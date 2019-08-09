It can be difficult to find the words to capture the essence of sitting around a fire in the woods but the beautiful thing is that words aren't always necessary

The thing about going camping is that you go into it knowing what to expect but then again, you really don’t.

Camping, of course, happens in so many forms. Tents, shelters and campers come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and depending on how much work you want to put into your temporary home, you choose accordingly.

But no matter what’s over your head for the trip into the woods, it’s a trip into the woods and for my money, nothing is more glorious.

I’ve long been a tent camper by choice, but have learned that once you’re part of a family unit, the workload as a tent camper can be daunting. So as a family, we haven’t done as much tent camping the last few years as maybe we would have liked.

But that changed for a weekend in June when we packed the truck and headed to Allegany State Park just west of Olean. It had been at least two years since we’d done some “real” tent camping and Allegany was new to me so yes, I was really looking forward to this weekend and the first real positive was seeing the “no signal” words in the top left corner of my phone as we arrived.

The evening was humid and the ground hard, which made for sticky work in pitching the tent. But it was done in time to enjoy perhaps the highlight of any camping venture, the campfire.

When it comes to campfires, relaxation is on a new level. At home, we have our living room chairs, couches and our beds. We have pillows, blankets and cushions all around us as we read or watch television.

But none of that compares to the degree of decompression we can achieve around the campfire, even if we’re in those wretched camp chairs. As peaceful as the setting can be, it’s also got a bit of aggression, because it forces us to focus on what’s directly in front of us.

We monitor the fire and its need for fuel or adjustment. We sit next to friends and family and talk. Actually talk. About anything, or nothing. There aren’t many, if any, social settings where it is perfectly acceptable to sit among others in complete silence and not be considered rude.

In the office or at the dinner table, silence can be uncomfortable for some. But around a fire, it’s almost preferred. Conversation fades as we stare into the belly of the fire, watching its steady glow as it feeds on the wood. Or maybe the sparks catch our attention, first with the crack and pop to announce their departure from the mothership for a journey upward as if they’re on their way to become the stars we eventually see as our eyes follow the path.

If we let it be, campfire moments are about as powerful as it can get for us as humans. To paraphrase an old maxim, we can learn more about someone by spending a few hours with them around a campfire than we can by working with them for a week. That’s the kind of effect a fire in the woods can have and in this era of digital-everything, it’s truer and more necessary than ever.

And maybe that’s why I enjoyed this camping trip so much. Even if our plans for a hike or two never materialized. The following day was much too warm and humid for moving around, and the beach at one of the park’s lakes was too inviting for the younger campers with us.

But as much as I would have loved to hike, it was the time together that counted. Around the campfire, in a tent, coffee percolating over the morning fire and the teamwork it takes to set up the site and tear down.

It’s not exactly a break from reality because no matter where we are, it’s real. It’s just a different reality, a change of routine.

And no matter how we can get to a state of mind that helps us reflect and maybe even relax for a bit, it’s important for us to all get there from time to time.

For me, it just helps when there’s a campfire nearby.

