Oct. 19 is the start date for the eight-week program in Canandaigua, which is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 9

By now you’ve noticed the cooler weather. Of course that means snow and winter isn’t far behind, but it also means hockey is right around the corner.

And if you’re not a hockey family yet, here’s your chance. Canandaigua Knights Hockey is offering its Beginner Hockey program on Saturday mornings beginning Oct. 19th at Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road.

The program, led by volunteer coaches, is open to boys and girls ages 4-9. All experience levels are welcome. Loaner hockey equipment is available with a refundable deposit on a first come, first served basis.

The registration fee for this 8-week program is $80. Email ckhbeginners@gmail.com or visit ckhockey.org for more information.