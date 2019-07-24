Program is open for Canandaigua students in grade 3 through 6 this fall to participate in events with Frank Baker Youth Football and others

Registration for the fall 2019 season of Canandaigua Youth Cheerleading-Frank Baker is now open online at www.leaguelineup.com/cacheer.

The program is open to Canandaigua City School District students entering grades 3 though 6 in fall 2019.

The cost is $75 per child (each additional child is $40). Registration includes participation for the 2019 season at six Frank Baker football games (September-October) and additional special events including Youth Night at a Canandaigua Braves varsity football game, participation in the homecoming parade on Sept. 21, and performances at the NYS Cheer Spectacular at Canandaigua Academy and Canandaigua Family Showcase. Youth in grades 5 and 6 will also compete at 2 competitions. Athletes receive a cheer bow and set of metallic pom poms at the end of the season.

Registration deadline is July 31. Contact Canandaigua Cheerleading Booster Club at cabravescheerleading.com with questions.