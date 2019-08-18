New responsibilities for officers leave lots of land unprotected, which makes many wonder why these moves are being made

Quite frankly, I am dumbfounded with what is actually going on at the Department of Environmental Conservation in Albany. To my way of thinking, it ranges somewhere between ludicrous and stupid. I am hoping that every hunter and angler writes or calls the and screams their anger at that agency.

Here is the problem. The DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, is in the process of “demoting” our dedicated NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) while at the same time “promoting” NY’s Forest Rangers. Seggos by his intentions is subverting the finest wildlife law enforcement organization in America and replacing it with a far smaller, less well trained group.

But simple replacement of the ECOs is not all that this bureaucrat is doing. He has demoted their patrol areas as well. These wildlife officers were patrolling every corner of this state. However, as of the end of this past June, ECOs are prohibited from patrolling almost all of the state lands within NY. They are literally off limits to ECOs to combat poaching and protect the natural resources on these lands!

Every hunter and angler (and would be-poacher) should reread that last paragraph again.

That means that, because of Seggos’ declaration, ECOs are not permitted to patrol lands such as Hi Tor or Rattlesnake Hill Wildlife Management Areas or public lakeshore campgrounds like those found along Lake Ontario. This is absolute madness, folks.

Under the new policies ECOs can only pro-actively patrol private lands. They can also routinely patrol lakes and streams (as long as those bodies of water are not within state managed lands). I have it on good authority that Forest Rangers want to be the primary or lead agency, and solely responsible for fish and game and all other enforcement on all public lands.

This is absolute madness. In many cases, an ECO’s patrol sector is encompassed almost entirely by state lands. These dedicated men and women use the forest and WMA roads on state lands, as they attempt to intervene criminals and miscreants, arresting deer and other poachers, road hunters, dumpers, and a whole lot more.

I will grant that Forest Rangers are experts in Search and Rescue, forest fire containment and suppression, and several other important functions. They are highly trained experts in these fields. And that training includes aviation-hoist operations, swift water rescue, rope rescue, flat ice rescue and much more.

But their law enforcement training is minimal at best. Because of this ridiculous restriction, the public is losing protection of our precious resources on all public lands across the entire state. And all of this stupidity is because favored darlings are being picked and civil service rulings are either being ignored or circumvented.

I have to ask the obvious question. Why would Commissioner Seggos want Forest Rangers to do hazardous law enforcement work they have not been trained to do? And the follow-up question is just as obvious. Why does Seggos want to stop ECOs from doing the work they are uniquely trained and otherwise qualified to do?

Folks, this is insanity at its bureaucratic worst. The ECOs are fully trained to function in so many different situations. They are as qualified as State Troopers in every way.

For Seggos to make such an insane policy change literally shouts of collusion with his buddies in the ranks of the Forest Rangers. And sportsmen and women will once again get the short end of a dirty stick.

* * *

A few weeks ago people were celebrating Smokey the Bear’s birthday. That critter would have been 75 years old - if he were still alive, that is. But his caricature, the same one he started with back in the beginning, is still very much with us.

But believe it or not, I have an ax to grind with him, sort of. You see, old Smokey has done too good a job at preventing forest fires. And, as a direct result of his efficiency we now have really wild blazes that actually burn the ground as well as the standing timber growing above. That leaves a big black scar on the land, at least in many cases.

Down South it is a common practice to have periodic “controlled” burns every few years. That way a low, relatively cool fire burns off most of the fuel but does not destroy the trees. The same thing used to take place across the West. Fires, usually started by lightning strikes but also from human causes, burned the under-story but usually did not destroy the timber.

Smokey’s arrival changed a lot of human behavior. Oh sure we still had forest fires, but they were fewer in number and the debris built up higher and higher between those infernos. People cared more about our beautiful resources and became more careful with their campfires and other burn situations.

I was a very fortunate person because one of my very first jobs after graduating from college was as a zoologist at the National Zoo in Wash., D.C. And one of the many perks I had in that position was that I got to pet the real live Smokey, the black bear rescued as a cub from a forest fire in New Mexico.

He was arthritic and slow moving at the time I was at the zoo, but he was also an icon of national importance. Oh, and he loved having his ears rubbed, by the way.

And all in all, I guess he did a pretty good job preventing forest fires after all.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor Columnist. Contact him ay lisenbee@frontiernet.net.