Blue Devils have solid core of leaders and experience to lead the way for what they hope is a Class A championship

There are plenty of names to recognize on the Victor High football roster for 2019. As well, there are plenty of new names to learn.

But what we’ve also learned to recognize about Victor football is this: No matter who is there, the Blue Devils fully expect to contend for a Section V championship.

“It’s a disappointment if we’re not playing for that block,” coach Geoff Mandile said.

Indeed, the Blue Devils did play in the 2018 Class A championship, but the bus ride home was too quiet and too disappointing. Losing a close game to Irondequoit will do that. But it will also serve as inspiration for 2019 and make no mistake, the air at Victor practices these days is filled with energy and optimism.

It’s the kind of energy Mandile and his staff will look to channel correctly, because even though the Blue Devils are in decent shape in terms of returning players, they’ve also got some key positions to fill. But if you haven’t figured out that Victor doesn’t rebuild, because it reloads, then you haven’t been paying attention.

Quick take

The Blue Devils are big with plenty of options as 53 players are on the roster. Of those, 26 are returning players but where they return is key. The offensive backfield has plenty of experience and talent to set up the run game, and junior QB James Knapp will enter his first full season as a starter after taking over that role midway through 2018.

“We trust in him and we have people around him who can make it happen,” said senior running back Joe Pezzimenti.

The offensive line lost some key athleticism but has plenty of size back, while the receiving corps will need some new names to produce if the Blue Devils are to achieve the balance that Mandile wants. And should the Blue Devils find themselves in a close game, they've got a big advantage in the leg of lineman Sam Castiglia, who might be one of the best kickers in Section V and is hoping to kick in college.

The Blue Devils are excited to have senior Brendan Popielec and junior Trevor Knapp back. Both were expected to be big contributors last fall but were lost to injury on scrimmage day, which is part of the reasoning behind Victor’s decision to not schedule any scrimmages before the start of this season.

The schedule

Three of Victor’s first four games are at home, so after Sept. 27, the Blue Devils have just one home game over the final three weeks of the regular season. The big game, of course, is Thursday’s Teddi Bowl against Canandaigua and there will be no shortage of motivation. Of interest is that Victor at CA play identical opponents this season and their game against each other is the only game of the season against a team that qualified for last year’s Class A Tournament.

Offense

Knapp is the man for Victor. He took over as QB in the regular season game against Canandaigua last year and lost that game, but his potential was evident. Since, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior has been dedicated to improvement and that ethic to boost his skill set is what secured the job, said Mandile.

“He’s worked his tail off,” he said. “He did a lot of stuff in the summer and he’s got a great arm, he’s tough and has a football IQ. He’s always wanting to watch film and get better.”

Behind him is a stable of running backs to provide a variety of styles. Pezzimenti (5-9, 190) is a shifty back with a quick change of direction and Cam Hay (6-2, 215) has the size to lower the boom effectively. Junior Shawny Baker (5-10, 210) has both of those qualities as well as breakaway speed for long TD runs. Popielec (5-10, 184) has the nose for big plays as well and his presence adds depth and talent for a team that’s become known for establishing the run game.

Who emerges as a reliable receiving threat is important for the Blue Devils so opponents can’t stack the box. Seniors Tim Keohane (5-11, 161), Alec Russell (6-2, 170) and juniors Trevor Knapp (5-11, 170) and Connor Bowman (5-8, 150) are among the players the Blue Devils are hoping can provide production.

“We need to be a more balanced offense,” said Mandile. “We need to put guys in position to make explosive plays.”

A big part of that, of course, is the offensive line. And while graduation did take a couple of blockers, the Victor cupboard isn’t exactly bare. Senior Sam Castiglia (6-5, 240) is a four-year starter and senior Michael Bowman (5-11, 220) is a two-year starter.

Senior Mitch Ryczek (5-8, 165) has some experience in starting, but whoever the other two linemen are will be new, said Mandile. Senior Ty Clarke (5-10, 230) and junior Nick Fronczak (6-5, 215) are the leading candidates, and Mandile is confident it will all come together with the experience of Castiglia, Bowman and Ryczek as the glue.

“It’s nice to have three or four guys up there who have had a lot of playing time,” said Mandile.

Defense

With Hay and Pezzimenti in charge of the linebacking unit, the Blue Devils are in good shape with an athletic crew that loves to get after it. Add a healthy Popielec to that mix and the Victor staff has few worries there.

In front of that trio is a line that includes Connor Williams. The junior is now listed at 6-11, 390 pounds so he’ll command attention as a stuffer in the middle and can be effective in blocking PATs and field goals.

Trevor Knapp is the twin brother of the Victor QB but he’ll also be a leader in the defensive backfield as a safety. He’s joined in the back by Keohane, Baker and junior David Kelley (5-9, 180) and they all have varying degrees of experience. It’s enough to give Mandile plenty of confidence with a unit under the direction of coach Paul Ojeda.

“We’ve got a good amount of returners and they’re so connected,” Mandile said of Ojeda and the personnel. “I have total confidence that they’ll keep that train rolling.”

Outlook

With the proven leadership and production of the players who are back, Mandile likes where the Blue Devils are as they prepare for Thursday’s opener. And while he is not looking to last year’s tough loss to Irondequoit as total motivation, the lessons are not lost.

“A lot of stuff happened in that game that was out of our control,” he said. “So our motto this year is about us and taking care of us.”

But that doesn’t mean the players aren’t drawing on that loss in the Class A final for at least some motivation.

“Knowing we could have stopped them at the goal line … we could have done a couple of times on defense,” said Hay. “But that’s in the rearview mirror now. We’re ready to go.”

No doubt, Mandile approves of that outlook.

“Yeah, there is some motivation,” he said. “But this is a new team. New season. New leaders.”