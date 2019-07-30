Aaron Hoven, Liz (Donk) Lewis and Don Russo will be honored at a dinner on Sept. 20 in Clifton Springs

The Midlakes High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced that Aaron Hoven, Class of 2009, Liz (Donk) Lewis (2007) and Don Russo (1972) will be inducted this year as the Class of 2019.

Hoven lettered in cross country, swimming and track. In four years of cross country, Hoven made All-League every year and was a first place state qualifier his senior year. He won Most Valuable Runner and All League Freshman of the Year awards in 2005, and in 2006 he was Section V MVP.

In track and field, Hoven was All-League every year, winning that award in steeple in 2005; in the 1600, 4 x 800 and pole vault in 2006; in the 4 x 800 and 1,600 in 2007; and in the 800, 1,600, 4 x 400 and steeple in 2008. In 2008 he set a school record for the 1,000 meter run. Also in 2008, Hoven was Section V champ in the 800 and pole vault. In addition, Aaron won Midlakes’ Most Outstanding Male Athlete award and the Ollie Cook Scholar Athlete award.

Lewis lettered in soccer, basketball and softball.

In soccer, Lewis was All-League Honorable Mention her junior year, second team her senior year and played in the Exceptional Seniors game. In basketball, Lewis was both Playmaker of the Year and BirdsEye Player of the Week her junior year. Her senior year, she was selected to the first team All Finger Lakes East squad and finished her career with 389 assists, including a school record 163 her senior year.

In softball, Lewis made second team All Stars as a freshman and first team All Star every other year. In 2007, she won Midlakes’ Most Outstanding Female Athlete award. Lewis has been JV coach for the girls basketball team from 2017 to the present and has assisted the varsity basketball coach since 2015.

Russo is entering as a Friend of Midlakes Athletics. In addition to playing football and baseball as a student (he scored the first ever Midlakes touchdown), Don spent many years coaching Midlakes Minor baseball teams and YMCA “Dunkers” youth basketball.

The induction dinner is Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Clifton Springs Country Club. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered by contacting the Midlakes Hall of Fame at Midlakes High School.