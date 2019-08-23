Players age 4 to 12 can participate in this six-week camp at Northeast Park on Chapel Street

The Canandaigua Touch/Flag Football Camp is for any boy or girl ages 4-12 and runs on six consecutive Saturdays at Northeast Park on Chapel Street in Canandaigua.

Sessions begin on Sept. 14 and campers are grouped by age in this non-contact program. Emphasis is on participation, skill development, sportsmanship and fun.

Players will learn the basic fundamentals and incorporate those skills into a controlled non-contact game.

Cost is $60 and campers 7-12 years of age will play flag football and campers ages 4-6 will play two-hand touch football.

For more information, contact Coach Bowe at coachbowe@rochester.rr.com