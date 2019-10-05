Indians focus on lessons learned in 11-8 loss to Trojans in front of Saturday's Homecoming crowd

MANCHESTER — The Red Jacket football team went into the weekend with a pretty good idea of what it will take to succeed in the Section V postseason.

Today, it’s crystal clear.

Yes, the the Indians were on the wrong side of an 11-8 score against the Alexander Trojans, but that doesn’t mean the game was without its takeaways. Because Red Jacket did indeed play some solid football, but what they learned on Saturday is that penalties can do so much more than take yardage away. They can also drain momentum.

“We did not play disciplined football,” coach Josh Henninger said of the numerous false start and encroachment calls that went against his team. “Both teams played well, but they were a little more disciplined than us.”

The matchup between these two Class D contenders was especially noteworthy because of the defensive units. Both came into the game with strong reps and they did not disappoint.

Both sparkled against the run, although Jarrett LeGault for Red Jacket (3-2) and Tyrone Woods for Alexander (5-0) each managed some solid gains. But when push came to shove in the red zone, neither defense bent very much and the only score of the first half was a 33-yard field goal by Alexander’s Eric Cline with 7:39 left in the second quarter.

The Trojans were in excellent position to add to the lead later in the second when they drove to the Red Jacket 16 and had a first down. But a sack by Hunter FitzPatrick pushed Alexander back to the 33 and it ended up punting with 21 seconds left in the half.

Red Jacket received the ball to start the second half and struck on the first play. Quarterback Matt Record hit Chase Rizzo with a short pass and the senior shook off a couple of defenders, then outraced the rest of the Alexander defense for a 68-yard touchdown.

LeGault ran it in for 2 points and Red Jacket led 8-3 with 11:39 left in the third. Alexander’s ensuing drive stalled but the next one did not.

A Red Jacket punt put the Trojans as their own 42 and a few plays later, Tyrone Woods scooted around the right side and dove across the goal line for a 9-yard score. A pass for 2 made it 11-8 with 2:48 left in the third and from there, it was all defense.

The final chance for Red Jacket came with a drive that started at the Alexander 40 after a punt and on third-and-3, Logan Keifer ran for a first down. But a holding penalty brought it back. A third-down pass was incomplete and on fourth-and-15, Record was sacked by Ethan Heineman with 4:11 left.

“Tough one,” said Rizzo. “But every time we get a win, we know we’re good. And every time we lose, we know know we need to get better.”

Alexander coach Timothy Sawyer knew his Trojans were in for a tough game, but he said he was impressed by his team’s resolve.

“Turnovers hurt us,” he said. “But I was proud of how we stayed the course being down 8-3. A lot of teams might have gone a little soft after that, but after the big play I thought we controlled play most of the rest of the way.”

Keifer finished with 71 rushing yards for Red Jacket and Rizzo had three catches for 84 yards. Defensively, FitzPatrick had 10 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. Jake Anderson had nine tackles and Rizzo and LeGault each had an interception.

Red Jacket is at Geneseo (3-2) on Friday.