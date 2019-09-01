Whether it's geese, deer or trout, these tales border on the outrageous

Sometimes I just want to bellow out a primal scream. Despite all of wildlife law enforcement officers’ best efforts to protect the wildlife, fish and wildlife poachers are still with us.

Sometimes their antics are downright comical. But more often than not, the law finds crimes against nature that are just plain revolting.

Here is just one example that occurred last year. A group of eight poachers in Michigan were apprehended for taking an over-limit of Canada geese. These yahoos were not satisfied with a legal daily limit of three geese. These eight managed to kill a total of 33. And they failed to retrieve other geese while afield.

Their carnage was discovered courtesy of an anonymous tip that was submitted to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources. The complaint also alleged that a large number of dead geese had be dumped at a private pond. So officers set up surveillance on the suspect blind.

The officers moved in and apprehended the alleged poachers after watching them shoot 20 geese, place some of them in a pickup truck bed, and then continue hunting. The group initially denied taking more than the legal limit but eventually admitted to hiding 12 geese and gathering 21 more near their hunting blind.

Each of the men pleaded guilty to taking geese beyond their bag limits and failing to retrieve shot game, which is very illegal. Unfortunately, the pile of geese at the pond could not be linked to these poachers. However a New Baltimore County court judge ordered the eight men to pay a total of $18,500, or $2,312,50 per person, for their hunting offenses.

Here is another despicable case that makes my blood boil.

Multiple charges were filed against two southeast Iowa men following an IDNR investigation into several deer that had been shot and left to rot. Ryan Matthew Greiner, 30, of Morning Sun and Treyton Hartman, 19, of Yarmouth, were charged after search warrants on their residences in Morning Sun and Yarmouth were conducted. The deer, which had been shot with rifles, were reported to the IDNR by the public.

Greiner was charged with 18 counts of unlawful take/possession/transportation of white tail deer, 18 counts of not having a valid deer tag, seven counts of abandonment of dead or injured wildlife, two counts of hunting deer with a motor vehicle, one count each for unlawful possession of a non-game species (raptor foot), failure to report harvest, hunting by artificial light, and no state migratory fee.

He was also charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He pled guilty to all charges, and was fined $7,503 as well as “liquidated damages” of $67,000 for destruction of the wildlife.

Hartman was charged and found guilty of one count each of the following charges: not having a fur harvesting license, abandonment of dead or injured wildlife, hunting with artificial light, not having a deer tag and unlawful take of a whitetail deer. He was fined $4,000 in “damages assessed.” He was also fined $1,500 for an additional charge of unlawful take of a whitetail deer.

Here is a rather strange case. Off-duty ECO Andrew McCormick received a phone call from a concerned citizen reporting a deceased juvenile bald eagle found on a Binghamton sidewalk. ECO McCormick made arrangements with ECO Anthony Rigoli to retrieve the carcass.

The eagle appeared to have been electrocuted on a power line. However, ECO Rigoli observed that its feet had been removed, and this is where the “strange” begins.

Later that day, a business complainant advised ECO McCormick that a subject had come into a bait shop in Binghamton and attempted to sell the foot of a bald eagle. The complainant stated that he knew that the possession of the eagle’s foot is illegal and declined to buy it. Additionally, the complainant knew the subject lived in the village of Port Dickinson.

Lt. Ric Warner obtained additional tissue samples from the carcass for a possible DNA match to the feet and to support a search warrant. A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence by Lt. Warner, ECOs McCormick and Templeton, and Port Dickinson Police Chief Douglas Pipher.

The bald eagle’s feet, along with a primary eagle wing feather, two bird nests, and a variety of protected bird species feathers were found and seized as evidence.

The subject was arrested and charged with offering bald eagle parts for sale and the unlawful possession of additional protected wildlife parts. He pled guilty later on in the Dickinson Town Court, and was fined $650.

Here is one DOC (Dumb Outdoor Crook) situation that I happened to be involved in. I was returning from a duty assignment in NYC, and decided to take a break on a road next to the Beaverkill River (talk about good luck!). But there was just one problem, or three problems depending on our point of view. There were three Chinese men standing on the rock that I liked to consider as my very own. All three were fishing at the time.

What to do? But then I observed one of them catch a nice trout. He then took that fish to the downstream end of my rock and added it to a stringer of at least 8 or 10 other trout (This was a no-kill section of the river). He then went back to his tackle box and re-baited his hook (this was an artificial lure only section of that river). He then began fishing again.

So I did what any self-respecting federal game warden would do and picked up my trusty microphone to find out if there were any DEC officers in the area. As luck would have it there were two within 10 miles or so. I informed both of the situation, and they were on their way immediately.

They both arrived within 10 seconds of each other, and all three of us stood there laughing at those three yahoos who were about to meet the long arm of the law.

Ah, but a problem soon arose. By sign language they let us know that none of those jerks admitted to speaking English. And they kept on fishing!

Well, I had a sure and certain cure for that situation. I stepped to the edge of the creek, pulled out my handcuffs and gun, held both high in their plain sight, and called for their undivided attention, which I obtained immediately. Then I gave hand signal for them to come to my location.

And as an after-thought I told them to bring their stringer of fish. Now here’s the giveaway. One of them immediately went and retrieved that stringer. Gotcha!

The rest went fairly smoothly. We learned that all three spoke fluent English, and all three got several tickets and no fish. Some of the trout on the stringer were alive and unhurt, and they were photographed and released. The others went to the Salvation Army. And our three morons paid very substantial fines for their stupidity and callousness.

Case closed, and I got my rock back!

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s Outdoor writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.