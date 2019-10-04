The trend of home runs, strikeouts and hits may not be cause for concern, but it should at least be a topic of discussion

I’m not one to complain much, but I do wonder a lot.

And as Major League Baseball gets its 2019 postseason underway, there’s been plenty to think about. If you follow the game, you no doubt know about the big changes — some say drastic — the game has seen in recent seasons.

We’re in an age of hyper stats, to the point of measuring exit speed and launch angle of home run balls. We’re even getting spin measurements on the ball for breaking pitches.

How this helps people in the game, much less fans like me watching the game, is something I can’t see myself understanding. That’s because these numbers, along with all the metric statistics that have become part of the game, mean nothing to me.

Looking at these numbers is kind of like thumbing through the yearbook of a high school in Iowa. I just stare and nod.

That doesn’t mean all stats are meaningless, of course. And while all the eggheads dissect the adjusted this of that and the pro-rated that of this, there are some old-school stats getting plenty of attention: Home runs, strikeouts and hits.

MLB set records in 2019 for total home runs and total strikeouts. And for a second straight season, MLB batters had more total strikeouts than total hits.

The reasons for this vary. Starting pitchers don’t pitch deep into games like they used to, giving way for more relievers. And almost every pitcher we see brings serious heat, meaning batters are seeing it constantly in every at-bat.

Defensive shifts are used more and the very reason for their existence is to take hits away from batters.

There are those who also believe the baseball itself is different, the result of doctoring by MLB to encourage more offense.

I get why much of the new philosophies are being employed. If you have a roster that includes 10 fireballers, why not use as many as you can? And if you can shift your defense to play the odds of a particular batter, why not?

The job of managers and players is to win games and there is plenty of money at stake for those who win. So you do what you can to get those wins, especially if you want to attract new and young fans to the game.

But the product of all this thinking is big changes to the very fundamentals of baseball. Why risk the bunt to move runners or steal bases if your slugger can bring them home? Why not shift your defense if the batters can’t hit to the opposite field?

With all the strikeouts and home runs, this is a conversation that can go in so many different directions, but not many of them can be good.

Robert O’Connell of ‘The Atlantic’ put the home-run situation best: “What was formerly a climax has become the sport’s basic unit.”

In other words, it’s too much of a good thing. What used to be special is now common and my goodness, 48 home runs on Opening Day this season?

Indeed, the game is changing. And I am doing everything I can to avoid sounding like the old grumpy man who longs for days past. Things change, I get that and I can roll with it.

But if these fundamental changes aren’t cause for concern, they should at least be topics of discussion. Because neither the bullpen revolution or home run barrage is working. Attendance is down for a fourth straight season and TV ratings continue to decline.

So yes, something needs to be done if baseball wants to reverse those numbers. It remains a magical game to watch, but it could be so much more.

I’m not so jaded that I pine for the old days of baseball and proclaim it superior to what we see today. I’ll always love the game. But it’s clear that it’s a different game.

The game has survived plenty of change through the years and generations before this one lamented plenty, saying the game is being ruined.

But at its core, it’s still baseball. It’s just a new kind of baseball and I’m just trying to figure out if the direction of the pro game will help or hinder growth.

It’s enough to make you wonder.

Chavez is sports editor at The Daily Messenger. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com or follow me @MPN_bchavez