Defense rescues the Indians in an 18-13 win over Falconer, which kicks off our recap of Saturday's local sports

If you’re going to drive nearly three hours to play some football, you want the bus ride home to be a happy one.

An 18-13 win for Red Jacket did just that as the Indians traveled to Falconer of Section VI for the non-league game on Saturday afternoon.

The Indians (2-0) needed a late defensive stand deep in their own territory to preserve the win. Jake Anderson made 15 tackles for Red Jacket and Kyle Damore made 11.

Hunter Fitzpatrick and Ethan Lenny each had a sack and Lenny and Blaze Hickson each recovered a fumble.

Offensively, Jarrett LeGault scored on a 40-yard pass play and Matt Record hit Chase Rizzo for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Logan Keifer rushed for 115 yards and a TD on 19 carries.

Boys soccer

Jasper-Troupsburg 3, Naples 2

J-T took a 2-0 lead but the Big Green rallied to tie the score in the first half with goals from Donivan Todd and Dylan McMullen on Gary Schenk Day in Naples. Ben Green and Cade Rathbun had the assists.

Brennon Waters scored the winner for J-T midway through the second half.

Max Ryan made four saves for Naples.

World of Inquiry 2, Bloomfield 1

Ryan Wollschleger scored an unassisted goal in the 85th minute and Eric Sandle made seven saves for Bloomfield.

Mandip Rai and Ehlermoo Tong scored for World of Inquiry.

Spencerport 6, Canandaigua 0

Greg Ranieri scored twice for the Rangers, who led 2-0 at the half.

Palmyra-Macedon 1, Williamson 0

Girls soccer

Spencerport 5, Canandaigua 0

Destiny Lippincott made 10 saves for Canandaigua and Molly Perdan made three.

The Braves are 1-3.

Williamsville East 1, Victor 0

Victor is 0-5.

Cross country

Wayne Invitational

Boys

Marcus Whitman’s Aidan Royston finished 21st overall in 19:07 and Kaden Kays was 30th in 19:58. The Wildcats finished eighth in team scoring with 213 points.

Girls

Evelyn Ekdahl finished 16th for Whitman in 23:03.

Boys volleyball

Victor Tournament

Victor defeated Baldwinsville in the gold quarterfinal 2-0, then lost to Burnt Hills in the semifinals by scores of 27-25, 25-18, 10-10.

Burnt Hills went on to win the tournament by defeating Brockport in the finals.

Victor’s Jonah Grbic was named to the all-tournament team.

Girls soccer

Palmyra-Macedon 1, Dansville 0

Freshman Molly Seither scored for Pal-Mac with the assist to classmate Emma Robinson.

Addison Carr made seven saves for the Red Raiders and Jillian Schramm made 11 for Dansville.

Friday

Football

Penn Yan 35, Marcus Whitman 12

Quarterback Seth Benedict scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and running back Justin scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth for the Wildcats (0-2).

Benedict was 6 of 13 for 78 yards passing and Smith finished with 136 rushing yards on 26 carries. Kyle Valastro added 48 rushing yards for Whitman and caught three passes for 61 yards. Ethan DeCarlo caught two passes for 61 yards.

Smith also had 10 tackles and Benedict finished with seven.

Newark 47, Midlakes 6

Linwood Carswell rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown for Midlakes, and Preston Cooper had 18 yards on four carries.

Ryan Shoemaker made 13 tackles for the Screaming Eagles (0-2).

Golf

Bloomfield 272, Honeoye 302

Noah Covell of Honeoye and Bloomfield’s Aaron Walsh each shot a 48 to share medalist honors at Parkview Fairways.

Mynderse 288, Naples 301

Dylan Bozeman of Naples was the match medalist with a 46 at Seneca Falls Country Club.

Evan Olschewski led Mynderse with a 49 that included a birdie at No. 6.

Girls tennis

Victor 7, Greece Odyssey 0

Lamia Karabegovic, Emily Power, Brynne Kessler and Natalie Pipes all won their singles matches in straight sets for the Blue Devils.

The doubles teams of Chloe Haller/Katelyn Spath, Emily Eckerman/Sophia Harvey and Natalie Ginther/Johanna Swain also won.

HAC 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1

Pal-Mac got its point at third singles as Andra Savage defeated Sophia Carling, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Harley Allendale Columbia got singles points from Anastasia Gubanova and Ava Gouvernet.

HF-L 5, Canandaigua 2

Kylie French won 6-3, 6-3 at second singles for Canandaigua.

At third doubles, the Canandaigua team of Mikayla Martineau and Maddy Rottingen won 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Marcus Whitman 4, Naples 1

Marcus Whitman got singles points from Kaitlyn Hopper and Caty Goodman while the first doubles team of Alaina Dhondt and Natasha Payne won, as did the second doubles team of Evelyn Bergstresser and Jane Snaith.

Naples won its point at third singles with a win for Emma Brace, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.

Waterloo 4, Midlakes 1

Suellen Petracchi won at first singles for Midlakes, 6-2, 6-0.