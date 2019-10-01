First Statesmen team to win a national championship to be inducted into US Lacrosse Greater Rochester Hall of Fame on Nov. 1

The 1972 Hobart College lacrosse team will be inducted into the US Lacrosse Greater Rochester Hall of Fame on Nov. 1. The celebration will be held at the Burgundy Basin Inn in Pittsford, beginning at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and the presentation of the inductees.

In addition to the 1972 Statesmen, the US Lacrosse Greater Rochester Hall of Fame Class of 2019 includes John Natti, Jim Paris, Carly Ritchlin and Ben Wineburg. Tickets are $40 per person if purchased before Oct. 25, $50 after Oct. 25.

The first Hobart team to win a national championship, the 1972 squad was an eye-popping 17-1 on the year, establishing a program record for wins in a season that still stands. The Statesmen rattled off nine straight wins to start the campaign. The streak included lopsided wins over Colgate 24-0, Ithaca 22-4, Brockport 20-5, Clarkson 15-3 and Syracuse 18-7.

In early May, Hobart suffered its only loss of the season on the road at Cortland 16-12, but got back in the win column with an 18-6 win against Union two days later and followed that with a stunning 11-10 win at Cornell. Two-sport star Don Aleksiewicz, a midfielder in lacrosse and a running back in football, was the hero of the game, scoring the game-winner with just 13 seconds remaining. The Statesmen capped the regular season with dominating wins over RIT 23-2, Bucknell 17-5 and Penn State 24-5.

In the quarterfinals of the USILA Tournament, Hobart was matched up with Adelphi. The Panthers had the Statesmen under pressure throughout the contest and led 11-9 with just under six minutes remaining in regulation. Attackman B.J. O'Hara made it a one-goal game with 3:25 left and attackman Kevin McLean tied it with just 57 ticks left, necessitating overtime. Both goals were assisted by attackman Rick Gilbert.

Unlike today, the first two overtime periods were not sudden death. In the first OT, Adelphi jumped out to a 13-11 lead, but Gilbert got it back to a single score before the start of the second OT. With 39 seconds left in the second extra session, McLean picked up a loose ball on the crease and fired it home to tie the game and send the game into a sudden death period.

The game finally had a victor, 14:03 after the end of regulation, when Gilbert rifled a pass from the corner to midfielder Greg Hughan, who whipped a shoulder-high shot past the Panthers' keeper for the 14-13 win.

The semifinal game against UMass held no such drama, as the Statesmen won handily 13-2. The championship pairing was one that would become a familiar refrain. From 1972 to 1990, Hobart and Washington (Md.) College would face off in a championship game seven times with the Statesmen prevailing each time.

The 1972 team set the tone for the decades of dominance to follow, outscoring the Shoremen 6-0 in the first quarter. Washington rallied to tie the game at 10 in the third quarter, but Hughan halted a four-goal run by the Shoremen and put Hobart back in front. He scored twice more in the fourth quarter as the Statesmen went on to win the title 15-12.

Five members of the 1972 Hobart team were named All-Americans. Goalie Dave Creighton, Gilbert and defenseman Bob Raleigh garnered first team honors. Hughan earned third team recognition and defenseman Tom Gaggin received honorable mention.

Today, eight members of that team have been enshrined in the Hobart Athletics Hall of Fame: Aleksiewicz, Creighton, Jeremy Foley, Gilbert, O'Hara, Raleigh, Head Coach Jerry Schmidt and Assistant Coach Dave Urick. The 1972 Hobart lacrosse team was named a Hobart Team of Distinction on April 14, 2007.