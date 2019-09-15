Recent legislation will curtail the ability to manage wildlife despite evidence showing what effective management can do

One of the most often heard arguments from animal rights and anti-hunting proponents in support of their cause is that wildlife species have built-in controls that prevent overpopulation.

They contend that, as any species increases in numbers, it will gradually cease to expand. Eventually, deaths will be offset by an equal number of births.

That kind of reasoning is simply inhuman because there are no deaths in all of nature that are "human." Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, these misguided folk believe that a species like the whitetail deer cannot overpopulate its range.

It will simply increase in numbers until the food supply cannot support any additional animals. Once that saturation point is reached, an internal biological "blocker" will prevent more births than deaths.

And these extremists are quick to expound this "fact" every time they are given a public forum.

Evidence that virtually any wildlife species, if left uncontrolled, will overpopulate its habitat and cause a tremendous number of problems for itself and other species (including humans in many cases) doesn't matter a hoot to them. They firmly believe such evidence has been contrived by hunters and professional wildlife managers who have a direct personal stake in maintaining high animal populations for sportsmen.

But there are too many examples that clearly refute their arguments.

One of the first occurred on the Kiabab Plateau in northern Arizona during the early part of the last century. All of the natural predators (wolves, cougar, bear and coyotes) on the deer herds in this area were "removed" by government trappers following orders from well-meaning but sorely ignorant bureaucrats.

Within just a few years, the deer herds had increased from around 10,000 animals to well over 100,000. Soon all of the available food was gone. The starvation of most of those deer caused the overall population to crash, leaving less than 1,000 to eke out a living where over 10 times that number had flourished just 10 years before.

The deer population continued on a roller-coaster population ride for two more decades until predators once again became established.

Until relatively recently, too many raccoons have been responsible for the rapid spread and epidemic proportions of the rabies problem still sweeping through parts of the northeastern United States. Fur prices plummeted as a result of an anti-fur campaign mounted by animal rightists. Low fur prices were the reason most trappers and hunters harvested fewer raccoons.

The overwhelming number of examples of wildlife, from beaver to black bears and Canada geese to cougars, that are over-populating their various habitats, clearly debunk the animal rightists arguments.

So why do newspapers and other media outlets still give them the forum to spread their prevarications? And when will they finally realize that they, not hunters, are actually causing great harm to the very animals they claim to love and respect?

I think we all know the answer to that question.

Wildlife species need to be controlled by man if he has removed the natural controlling factors such as predators. The problems that can be expected should man fail in his responsibility toward wildlife could put agricultural crops, forest resources, ornamental plants and even humans and livestock in extreme danger.

On the one hand, plants are destroyed faster than they can grow. On the other, humans can be put in deadly jeopardy by the diseases that too many animals bring with them.

So why am I on this subject at this time? It is because California Gov.

Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill recently that makes it illegal to trap animals or sell their fur (by hunting).

That makes California the first state in the U.S. to impose a total fur trapping ban. According to the governor, "the State's Wildlife Protection Act of 2019 puts an end to a longstanding practice that was entwined with California's frontier roots but that has steadily declined in recent decades with the rise of wildlife conservation."

Also, according to the governor, "historically, fur trapping played a significant role in the extirpation of wolves and wolverines and the severe declines in sea otters, fishers, marten, beaver, and other fur-bearing species in California. Because individual trappers concentrate their operations in limited geographical areas, they can locally deplete populations of the species they target, impairing the ecological functioning of the area and diminishing opportunities for wildlife watching in these areas."

But what is the real truth concerning trapping? While the overall number of trappers has been declining for several decades, those who remained in the trade have performed a valuable service by keeping the predator - prey relationship in check.

Species such as muskrats and beaver need to have their populations culled to retain a good balance in their part of the ecosystem.

Other predators such as bobcats and coyotes will almost assuredly over-populate the state and cause wild, uncontrolled swings in the predator-prey relationship. And larger predators such as cougars, wolves (recently re-established in the state and already adding new members to their packs), and bears will also over-populate their prime habitats while decimating the large ungulates (deer, elk and moose) that are their primary prey species.

This scenario has occurred far too often to be ignored. It will happen again, just like Massachusetts that outlawed beaver trapping and within just five years had to repeal the trapping ban on that species due to the overwhelming number of complaints submitted by local landowners.

And, as a side note to the new no-trapping bill, CA state lawmakers are also considering legislation that would ban the sale of all fur products, along with a bill to prohibit circuses from using most animals in their performances within the state.

While I will not comment on performing circus animals, I can safely state that banning the sale of all fur products will be ruled unconstitutional just as soon as it hits the Supreme Court.

That ploy has been tried previously in several other states, and was declared unconstitutional every time.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.