Some shoot over the limit for duck, some don't tag their deer and some, yes, some even hide under their bed

As many of you probably already know I had a great career in wildlife law enforcement as a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

During that period I managed to “meet” a wide range of individuals. They ranged from real ordinary folks to really bad outlaws. And then there was another group I like to call my dummies. And some of them were really dumb, too.

Like the three duck hunters I talked to on my way to set up an observation point on another suspected blind. I pulled a full inspection for plugged guns and signed stamps, then motored away in my small boat. I crossed some open water in plain view of those guys, pulled up on the leeward side of a small island (still in their plain view), and began observing the activity in the second (suspected) blind.

But the quantity of shooting in the blind I had previously checked drew my attention, so I began watching it in earnest. And I saw those three individuals shoot and hide (in my plain view) a severe over-limit of ducks. They even killed some canvasbacks, a species that was enjoying a closed season at the time.

I finally got back into my boat, motored across to their blind once again, and wrote all three for two serious hunting violations each. Their only comment was that they did not think I would return to their blind a second time. Wrong!

Some guys get into a legal jam after the fact. One guy I wrote for not having a duck stamp in possession while hunting Canada geese failed to show up in court. The judge issued a warrant, and I went off to seek him out. I contacted Environmental Conservation Officer Wayne Brewer, who knew this yahoo and knew where he was living at the time. The yahoo happened to be Wayne's cousin.

We got to his home and were greeted at the door by his wife, who quickly stated he was not there. We decided to look around anyway, and entered the home. A quick look in all the rooms confirmed that he apparently was not home. Then I happened to notice a small retriever puppy half under the bed and wagging its tail rapidly, and realized where my fugitive was hiding.

A small bit of coaxing brought him out from under that bed and on his way to jail.

While checking a marsh in northern New York one day, I happened to observe a person shoot at and kill a great blue heron, a fully protected species. He was wading in waist-deep waters at the time. I started wading out to where he was when he spotted me and began heading out into the marsh as fast as his legs could be picked up and set down.

He was trying for “leg bail” by outrunning the game warden. But that was all right.

You see, I had walked every inch of that marsh at some time during the past. I knew he was heading toward deeper water, and it was a very cold day. Once the water began pouring into his waders, he would turn to his right and head for shore. Going left would put him in even deeper waters. And that right turn would put him smack-dab into the middle of the thickest, stinkiest mud flat I have ever had the displeasure of walking through.

I retreated to the shore and walked to where I figured he had to come out. Three and a half hours later, he came dragging himself out of that swamp right where I had set up to meet him. He managed to lift his head and look in my direction when I sounded a happy hello.

I’m not too good at reading lips, but I think he muttered something like son-of-a ... or something like that. Since I was certain he was talking to (or about) himself I simply issued him his tickets and went on my way with a soft smile on my lips.

I was training a couple of young agents during waterfowl season a few years back. We were on the St. Lawrence River at the time, and I had spent three days showing them the ropes.

On the fourth day I sent them out alone in my 21-foot long Boston Whaler to watch and inspect a couple of blinds on Fox Island while I conducted shore patrol and watched another suspect blind. My group of three hunters managed to kill a gross over-limit of ducks, but they were in a blind I could not get to without a boat. Fortunately I recognized one of the hunters and made a guess as to which dock they would bring their boat into.

My two young agents radioed that they had completed their assignments successfully, and I directed them to the suspect dock while I continued to watch the hunters. When those guys picked up their decoys I knew they would head for the dock, so I did too.

I arrived a couple of minutes before them and walked down to the water’s edge to wait. As the boat containing those three hunters made its turn into the dock, my Boston Whaler with the calvary was just a few minutes behind them.

Their boat came to a sudden stop when the operator observed and recognized me. All three hunters began yelling some rather nasty, personal insults and making single-digit gestures as they backed away from the dock to make their getaway. They could see I didn’t have a boat, so they figured their escape was assured.

Until, that is, my Boston Whaler made its turn to head into that dock. It was at that instant that they suddenly found themselves right in the middle of a rock and a very hard place. I ended up giving them a liberal dose of tickets for their troubles.

During my career I also spent many hours assisting various DEC officers with their hunting seasons. During one deer season, a newly hired ECO and I pulled into a hunting camp on Bare Hill. We both observed two untagged deer lying on the grass near the camp. So we went to the door and were soon invited in by one of nine hunters sitting inside.

After the traditional greetings and small talk, the ECO announced that he wanted to talk with the two hunters who had killed the two untagged deer lying outside. None of the nine guys present made any move or effort to speak up.

The ECO, being the ultra polite officer that he is, asked again for the two individuals to identify themselves and step outside with him. Again, no one moved or uttered a word. I could see that he was getting concerned, and I was getting more than a little steamed.

Being polite with this group of yahoos was getting us no where, so I decided to take matters into my own hand. I announced that every so-and-so in the place would be getting a ticket because they were all in possession of those untagged deer. I then began collecting everybody’s hunting licenses, and my demeanor made it clear I was not fooling around one bit.

Two of the younger hunters then spoke up and admitted that the deer belonged to them. I was still in the mood to write citations for the lot of them, but in the end only those two actually got tickets for their unlawful ways.

These are just a few of the tremendous number of interesting cases I had an opportunity to work on during my career. If the feedback I get from you readers is substantial I will write about more of those cases in the future.

Like the time I went on a solo undercover investigation in upstate Maine to break up a commercial meat ring. Or the time I flicked a frozen tear off my partner’s cheek while we were surveilling a blind on Barnegat Bay, NJ. Or the time I was ...

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.