Saturday's victory gives veteran driver at least one win per season for 45 straight years at Canandaigua track

It may have been an “open” event without any points awarded or a track championship on the line, yet for veteran Alan Johnson his first Modified victory of the season meant so much more.

Not only did Johnson increase his all-time track Pepsi Big-Block win mark to 124 at Land Of Legends Raceway, the Middlesex wheelman extended his streak to 45 consecutive seasons with at least one victory to his credit. And it was his first-ever checkered flag at the hallowed Canandaigua half-miler on May 3, 1975 that lit the fire and 'A.J. Slideways' has kept stoking the flame ever since.

“It always seems to be coming down to the end of the year to get these wins so the time's probably coming pretty quick when we won't get one but we're thankful for it,” said Johnson, certainly in the twilight of his career at age 61 yet still as competitive as ever steering the no. 14J Friendly Ford-Cargill-Conley Farms/Bicknell entry for owner Mark Spoor. The second-generation standout recently finished third in the final point standings behind champion Matt Sheppard and Erick Rudolph, the same two racers he held off to score his last victory at LOLR on Aug. 11 of 2018.

“The way our luck has been going ... we've run good in a couple races, just haven't had the luck along with it. They put a great car underneath me tonight and we had the luck to go with it,” said Johnson, whose near flag-to-flag win in the headliner was still worth $2,000 despite Sheppard and Rudolph out of town for a Super DIRTcar Series show at Lebanon Valley Speedway.

Joining Johnson in the winner's circle on 'Season Championship Night' presented by Smith Bros. Drywall and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store were Kane Bristol (Canandaigua Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Sportsman), Darryl Ruggles (Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint) and Marc Minutolo (Smith Bros. Drywall Street Stock).

The customary double points program over Labor Day Weekend also crowned the remaining 2019 champions with Kevin Root (Sportsman), Adam DePuy (Street Stock) and Ruggles securing division point crowns to close out the month.

Johnson and Justin Haers copped the heat races and after the top-six qualifiers redrew for feature starting positions, they shared the front row to begin the 35-lap Modified main. Pole-sitter Haers, also in search of his first win of the season at Canandaigua, jumped out early before turn four contact between Derrick Podsiadlo and Jimmy Maier forced Pod's mount to the infield with just two laps scored.

AJ Slideways grabbed the lead on a lap three restart followed by Gary Tomkins and Haers while Justin Wright and James Sweeting fought for fourth, before the leader reached traffic on lap 13. The battle for second was fierce with runner-up Tomkins riding up Haers down the back chute before a retaliatory slide job low in turn four carried the red #1 Phelps Cement back into second on lap 16. The pair rubbed rails once again under yellow when Daniel Johnson looped his 14NY mount in turn two to force a second slowdown on lap 22.

Haers was able to hang tight with Johnson over the final 10 laps before the five-time Land of Legends points king pulled away for a popular five car-length victory, his ninth top-5 finish in 13 events staged this season at the Ontario Co. Fairgrounds. Tomkins settled for third while Sweeting and Wright rounded out the front-five for the second straight year in this “open” event.

While Modified teams were out for fun in the 'Saturday Spectacular,' it was all business for Sportsman contenders as 31 points separated leader Root and Bristol entering the night with Matt Guererri a longshot holding down third on the chart. Following the heat races Root needed to finish sixth or better in the 25-lap feature, so fourth-place in the final result was more than enough to clinch the title despite Bristol logging his third win of the '19 campaign in dominating fashion.

“A very successful first full-year here, hats off to everybody at Land of Legends, Paul Cole (promoter) and the entire staff,” said Root, 41. “Been a phenomenal year, pulling off the Brewerton championship and trying to back up our Mr. DIRT title from last year. So far so good.”

When it was time for the MEM 305 Sprinters to take center stage, like Alan Johnson, Canandaigua lifer Ruggles once again showed that age has little relevance at the Land of Legends as the Hopewell hero led flag-to-flag to score career victory number 38 and lock up a second straight track title in the process.

But in an emotional victory lane appearance, his racing results that night took a back seat to the off-track issues faced by long-time sponsor Danny Willmes.

“I'm gonna lose my best friend,” said a choked up Ruggles, 53, revealing the terminal condition of Willmes that was heartfelt by everyone learning the news. “He's been the man behind this operation for years. He'd been waiting eight years for a kidney (transplant) and he got it, but something else grabbed him. He's still here with us today but I don't know for how much longer.”

Needing a victory to clinch a fifth career 305 MEM season championship at the fairgrounds, Ruggles did just that, bolting from third to first on the opening circuit and staving off teenager Johnny Kolosek to solidify his seat atop the throne. Kolosek started in the last row and stormed into second halfway through the 20-lap A-Main, closing to within a bumper of Ruggles by lap 13 before falling a dozen car-lengths back of the neon yellow#48jr. Willmes Enterprises-VanBortel Trucking/Eagle as the checkered flag waved.

Even with double points on the line, the Street Stock championship was practically pre-determined after Macedon's DePuy captured a track-high ninth feature win the weekend prior. However, a mid-race skirmish between Mike Welch and the eventual champ unfolded, and soon after deliberate contact involving the same two made the 15-lap finale anything but anti-climactic.

“We come out here and try to run our best every night, some guys just can't seem to do that,” said DePuy, 45, referring to the trackside antics played out in the final points program. “So we'll just take the championship and come back and win next week.”