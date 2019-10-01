Red Raiders top Greece Odyssey, 4-0, in girls soccer, which leads off our recap of Monday's and Saturday's local sports

Don’t look now, but the Palmyra-Macedon girls soccer team is on quite the roll.

The Red Raiders scored two goals in each half to post a 4-0 win over Greece Odyssey on Monday night.

Coach Mike Karns said at the start of the season that it might take a while for his new athletes to find a rhythm. A 3-2-2 start supported that thought, but Monday’s victory is the fourth straight Pal-Mac, which is now 7-2-2.

Mercedes Buckingham and Maya Ikewood each had a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders.

Grace Seither and Molly Seither each scored goals and Addison Carr made two saves.

Honeoye 0, Dundee 0

Gabby Trippi made six saves for Honeoye (5-4-2, 3-2-1), which played to a draw in its second straight game.

Penn Yan 6, Bloomfield 1

Hayley Andersen scored three goals and Morgan Andersen scored twice for Penn Yan.

Tara Ulmer scored for Bloomfield in the second half and Liv Caspersson made 19 saves.

Boys soccer

Campbell-Savona 1, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman is 2-7-1.

Boys golf

Palmyra-Macedon 237, Midlakes 239

Geneva 186, Palmyra-Macedon 237

Geneva 186, Midlakes 239

Alec Sapienza and Christian Morrison each shot a 47 for Pal-Mac (3-8, 2-8) at Crooked Pines.

John Mittiga was one of four Geneva (13-0, 11-0) golfers to shoot below 40. Mittiga had five birdies in his round of 4-under 31.

For Midlakes (4-9, 2-9), Reese Ford shot a 43 and Trevor Loney shot a 44.

Penn Yan 234, Naples 294

Max Broadman of Penn Yan (9-2-1) shot a 40 to win medalist honors.

For Naples (1-10), Dylan Bozeman shot a 45.

Girls volleyball

Gananda 3, Honeoye 0

Amber Gerringer had five aces and Angel Merrick had three aces for the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-3).

Jocelyn Plaisted had 11 assists for Gananda (4-5, 3-4).

Boys volleyball

Churchville-Chili 3, Canandaigua 2

Alex Goode had 12 kills and six blocks and Andrew Wong and Bryce Ceravolo each had 16 assists for the Braves (8-3).

Girls tennis

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Kaitlyn Hopper won at first singles for Marcus Whitman (7-4-1).

Grace Stiner and Andra Savage won their singles matches for Pal-Mac (9-3), while the first doubles team of Alexander Christma and Alea Javorowsky and the second doubles team of Tatum Smyth and Heather Weaver also won.

Lyons 4, Bloomfield 1

Carlie Layton won at first singles for the Bombers (5-9).

Mercy 4, Victor 3

Natalie Pipes won at fourth singles for the Blue Devils (6-3).

Also scoring points for Victor were the first doubles team of Chloe Haller and Katelyn Spath, which won its match 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (4-7), 13-11, and the second doubles team of Sophia Harvey and Emily Eckertman.

Saturday

Football

Canandaigua 33, Spencerport 10

Zach Wantuck rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and Dom Comella added 58 yards and a TD on six carries for the Braves (3-1).

Bryan Boldrin was 5-for-7 for 87 yards and touchdown passes to Casey Herod, Matt Vierhile and Comella.

Cross country

McQuaid Invitational

Girls

In the unseeded varsity A-3 race, the Honeoye girls won the team title with 126 points. Audrey Gillette finished 10th (21:19.9), Payden Mortensen was 16th (21:27.8), Jewel Olsen was 25th (22:14.8) and Clare Griffin was 27th (22:21.3).

Individually, Red Jacket’s Madalenn Fee finished fifth (19:54.7).

In the unseeded varsity AA-2 race, Victor’s Ilsa Kloiber was 12th (19:14.9) and in the seeded varsity AAA race, Canandaigua’s Jordyn Canali finished 22nd (19:02.9).

Boys

Marcus Whitman’s Liam Prendergast finished ninth overall (16:52.3) in the boys unseeded varsity A-2 race and teammate Aidan Royston was 20th (17:03).

In the seeded varsity A race, Honeoye’s James Hallett finished 23rd (16:44.7) and in the unseeded varsity AAA-2 race, Canandaigua’s Matt McMullen was second (15:40.9).

Boys golf

South Seneca def. Honeoye

Darren Redmond shot a 39 on the par-36 course at Bonavista but Honeoye (5-9) lost by forfeit because it had just two golfers.

Zack Kelley shot a 42 for South Seneca (4-7).

Girls soccer

Canandaigua 1, Batavia 0

Bella Schorr scored the goal for Canandaigua with an assist from Alexa Tenney.

Destiny Lippincott made seven saves for the Braves.

Boys soccer

Newark 10, Midlakes 0

Renz Vecinal scored four goals and Zach Herd scored two for the Reds (5-6).

Girls tennis

Mynderse 3, Naples 2

Chloe Wright won at second singles 6-2, 6-7 (5-7) and 6-2 for the Big Green.

Also for Naples, the second doubles team of Jaidn Maslyn and Alyssa Allen won 0-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).