You may not have read about it, but Minnesota had a “major event” a couple of weeks ago. It seems that two youngsters, ages 12 and 14, were able to “lasso” a “giant” sturgeon and actually get it to shore.

A crowd of witnesses gathered to witness the event, and the boys also took a video that they put on YouTube. Apparently it was quite an event, and people still come to Minnehaha Creek to look for that unique fish.

But what most people are not aware of is that sturgeon are once again becoming common residents of many of our national aquatic ecosystems, and can be found in various bodies of water literally all around us. Today they can be found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and Gulf of Mexico (including most tributaries), the Great Lakes watershed, Oneida Lake and even in two of our own Finger Lakes.

The fish that those two lads caught was measured at 73 inches long, and the Minnesota DNR folks estimate that it would have probably weighed around 70 pounds. It most likely was a lake sturgeon.

But there are a number of sturgeon species, and they are truly unique fish. There are 27 recognized species of these truly ancient fish, along with a number of sub-species such as the jumping gulf sturgeon, a subspecies of the Atlantic sturgeon. They all belong to the family Acipenseridae. And believe it or not, there are fossil records proving that their evolution dates back to the Triassic period, 245 to 208 million years ago. They remain virtually unchanged for all that time.

Here are some more facts to ponder. Sturgeons are very long-lived critters, living for 100 years or more. They are also late-maturing, not becoming sexually active for a decade or more. And they do not have scales like most other fish. Their bodies are instead covered by scutes (extremely hard bony plates). The Atlantic sturgeon is our largest member of this group, and can reach up to 14 feet in length and weigh over half a ton.

If you are interested, the largest sturgeon in recorded history was a female beluga. It was 24 feet long, and weighed 3,460 pounds! Wow! It was caught back in 1827.

Most sturgeons migrate upstream to spawn, but they actually spend most of their lives feeding in river deltas and estuaries. Some species like the lake sturgeon live in freshwater exclusively. Other species like the much larger Atlantic sturgeon usually inhabit marine environments near coastal areas, but migrate into fresh water to spawn.

There is some danger to boating around sturgeons, at least in one area in the deep south. The Suwannee River in Florida is one of the historical spawning streams for the gulf sturgeon. And during July and August boaters are in real danger of a jumping sturgeon landing in their boat. So far this year there have been seven people injured. And just a couple years ago a sturgeon jumped into a boat and injured a mother and her two children, one of them (a five 5-year-old girl) fatally.

So what got me thinking about sturgeon? Two anglers who caught and landed a 139-pound lake sturgeon on Oneida Lake a few weeks ago. They were very surprised, and the DEC fisheries biologists who responded were very pleased because the anglers kept the fish in shallow water until they could examine it. It was probably the result of that agency’s restocking efforts all across western New York. But, then again, it may have been from a natural spawn. We will never know for sure.

But one thing is for certain. With the stocked fish being scattered all over their historic range and the natural spawning that is occurring in some areas, it is a certainty that more and more sturgeon will be caught by anglers in the coming years. When this happens anglers should unhook the fish and immediately return it back to the water from which it was taken. Possession is strictly illegal, at least for the foreseeable future.

* * *

The other evening I was driving through the quiet little village of Rushville when, without warning, I was once again reminded of how adapting nature can be. I was driving down a back street when a “group” of raccoons crossed in front of me. It was obviously a family group of mother and three youngsters. Were they looking for trash cans or bird feeders to rob? Only they knew their destination.

Then, on my way out of town a little later, I observed a red fox with a stunning fur coat cross main street, coming from between two houses on one side and disappearing between two on the other. It was out on its own night patrol, most likely searching one backyard compost pile after another in search of discarded food morsels. It was probably quite comfortable with living and hunting right in the village.

Then, 10 or 15 seconds later, and still well within the village limits, a great horned owl swooped low over the roadway and just within the upper reaches of my headlights. It, too, was on the hunt. Was it after the fox? Probably not — likely a little too big for prey. But house cats or rabbits could have been on its menu, along with any other small mammals it might find.

Wildlife has long ago learned to adapt to living close to humans. The chances are that family group of raccoons actually resides in or under one of the older buildings somewhere in the village. They may have even been born inside that building, and consider it their home. The humans who own it are probably totally unaware of the presence of wildlife, such is their stealthy abilities.

It isn’t just rural villages like Rushville that harbor large numbers of wild critters. I remember watching a coyote “mouse” in a grassy pipeline right-of-way on the south side of Saltenstal Street inside Canandaigua not too many years ago. It was active in broad daylight, being aware that high, thick weeds were just a few yards on either side should danger appear.

The City of Canandaigua has a tremendous wildlife population. There are good numbers of deer in every suitable habitat inside and near the city. I have seen them near the VA Hospital, and all along the northern and western edges near woodlands and farm fields. Their population seems to be slowly growing, too.

There are also fox, raccoons, skunks, woodchucks, weasels, muskrats, mink and an occasional family or two of beaver (usually along the outlet and creeks). All of them lead relatively normal lives despite the close proximity of lots of humans. A homeowner might be surprised to turn on the back porch light and expose a coon or a skunk, but he would no doubt be even more surprised to learn that critter probably visits his backyard every single night!

Those of us living “in the country” are even more fortunate when it comes to observing wildlife. I have a group of eight tom turkeys (only one long beard among them) that visit my backyard semi-regularly. They feed for 15 minutes or so under and around my bird feeder, then “ghost” away into the nearby woods. Their disappearance is so sudden and so complete that it sometimes makes me wonder if they were even there in the first place.

Of course there is a downside to having wildlife in the yard. I have some fire bushes planted along a pathway, and the deer just love them. Last spring one of them had been so browsed back that I didn’t think it would survive. It did, however, and is now as bushy and big as all the rest. A small maple in the back yard wasn’t so fortunate, and I didn’t replace it.

Is having wildlife living near humans a bad thing? Not for me it isn’t. Even though I have seen nearly every species of resident wildlife living in this area, I still get a thrill when I spot a flash of red (red fox) or gray (gray fox) darting through the pines, or the brown/gray color of a deer silently watching my passing. They are welcome just as long as they want to hang around.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s outdoor writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.