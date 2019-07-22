New names join Matt Sheppard as winners on Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway

After rain dumped back-to-back shows at Land Of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, the first 'Saturday Spectacular' of the month finally made its way into the track record book in heated fashion.

It was 'Autograph Night' presented by ADMAR Construction Equipment and Young Agency with 'Super' Matt Sheppard able to pad his points lead with another signature win, providing fans with plenty of thrills both during and after the annual intermission interaction.

Sheppard mingled with many from the grandstand crowd that packed the homestretch during the customary program break, then posed again for photos in victory lane following his track-best sixth Pepsi Big-Block Modified win of the season.

“Car was pretty good tonight, certainly a lot better than it was in the series race (July 4), we got a gift that night,” said Sheppard.

Joining Sheppard in the LOLR winner's circle for the first time this season was Ricky Newton in the Canandaigua Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Sportsman Modified division while Jimmy Grant scored his first career win in the Smith Bros. Drywall Street Stock feature. Erik Karlsen made it two straight Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Car victories, capturing the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Series A-Main by a bumper in the closest finish of the season.

Sheppard showed once again why he remains the winningest driver in the Northeast this season. Unlike the recent Super DIRTcar Series showdown on July 4 when he ran third and inherited the lead after the leaders tangled on the final lap, this time around his #9s Hurlock Auto & Speed-Dendis Companies/Bicknell mount blasted from 16th to first in just 10 laps then cruised on for win No. 22 in 2019.

“The track was slick tonight, no doubt about that,” said Sheppard. “We really wanted to try some stuff, weren't happy at all with what we had in the series race. Track conditions were very similar tonight so whatever we did was definitely an improvement and hopefully we can build from here.”

Pole-sitter Lance Dusett bolted out front at the drop of the opening green flag but was forced to slow it down soon after when contact exiting turn one between Dillon Groover, Justin Wright and Phil Vigneri III incurred the first caution period on lap three. Sheppard cracked the front-five with only a handful of laps scored, just as quickly ducking under Dusett for the top spot rounding turn four with two-thirds of the 35-lap headliner still to go.

While Sheppard led all but nine laps in his most dominating performance of the season, Newton was just as efficient leading flag-to-flag en route to his first Sportsman win in Canandaigua since September of 2017. Newton's no. 11N Fab Shop 54-L&L Transmission-Red Osier Landmark Restaurant/Bicknell ride was on rails from the get-go and a pair of yellow flags --- when Wesley Hayes and Paul Guererri tangled on lap 2 before Tim Baker did a 360-degree spin to collect Jeff Lawrence and Mike Stanton Jr. on lap 3 --- flew early yet they were all that could slow the open-wheel veteran even with traffic prevalent during the last 23 laps run non-stop under green.

First-year Canandaigua competitor C.J. Castelletti and Frank Guererri Jr. waged the biggest battle of the race, with Guererri finally grabbing second on lap 15 after dicing together following the lap three restart. Castelletti fell to fourth in the closing stages while Western New York newcomer Andrew Smith settled for fifth on the scoresheet.

Matt Guererri's third-place finish will stand following a rev limiting box issue, yet he will be docked 10 points and his team remains under probation at the speedway for the remainder of 2019 after leaving the post-race tech area unauthorized prior to completion of inspection. Upon official review of the technical concerns it was determined that no violation had occurred.

“We've been struggling every week just trying to get (car) to go in the black, not getting any drive off the corner whatsoever,” said Newton. “It was hurting us and our results certainly showed it. Just kept tweakin' on it and tonight it actually seemed to work pretty good.”

In the Sprint feature, it was Karlsen who out-dragged front row partner Justin Mills to lead off the 20-lap A-Main presented by Maguire Family of Dealerships, yet still needed to fend off a last lap charge from returning wingman David Ferguson to earn a $750 payday by the narrowest of margins.

“I could hear someone coming and I was like 'oh man, hope we can hold on,' so when I saw it was Dave I knew he was gonna be on the high side,” said Karlsen, 26, following his first career CRSA victory by a minuscule 0.005-seconds over Ferguson.

In a rare caution-free affair, the fast finish came down to the final seconds in the seven-minute main. By the luck of the draw, Ferguson began sixth yet stormed into second using the high line on the opening circuit.

Competition remains keen in the division with Karlsen, still winless Brandyn Griffin (finished 6th) and Johnny Kolosek (7th) tied atop the standings with 342 points followed by female flash Alysha Bay (10th) and her father Darryl Ruggles (14th).

The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to LOLR on Sat., Aug. 17 before closing out the five-race mini tour at the fairgrounds during the New York Nationals, Sept. 6 & 7. The winner on Friday 9/6 collects another $750 while a lucrative $1,000 top prize awaits the victor on Saturday 9/7.

Often times its better to be fast, on other occasions even better to enjoy good fortune. Jimmy Grant was the beneficiary of both on his way to a memorable first-ever full-fender triumph at the historic Land of Legends oval.

“This is so awesome, this place is freakin' great, I love it,” said Grant, 33. “It's huge. This is my first Street Stock win ever, to do it with all my friends and family here … I couldn't ask for anything better.”

Behind the wheel of a solid entry throughout most of his first season in Canandaigua, the personable Penn Yan pilot put his no. 36 Hands Performance & Powder Coating-Champion Scrap Chevrolet Monte Carlo out front on lap six. However, with just one to go in the 15-lap finale the car of back-marker Jeff Lalonde spun out right in front of the leader exiting turn four forcing Grant high before swerving to avoid contact first with Lalonde then second with the outside cement retaining wall.

All he had to do on the lap 14 restart was hold off 58-time feature winner Marc Minutolo and the coveted first-place trophy was his.