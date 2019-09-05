Indians will have traditional running game, but receiver Chase Rizzo adds an element that will keep opponents guessing

Red Jacket runs the football. Always has, always will.

It’s a formula that has never been a secret, and yet it’s been the driving force behind five Section V championships because opponents can rarely stop it. The 2019 season is no different as the Indians come into it as contenders yet again, but there is an element of the Red Jacket offense that could make it even tougher to contain.

And in Class D football, this element is one big advantage. It’s called the forward pass and make no mistake about it, Red Jacket will be dangerous with it.

Football at the smallest of schools is known for being a muscle game. Big linemen who pave the way for bruising fullbacks and dancing halfbacks. However the running game gets done, it gets done and the football is rarely aired out.

Nothing, of course, is guaranteed and the Indians are taking nothing for granted. But as they set course for what they hope is another championship season, they’ll have the familiar stable of running backs who can set the tone but they’ll also have a dynamic aspect to stretch the field and make the entire offense a unit that keeps opponents guessing.

Quick take

With 25 on the roster, the Indians have a bigger team that last year’s squad that went 4-3. Among the 25 are plenty of returning players and the bonus is that many are skill guys who have plenty of varsity experience to draw on.

Even better, says coach Josh Henninger, is the attitude that’s been on display long before practice started last month.

“We had huge numbers in the weight room,” he said. “And that does so much, especially for the younger guys. Working out with the older kids, they start thinking maybe I am stronger or just as strong as these guys and that confidence is carried on to the field.”

Chief among the returning players are quarterback Matt Record, receiver Chase Rizzo and running backs Jarrett LeGault and Logan Kiefer. Working behind a line that has a couple of returners back, the offense is in good shape to light up the scoreboard.

And with some young talent eager to prove itself and carry on the Red Jacket tradition on defense, the Indians are hoping it all feeds off of each other en route to a chance to play in the Class D final.

Schedule

The new federation schedule shook up the usual list of opponents for Red Jacket, and the late notice of South Seneca dropping its football program shook it up even more.

Still, the Indians were able to keep traditional rival Clyde-Savannah on the schedule and they’ll open the season against each other on Saturday. The only other familiar opponent is Lyons so the bulk of Red Jacket’s schedule means it will see more of Livingston and Genesee counties.

The loss of South Seneca was filled with a non-league game against Cassadaga Valley/Falconer of Section VI, but that game is on the road, which means the Indians will have just two home games this season.

Offense

Record is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior who knows the offense and has put in a lot of work on his passing touch. That’s because he has Rizzo (6-4, 190), a senior who caught 26 passes last season and is drawing interest from Division I schools.

“He’s coming into his own as a receiver and we expect big things from him,” said Henninger.

Rizzo has heard from Colgate, New Hampshire and Yale among others, and Henninger said there is plenty to like about what Rizzo brings as a pass catcher.

“They love his catch radius and his top speed,” said Henninger. “They like his size and he’s been working on being more explosive with that 5-yard burst.”

Offsetting the effectiveness of Rizzo and the passing game is a group of running backs who will bring a variety of styles. LeGault (5-9, 175), a senior, and Kiefer (5-10, 165), a junior, know what’s expected of them and they’re joined by sophomore Kyle Damore (5-9, 175) and seniors Jacob Anderson (5-9, 170) and Hunter FitzPatrick (5-9, 180). LeGault, Kiefer and Damore bring the speed while Anderson and FitzPatrick are the bruisers.

“We have a talented backfield that we’re excited about,” said Henninger. “It’s good to have a bunch of kids who have been helping each other and making each other better.”

Up front, three players with extensive experience are back and Henninger really likes the progress here as the returning players gel with the newcomers to form the most effective unit.

“They’ve improved a bunch,” he said. “I love how well they communicate and take care of the little things like making sure they’re stepping in the right direction and things like that.”

Defense

There is plenty of talent here, said Henninger, much of it coming from a core group that also plays on offense. The Indians would like a little more depth, especially with the new 40-second play clock going into effect this season, which could translate to more plays being run.

So while fitness is important, a deeper bench would be nicer and Henninger has been pleasantly surprised to discover he just might have that. Some unexpected contributions from younger players have been a welcome sight.

“Our scout defense has been taking it to our offense,” he said. “We have a lot of young guys who just may step up for us.”

That’s given Henninger and his staff more bodies to choose from than originally anticipated, and it’s a good problem to have.

“The competition is heated,” he said. “Everyone is going at it because they know they have a shot to play.”

Outlook

Henninger is beyond pleased with the early progress of his 2019 team, but he’s also focusing on mental preparation for the inevitable.

“The biggest thing is are we mentally tough enough?” he said. “Stuff will always go wrong. But how can we recover?”

So far, so good but of course the Indians won’t really know where they stand until they take the field for real. Teams can only do so much in practice and when it comes to preparation, it’s a process that requires both physical and mental work.

“We’re happy with where we are,” he said. “We just need to go out and get ourselves prepared and get ourselves better every day. We want to be the hunter and be the aggressor.”