Red Raiders win, 6-2, in front of Homecoming crowd, which leads off our roundup of local sports for the weekend

It was Homecoming at Palmyra-Macedon and the girls soccer team was not about to spoil the special day.

The Red Raiders rolled to a 6-2 win over Penn Yan on Saturday, the sixth straight win and seventh in the last eight games for Pal-Mac.

Maya Ikewood scored three goals and Emma Robinson scored twice for the Red Raiders (9-2-2). Molly Seither scored one goal and Grace Seither, Molly Seither, Mercedes Buckingham, Madi Keller and Emma Robinson all had assists.

Addison Carr made four saves for Pal-Mac, giving up penalty kick goals to Leah Monoit and Hayley Andersen of Penn Yan (9-3-1).

Boys soccer

Victor 3, Canandaigua 1

Alex Newton, Justin Graham and Max Fiorica scored for the Blue Devils (4-3-1, 7-4-1).

Graham had two assists and Chase Dickens also had a helper.

Canandaigua is 1-7-0, 4-9-0.

Palmyra-Macedon 2, Geneva 0

Aidan Quinn and Sam Quick scored for the Red Raiders (7-2-0, 10-2-0), both in the first half.

Jace Schafer assisted on Quinn’s goal.

Naples 1, Penn Yan 0

Ben Green scored for the Big Green (5-1-0, 8-5-0) and Max Ryan made four saves.

Bloomfield 2, HAC 2

The Bombers (4-1-1, 7-5-1) scored two goals in the second half, both by Adam Sheehan to salvage the tie.

Luke Dioguardi scored for Harley Allendale Columbia in the fifth minute and Max Cabezudo-Brown gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 23rd.

Sheehan’s first goal came on a penalty kick in at 21:22 of the second half and he leveled the score at 34:27.

Jake Nelson made five saves for Bloomfield and Steven Cai made 10 for HAC.

Girls volleyball

HAC 3, Bishop Kearney 1

Harley Allendale Columbia won by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-21.

Mikayla Cruttenden had 10 kills, 3 aces and 1 block, and Chinara Dorancy had eight kills and two blocks for the Wolves (12-0).

Girls swimming

Palmyra-Macedon 106, Churchville-Chili 80

Angelina Trapp won the 200 free (2:10.12) and the 500 free (5:46.45) for the Red Raiders and Charlotte Sanson won the 200 IM (2:32.84).

Sydney Ingalls won the diving event (173.90), Elizabeth Share won the 100 fly (1:08.97) and Amber Newsome won the 100 breast (1:25.43).

Midlakes/Red Jacket 160, Haverling 105

Emily Meissner won the 50 free (27.08) and the 100 free (59.47) for Midlakes/Red Jacket and Morgan Cowan won the 200 free (2:31.00).

Also for Midlakes/Red Jacket, Maggie Mahoney won the 200 IM (2:46.29) and Elaina Harris-Maxwell won the 500 free (6:56.38).

Friday

Girls soccer

Victor 4, Rush-Henrietta 3 (OT)

Maggie Galewski scored twice for Victor, including the overtime winner in the sixth minute of the second overtime.

Amanda Mott and Sydney McKinnon also scored for the Blue Devils and McKinnon had two assists. Anna Heitz made 12 saves for Victor.

Churchville-Chili 4, Canandaigua 0

Jade Distant scored two goals for the Saints and Leah Marron and Courtney Curley also scored.

Destiny Lippincott made 11 saves for the Braves (4-8-0) and Molly Perdan made 2.

Midlakes 3, Red Jacket 1

Chloe Cook, Victoria Rose and Mary Givens scored for Midlakes (2-8-2) and Alanda Jones made six saves. Kate Mahoney had two assists.

Sydney Close scored for Red Jacket (6-5-1) and Tamsyn Kuehnert made four saves.

Bloomfield 1, Naples 0

Jesse Gordon made 10 saves for Naples (8-2-1).

Bloomfield is 6-6-0.

Girls tennis

Brighton 6, Victor 1

Natalie Pipes won at fourth singles for Victor (7-4).

Naples 5, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Kara Cusson, Emma Brace and Alyssa Allen all won their singles matches for the Big Green (9-5).

Marcus Whitman 3, Newark 0

Kaitlyn Hopper and Alaina Dhondt won their singles matches for the Wildcats (9-4-1), and the first doubles team of Evelyn Bergstresser and Caty Goodman also won.

Girls swimming

Marcus Whitman 96, Newark 82

Zoey Dean won the 200 free (2:11.48) and the 500 free (5:47.18) for Whitman and Ashleigh Parsons won the 200 IM (2:25.07) and the 100 breast (1;13.10).

Girls volleyball

Bloomfield 3, South Seneca 0

Bloomfield won by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17.

Marissa Willix had three aces and 10 digs, and Jaiden Purcell had 23 assists and eight aces for the Bombers. Also for Bloomfield (4-1, 8-3), Mary-Margaret Griffiths had five kills.

Lea Fletcher had one kill and 13 digs for the Falcons (3-3, 3-6).

Thursday

Girls volleyball

Canandaigua 3, Newark 2

Canandaigua won by scores of 9-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-15.

Emma Sipos had 14 kills, 10 assists and 6 aces for the Braves. Natalie Wall and Sydney Miller each had seven kills.