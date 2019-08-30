Figure skater who started at Greater Canandaigua Civic Center will be part of 'World of Enchantment' series across U.S., Canada and Mexico

Megan Hovey grew up like so many other American kids, with Disney as a big part of her childhood.

And now that she’s older and a high school graduate, she’s outgrown it all, right?

Actually, wrong.

Hovey may have graduated Canandaigua Academy in June, but the world of Disney has never been bigger in her life. That’s because she’s officially part of that world, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

Hovey leaves in September for St. Louis, where she will join the “Disney On Ice: World of Enchantment” tour. She signed a nine-month contract to be part of the show as a figure skater, which will take her to cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“It’s such a big honor,” said Hovey, who said she will skate this tour before attending High Point University in North Carolina next fall to major in sports communication. “To represent this amazing company, it’s like wow.”

Getting to this point involved some “wowing” of her own, because Hovey went through a personal interview and an audition to get here. Then had to wait it out for a response from Disney officials.

But really, it all started long before that.

Hovey has been skating since the age of 6 when joined the Learn to Skate program at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center. That came after she discovered she was “bored” at school and was urged to find a sport outside of the dance classes she was already taking.

“I tripped and fell a few times, but I loved being out (on the ice),” she said.

How much did she love it?

“On Saturday mornings, I’d have my lesson, then I’d stay for the free skate,” she said. “I was on the ice from 9 in the morning to noon.”

Even bribe offers of her favorite snack, pretzels, couldn’t lure her from the ice.

That passion grew into lessons at RIT, where ice was available year round and from there, she wanted a more competitive environment.

“I wanted to go as far as I cold go with skating,” she said.

By the time she was 10, she started to think about the U.S. Nationals or even the Olympics. She moved her training to Buffalo with coaches Kirk Wyse and Lenel van den Berg, where she skated five days week after school. And even with that workload, the national and international goals would have required even more time at the rink, so she decided to stay the course she was on.

“As I got older, I realized it took so much, it was your entire life,” said Hovey. “So I was able to find a balance.”

That balance included doing her homework on the car rides to and from Buffalo sandwiched between three-hour practice sessions. Still, she took honors classes at CA and graduated in the top 5 percent of the class.

Busy, yes. But no regrets.

“I was able to be as normal as I could through high school,” she said. “In all the years I did that, I never had any scheduling problems.”

As a sophomore, she started to consider the possibility of skating for Disney. She loved to skate, of course, and also loved the idea of performing. The world of competitive figure skating was an option, but the pressure is immense.

“The difference between first and fifth place can be defined by which side of the blade you land on,” she said.

Not that the world of Disney On Ice is without pressure. The expectations and standards are elite, but the emphasis isn’t on a score. It’s on performance and the payback is the smile on the faces of young admirers.

Hovey submitted her application and audition video last fall. The next day, she was asked to do a live audition, and that took place at Key Bank Center in Buffalo. She had a personal interview, did some jumps, spins and tricks on the ice, and then was asked to do spontaneous interpretations.

“They were like, 3-2-1, be a monkey,” said Hovey. “Then I’d have to act like a monkey on the ice. I also did one of the dwarfs, so I was Sleepy. I yawned and rolled on the ice. Then they wanted the Evil Queen.”

Once that was finished, she waited and checked e-mail daily. And there was plenty of waiting, because the invitation to sign a contract and join the tour didn’t arrive until July of this year.

“I was so excited,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, really. My parents were like ‘oh my goodness!’ They were so excited. They’ve invested so much to help make me better.”

The contract to skate with Disney runs from September through May and because of that contract, she can’t discuss which character she’ll be on the ice. And as if there really could be an unfortunate side to all of this, the closest the tour comes to this area is Erie, Pa., in mid-December, Wikes Barre, Pa., in mid-January and Hamilton, Ont., next March.

But no matter where she is skating, she’s skating with one of the most popular shows in North America, not to mention getting paid to do it. And there are times she still has difficulty in wrapping her head around it.

“Hopefully my journey will inspire kids that if you put in the hard work, you can go anywhere that you want. It doesn’t matter if you come from a small town; anything is possible,” she said. “If you have enough grit and determination, you can do amazing things. We have Adam Scott and Tanner Cooper who recently went pro for baseball that are from here, and now I can say that there’s a professional figure skater from Canandaigua, too, which is so cool.”