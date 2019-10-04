Braves score 34 points in first half of 34-7 road win over the Spartans on Friday night

GATES — Any and every team should come into a game expecting to win.

But this?

The Canandaigua Academy football team was on point from the get-go, scoring all 34 of its points in the first half of a 34-7 win over Gates Chili on Friday night.

And it’s not that the Braves were surprised by the start. But when a team scores touchdowns on its first two possessions, then scores a TD even when it doesn’t have possession, it’s about as good as it gets.

The visiting Braves (4-1) scored four TDs in the first quarter and it all got started with the opening kickoff. Dom Comella fielded the kick at the CA 5, then hit a seam hard to find plenty of room up the right sideline.

He “only” made it 74 yards to the Gates Chili 21. But, no big deal.

The Braves needed just three plays to get into the end zone and they did that when quarterback Bryan Boldrin found a wide-open JC Clifford over the middle for a 10-yard scoring pass.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Braves took over again on offense and wasted little time. Boldrin aired it deep this time, finding Matt Vierhile in stride for a 45-yard play and a 14-0 lead. The game was barely 5 minutes old.

With senior Zach Wantuck getting a rest this week, much of the running load came to senior Seth Vigneri and junior Chris Taylor. The duo handled it well, especially Taylor. He was getting his first extended taste of varsity football and he responded with 95 yards on 17 carries.

“I was really pumped,” said Taylor. “I wanted to show everybody what I can do.”

He did plenty, too, breaking a couple of long runs while also running tough for strong yards between the tackles.

“They’re bigger boys here on varsity, but I love the contact,” he said.

The Spartans drove to the CA 12 midway through the first quarter, but Vigneri ended the threat with an interception at the goal line that was returned to the 25. The offense took over from there and Vigneri (48 yards on 5 carries) finished what he started with an 8-yard scoring run to make it a 21-0 game.

And on the ensuing drive for Gates Chili, the Braves forced a fumble that bounced into the hands of senior linebacker Wes Allen. He was able to secure the ball and returned the turnover untouched 43 yards for a TD that made it 27-0 late in the first quarter.

Early in the second, CA forced a turnover on downs by the Spartans and on the first offensive play, Boldrin hit senior Casey Herod on a simple slant to the left.

But Herod had plenty of room to work with and 62 yards later, it was a 34-0 game.

Boldrin threw just five passes in the game but completed four of them for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore said film during the week prepared the Braves and when the Spartans presented a defensive look that didn’t have a safety to help in coverage, the Braves took what was offered.

“We saw it and we just executed,” he said. “We were prepared … and once you get that momentum going, it’s tough to stop.”

The Spartans threatened again late in the second quarter and drove to the CA 25, but Nathan McLean’s interception at the goal line ended that threat.

After that, the Braves went with a lineup that got backup players plenty of varsity experience. It continued in the second half and the Spartans finally got on the scoreboard with a 33-yard run with 7:57 left in the game.

Of course, the shutout would have been nice but the experience gained by virtually everyone on the roster seeing extended playing time is much more valuable in the long run.

Besides, it’s fun to play.

“I felt pretty good out there and then it more comfortable as it went on,” said Taylor.

CA plays its home finale for the regular season next Friday against Greece Olympia/Odyssey at 7 p.m.