Camden, NJ. The trial judge set court for the next day.

Well, three agents showed up at that court on time and ready, but ELT was a no-show. His attorney was there, and requested additional time before a new trial date. The judge granted that request. And the three agents already knew where this subject was. He was out with another party of sports.

Well, we got back to his hunting area before noon, but he was not there. A search of the shoreline resulted in a gunny sack of dead ducks being found, his way of thumbing his nose at the Feds.

On Wednesday morning we hit his blind just as soon as we knew the sports were at least 10 ducks over the limit. And off we went to Camden. On Thursday morning we hit him again and seized more ducks. And it was off to Camden again. On Friday morning we had a repeat and were off to Camden once again.

And this time the judge told him that, if he were caught again, he would spend the time in jail until the court case was brought to trial.

ELT was eventually convicted of numerous counts of violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. He served time in jail, and paid a lot of money in fines. And he changed his hunting tactics. After his last bust by federal agents he became a hunt broker. He would book the hunts (and bait the blinds), but others would actually guide the hunters and take the heat when they were busted.

Oh, we got him again several times when we sent in undercover agents on some of those hunts. And ELT was eventually banned from any hunting for the rest of his life.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.